justin-herbert-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

We're here to help you set your lineups, and you probably need the help this week, given all of the injuries around the league. If this is what Week 3 on the injury report looks like, I'm not looking forward to how the rest of the season is going to play out. 

Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ to answer your questions and get you the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff. And if you want more direct answers to your questions, I've got two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For more Week 2 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

For the rest of this morning's newsletter, I have updates on the latest injury news as well as answers to your questions in an #AskFFT mailbag -- email me at chris.towers@ViacomCBS.com throughout the week to get your emails included. 

Week 3 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Justin Herbert (ribs) is a legitimate game-time decision as he continues to deal with his injury from Week 2. He is reportedly mulling pain-killing injections at the site of the injury to play, and it doesn't sound like the risk is one of re-injury -- it's more of a pain-management issue. If he plays, you're probably starting him, but Herbert carries some risk as a result of the injury, for sure. He's not the obvious top-five QB he typically is. If he doesn't play, Chase Daniel is a downgrade for the entire offense. 

Running backs

  • J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to make his debut today after rehabbing his reconstructed knee. He's been practicing for a few weeks, but I still expect Dobbins to have his reps limited, so I'm not viewing him as a must-start Fantasy RB just yet -- he should get there eventually, but for now he's more of an RB3 as he knocks the rust off. 
  • Alvin Kamara (ribs) looks like he's going to play after missing last week's game. It's not clear if he's going to be limited as a result of the injury -- his role in Week 1 wasn't quite what we expected due to the injury. I'm not treating Kamara like a top-12 RB this week, but I'm starting him where I have him. 
  • James Conner (ankle) is still looking like a game-time decision, but Sunday morning reports indicate he is trending toward playing. Maybe he has a lesser role than usual -- maybe Eno Benjamin takes on a few more snaps to help keep Conner fresh -- but Conner is still an RB2 in my rankings if he plays.
  • Josh Jacobs (illness) joined the team in Tennessee Saturday after missing the flight Friday. It's not clear yet if he's going to play, but the fact that he did ultimately travel seems to indicate he will. If he doesn't, Brandon Bolden and Zamir White would likely both see a bigger role, with White likely handling rushing downs and Bolden getting a bigger role in the passing game -- I'd rather use Bolden if it came to it.
  • Leonard Fournette (hamstring) looks like he's going to play, after following the same practice trends as last week. 

Wide receivers

  • We'll start with the Buccaneers receivers, just like last week. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is out, as is Mike Evans (suspension). Julio Jones (knee) is a game-time decision, while Russell Gage (hamstring) is expected to play -- I think the same is true of Breshad Perriman (knee). The Buccaneers added Cole Beasley from their practice squad, and I get the feeling he's going to play a decent role off the bat. Gage is the only one of this group I would trust in my season-long lineups, but even he is more of a low-end WR3 for me. There just isn't enough certainty beyond him to trust anyone. 
  • Keenan Allen (hamstring) looks like he has a chance to play, though it's not a great sign that he missed Friday's practice after being limited the first two days of the week. If he plays, you're definitely starting him, but there's risk between his injury and Herbert's. 
  • Michael Pittman (quad) is not on the injury report for the Colts, so his absence is just a one-week thing. Alec Pierce (concussion) is also expected to make his return, so that gives Matt Ryan his top two WRs back. Pittman is a must-start option. 
  • Gabe Davis (ankle) is expected to play against the Dolphins. He's going to test it in warm-ups to make sure, so don't lock in your lineup until you see inactives, but he's a WR3 if he does play. 
  • Jerry Jeudy (ribs/sternum) looks like he's got a pretty good chance to play, per Sunday morning reports. Whether he'll play his typical role remains to be seen, and the risk of re-injury makes him a risk, but I'm expecting he'll be pretty involved -- I'm still viewing him as the 1b to Courtland Sutton's 1a in this offense. Both are in the WR2/3 range of my rankings. 
  • The Packers have some injury concerns of their own in that game against the Buccaneers, with Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable plus Sammy Watkins placed on IR earlier in the week. Romeo Doubs is a great beat-the-waiver-wire add just in case he steps up this week. 
  • Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to play Monday night against the Giants, assuming he passes his final tests in warmups. You should be stashing him, but don't start him in his first game back. 
  • Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans
  • Jakobi Meyes (knee) is not expected to play, per Sunday morning reports. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne figure to see bigger roles, but I don't think anyone from this passing game is worth using. 
  • Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Cowboys. I still have some hope he'll figure it out, but his inability to stay on the field has reportedly been an issue with the coaches, so he has some work to do to prove himself. 
  • Rondale Moore (hamstring) remains out, with Greg Dortch remaining an interesting PPR sleeper in his absence. 
  • Kyle Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday against the Raiders. Treylon Burks could see an even bigger role if Phillips remains out. 

Tight ends

  • George Kittle (groin) is expected to make his return this week after he was taken off the practice report Friday. He is not expected to face any snap count restrictions, so you have to have Kittle in your lineup. 
  • Dawson Knox (foot) is questionable, but it looks like he's going to play after upping his participation in practice Thursday and Friday. He's a fringe starter at this point.
  • T.J. Hockenson (ribs) was limited in practice all week, and we don't really have any sign of whether he is going to play. He remains a volume-based TE1 if he's active.
  • Dalton Schultz (knee) got a limited practice in Saturday, but I'd prefer not to have to rely on him going into Monday Night Football. I'm not sure I trust rookie Jake Ferguson to be worth using if Schultz is out, and the Cowboys don't really have a tight end worth getting excited about -- Tanner Hudson and Daniel Bellinger have combined for four targets in two games. 

#AskFFT Mailbag

Send your questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to be included next week

  • Doug: For teams sitting at 0-2, coming off the heels of a good draft with players performing less than their expected output (your Kyle Pitts/Darnell Mooney variety), do you bail on relatively highly drafted players for the waiver-wire hotshots or hang tight?

It all depends on the player, obviously. With Mooney, I'm not far from giving up hope – the Bears need to show a willingness to operate like a modern NFL offense for him to have any chance of living up to his potential, and they haven't done that through two games – they have the NFL's only two games with 20 or fewer pass attempts. They'll throw more than they have moving forward, but the early returns on this offense are bad enough that it's not unreasonable to have thinning patience with Mooney.

Pitts is a different question, mostly because I just truly believe he's an elite talent. Maybe Drake London is even better – he's pretty dang good, you know – but I need more than two games before I'm willing to give up on a young player of Pitts' skill set. If anything, London's quick emergence should make Pitts' life easier, and I believe it will moving forward. Even if Pitts has a bad game this week, I'm still going to rank him as a top-10 tight end. 

Which is to say, your preseason expectations should still hold quite a bit of weight. They shouldn't be everything, of course – we have learned new information, And I can't tell you there's an obvious rule when it comes to who deserves your faith and who doesn't. It's an "I know it when I see it" kind of thing. 

  • Bill: ﻿I'm worried about Wentz vs Eagles defense after seeing the Vikings struggle. I picked up Flacco, but I'm having second thoughts. So, start Wentz or Flacco?

I share your concerns about Wentz – he's had some pretty bad stretches so far, especially in the first half of games, where he has averaged 5.9 yards per pass attempt. Wentz has been able to come back from his slow starts so far, but this Eagles defense figures to be quite a bit tougher than the Jaguars or Lions. Wentz has some pretty excellent weapons, but so does Kirk, and Darius Slay was able to take away Justin Jefferson pretty convincingly. However, there are plenty of quarterbacks with questions right now, and I can't say Wentz is one of the riskier ones. It says a lot about the state of the position this week that Wentz is a top-12 option. 

That's something of an embarrassment of riches, which can be a blessing and a curse – I have one league where I'm 1-1 but I've left the most points on my bench of any team in the league because I'm making these kinds of tough calls every week. It's the worst. At some point, if these guys keep producing, you might want to consolidate and turn two of them into one superstar-level player, if for no other reason than to save yourself the headache of dealing with these kinds of decisions. 

But that's a discussion for a different time. Among these four, I have Wilson ranked 21st, Bateman 24th, London 30th, and Olave 40th. There are certainly things to like about all of them, but they all have competition for targets. I actually feel a bit iffy about having Bateman ranked highest, simply because he isn't playing every snap or running every route for the Ravens, and it's already a pretty low-volume passing game to begin with. He's hit on enough big plays early on to overcome that, but I think there are likely to be some frustrating days in his future. 

  • Tom: I have Waddle in my flex (A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown starting). Should I replace with Sutton? Both are playing really tough defenses. Also have Lockett, Singletary and Edmonds as options for flex.

I like both Sutton and Waddle, and if Jeudy is out, it makes it an even tougher call. I'll tentatively give Waddle the edge, and I think that'll hold even if Jeudy is out – the Bills still have a ferocious pass rush, and I'm still not sure I trust Tua Tagovailoa against good pass rushes. 

But the Bills are missing multiple starters in the secondary, including both of their starting safeties, which is going to give Waddle the chance to break one or two of those big plays that are fast becoming Miami's signature. The Dolphins offense is built around two-WR sets, and Waddle and Hill should keep getting funneled targets, so I'm treating both like top-12 options. 

I do like Curtis Samuel, but I'm sticking with Gibson here. He's had 14 carries in each of the first two games with 12 targets, which is exactly the workload we've been hoping he would end up with. The passing game role from Week 1 didn't translate to Week 2, which is a concern, and the way Samuel has been featured early on, and especially when the Commanders need a touchdown, has been incredibly impressive, but I think Gibson's combined role wins out.  

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @MIA 
  2. Patrick Mahomes @IND 
  3. Lamar Jackson @NE 
  4. Jalen Hurts @WAS 
  5. Kyler Murray vs. LAR 
  6. Joe Burrow @NYJ 
  7. Matthew Stafford @ARI 
  8. Derek Carr @TEN 
  9. Justin Herbert vs. JAX 
  10. Carson Wentz vs. PHI 
  11. Russell Wilson vs. SF 
  12. Tua Tagovailoa vs. BUF 
  13. Aaron Rodgers @TB 
  14. Jameis Winston @CAR 
  15. Trevor Lawrence @LAC 
  16. Kirk Cousins vs. DET 
  17. Tom Brady vs. GB 
  18. Justin Fields vs. HOU 
  19. Jared Goff @MIN 
  20. Marcus Mariota @SEA 
  21. Baker Mayfield vs. NO 
  22. Daniel Jones vs. DAL 
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @DEN 
  24. Joe Flacco vs. CIN 
  25. Mac Jones vs. BAL 
  26. Ryan Tannehill vs. LV 
  27. Cooper Rush @NYG 
  28. Matt Ryan vs. KC 
  29. Geno Smith vs. ATL 
  30. Davis Mills @CHI 

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DAL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. JAX
  5. Leonard Fournette vs. GB
  6. Joe Mixon @NYJ
  7. Dalvin Cook vs. DET
  8. Aaron Jones @TB
  9. Derrick Henry vs. LV
  10. D'Andre Swift @MIN
  11. Javonte Williams vs. SF
  12. David Montgomery vs. HOU
  13. James Conner vs. LAR
  14. Alvin Kamara @CAR
  15. Antonio Gibson vs. PHI
  16. Josh Jacobs @TEN
  17. Cordarrelle Patterson @SEA
  18. AJ Dillon @TB
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  20. Miles Sanders @WAS
  21. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  22. Jeff Wilson @DEN
  23. James Robinson @LAC
  24. Nyheim Hines vs. KC
  25. Dameon Pierce @CHI
  26. Damien Harris vs. BAL
  27. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BAL
  28. Michael Carter vs. CIN
  29. J.D. McKissic vs. PHI
  30. J.K. Dobbins @NE
  31. Chase Edmonds vs. BUF
  32. Breece Hall vs. CIN
  33. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @IND
  34. Cam Akers @ARI
  35. Tony Pollard @NYG
  36. Devin Singletary @MIA
  37. Travis Etienne @LAC
  38. Jamaal Williams @MIN
  39. Rashaad Penny vs. ATL
  40. Raheem Mostert vs. BUF
  41. Melvin Gordon vs. SF
  42. Tyler Allgeier @SEA
  43. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  45. Kenneth Walker vs. ATL
  46. Zack Moss @MIA
  47. Kenneth Gainwell @WAS
  48. Mark Ingram @CAR
  49. Eno Benjamin vs. LAR
  50. Jordan Mason @DEN
  51. Rex Burkhead @CHI
  52. Kenyan Drake @NE
  53. Khalil Herbert vs. HOU
  54. Ameer Abdullah @TEN
  55. Rachaad White vs. GB
  56. Samaje Perine @NYJ
  57. Amari Rodgers @TB

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp @ARI
  2. Davante Adams @TEN
  3. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  4. Stefon Diggs @MIA
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @NYJ
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  7. Deebo Samuel @DEN
  8. Tyreek Hill vs. BUF
  9. Tee Higgins @NYJ
  10. A.J. Brown @WAS
  11. Jaylen Waddle vs. BUF
  12. Brandin Cooks @CHI
  13. Keenan Allen vs. JAX
  14. Michael Pittman Jr. vs. KC
  15. Mike Williams vs. JAX
  16. Michael Thomas @CAR
  17. D.J. Moore vs. NO
  18. Christian Kirk @LAC
  19. CeeDee Lamb @NYG
  20. Garrett Wilson vs. CIN
  21. Curtis Samuel vs. PHI
  22. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  23. Rashod Bateman @NE
  24. Elijah Moore vs. CIN
  25. Adam Thielen vs. DET
  26. Courtland Sutton vs. SF
  27. Allen Robinson @ARI
  28. JuJu Smith-Schuster @IND
  29. Drake London @SEA
  30. Terry McLaurin vs. PHI
  31. D.K. Metcalf vs. ATL
  32. Jerry Jeudy vs. SF
  33. Tyler Lockett vs. ATL
  34. Russell Gage vs. GB
  35. Darnell Mooney vs. HOU
  36. DeVonta Smith @WAS
  37. Brandon Aiyuk @DEN
  38. Gabe Davis @MIA
  39. Treylon Burks vs. LV
  40. Sterling Shepard vs. DAL
  41. Tyler Boyd @NYJ
  42. Robert Woods vs. LV
  43. Allen Lazard @TB
  44. Greg Dortch vs. LAR
  45. Cole Beasley vs. GB
  46. Corey Davis vs. CIN
  47. Chris Olave @CAR
  48. Jarvis Landry @CAR
  49. Jahan Dotson vs. PHI
  50. Zay Jones @LAC
  51. DJ Chark @MIN
  52. Robby Anderson vs. NO
  53. A.J. Green vs. LAR
  54. Nico Collins @CHI
  55. Kyle Phillips vs. LV
  56. DeVante Parker vs. BAL

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @IND
  2. Mark Andrews @NE
  3. Kyle Pitts @SEA
  4. George Kittle @DEN
  5. Darren Waller @TEN
  6. Tyler Higbee @ARI
  7. Dallas Goedert @WAS
  8. T.J. Hockenson @MIN
  9. Gerald Everett vs. JAX
  10. Zach Ertz vs. LAR
  11. Logan Thomas vs. PHI
  12. Irv Smith vs. DET
  13. Cole Kmet vs. HOU
  14. Dawson Knox @MIA
  15. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. SF
  16. Dalton Schultz @NYG
  17. Hunter Henry vs. BAL
  18. Evan Engram @LAC
  19. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  20. Tyler Conklin vs. CIN
  21. Hayden Hurst @NYJ
  22. Noah Fant vs. ATL

Flex Top-150

  1. Cooper Kupp @ARI
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  3. Jonathan Taylor vs. KC
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. DAL
  5. Austin Ekeler vs. JAX
  6. Leonard Fournette vs. GB
  7. Davante Adams @TEN
  8. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  9. Stefon Diggs @MIA
  10. Ja'Marr Chase @NYJ
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  12. Joe Mixon @NYJ
  13. Deebo Samuel @DEN
  14. Travis Kelce @IND
  15. Tyreek Hill vs. BUF
  16. Dalvin Cook vs. DET
  17. Najee Harris @CLE
  18. Tee Higgins @NYJ
  19. Aaron Jones @TB
  20. Derrick Henry vs. LV
  21. A.J. Brown @WAS
  22. Jaylen Waddle vs. BUF
  23. D'Andre Swift @MIN
  24. Mark Andrews @NE
  25. Brandin Cooks @CHI
  26. Javonte Williams vs. SF
  27. David Montgomery vs. HOU
  28. James Conner vs. LAR
  29. Nick Chubb vs. PIT
  30. Alvin Kamara @CAR
  31. Antonio Gibson vs. PHI
  32. Keenan Allen vs. JAX
  33. Michael Pittman Jr. vs. KC
  34. Mike Williams vs. JAX
  35. Michael Thomas @CAR
  36. Josh Jacobs @TEN
  37. D.J. Moore vs. NO
  38. Cordarrelle Patterson @SEA
  39. Diontae Johnson @CLE
  40. Kyle Pitts @SEA
  41. AJ Dillon @TB
  42. Garrett Wilson vs. CIN
  43. Christian Kirk @LAC
  44. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  45. Miles Sanders @WAS
  46. CeeDee Lamb @NYG
  47. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  48. Curtis Samuel vs. PHI
  49. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  50. Rashod Bateman @NE
  51. Elijah Moore vs. CIN
  52. Adam Thielen vs. DET
  53. George Kittle @DEN
  54. Courtland Sutton vs. SF
  55. Jeff Wilson @DEN
  56. Allen Robinson @ARI
  57. JuJu Smith-Schuster @IND
  58. Drake London @SEA
  59. Terry McLaurin vs. PHI
  60. D.K. Metcalf vs. ATL
  61. Jerry Jeudy vs. SF
  62. Tyler Lockett vs. ATL
  63. James Robinson @LAC
  64. Russell Gage vs. GB
  65. Darren Waller @TEN
  66. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  67. Nyheim Hines vs. KC
  68. Darnell Mooney vs. HOU
  69. Dameon Pierce @CHI
  70. Tyler Higbee @ARI
  71. Damien Harris vs. BAL
  72. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BAL
  73. Amari Cooper vs. PIT
  74. DeVonta Smith @WAS
  75. Michael Carter vs. CIN
  76. Dallas Goedert @WAS
  77. T.J. Hockenson @MIN
  78. J.D. McKissic vs. PHI
  79. J.K. Dobbins @NE
  80. Chase Edmonds vs. BUF
  81. Brandon Aiyuk @DEN
  82. Gabe Davis @MIA
  83. Treylon Burks vs. LV
  84. Sterling Shepard vs. DAL
  85. Tyler Boyd @NYJ
  86. Robert Woods vs. LV
  87. Allen Lazard @TB
  88. Pat Freiermuth @CLE
  89. Breece Hall vs. CIN
  90. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @IND
  91. Gerald Everett vs. JAX
  92. Chase Claypool @CLE
  93. Greg Dortch vs. LAR
  94. Cole Beasley vs. GB
  95. Corey Davis vs. CIN
  96. Cam Akers @ARI
  97. Chris Olave @CAR
  98. Jarvis Landry @CAR
  99. Tony Pollard @NYG
  100. Jahan Dotson vs. PHI
  101. Devin Singletary @MIA
  102. Travis Etienne @LAC
  103. Jamaal Williams @MIN
  104. Zay Jones @LAC
  105. Zach Ertz vs. LAR
  106. DJ Chark @MIN
  107. Robby Anderson vs. NO
  108. A.J. Green vs. LAR
  109. Rashaad Penny vs. ATL
  110. Raheem Mostert vs. BUF
  111. Logan Thomas vs. PHI
  112. Nico Collins @CHI
  113. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. PIT
  114. Irv Smith vs. DET
  115. Melvin Gordon vs. SF
  116. Kyle Phillips vs. LV
  117. DeVante Parker vs. BAL
  118. K.J. Osborn vs. DET
  119. Tyler Allgeier @SEA
  120. Cole Kmet vs. HOU
  121. Isaiah McKenzie @MIA
  122. Dawson Knox @MIA
  123. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. SF
  124. Dalton Schultz @NYG
  125. Hunter Henry vs. BAL
  126. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @IND
  127. Marvin Jones @LAC
  128. Bryan Edwards @SEA
  129. Breshad Perriman vs. GB
  130. Mecole Hardman @IND
  131. Evan Engram @LAC
  132. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  133. David Njoku vs. PIT
  134. Noah Brown @NYG
  135. George Pickens @CLE
  136. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  137. Romeo Doubs @TB
  138. Josh Palmer vs. JAX
  139. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  140. Hunter Renfrow @TEN
  141. Tyler Conklin vs. CIN
  142. Hayden Hurst @NYJ
  143. Olamide Zaccheaus @SEA
  144. Noah Fant vs. ATL
  145. Kenneth Walker vs. ATL
  146. Zack Moss @MIA
  147. Kenneth Gainwell @WAS
  148. Austin Hooper vs. LV
  149. Mark Ingram @CAR
  150. Skyy Moore @IND