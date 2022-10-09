amon-ra-st-brown-2-1400.jpg

Another week, another bunch of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. We've already had some big names ruled out, with many still up in the air for Sunday's games. 

There's a lot you need to sort through, and the Fantasy Football Today team is here to help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ right now going over everything you need from every ankle, including the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, I've got two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For more Week 5 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 5 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Bailey Zappe is starting for the Patriots this week, while Teddy Bridgewater is in for the Dolphins, while Cooper Rush remains the Cowboys starter for at least another week -- and probably longer, given that Prescott is still having trouble gripping a football. 

Running backs

Brian Robinson's return from the Non-Football Injury list is one of the best stories of the season, and he's expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Titans after recovering from being shot in the leg in an attempted robbery prior to the season. Robinson might end up being the lead back for the Commanders, but he's likely facing a three-way split with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, at least to start his NFL career. He's well worth stashing, but probably shouldn't be in your lineup this week. 

Montgomery's status is the one most worth watching for this week, and it sounds like he has a decent chance to play this week. That's good news for Montgomery, but not necessarily for Fantasy, because it would seemingly lead to a split backfield in Chicago. Khalil Herbert has played well this season, but I don't expect the Bears to just bench Montgomery or anything, so we're probably looking at a situation where Herbert and Montgomery are both in the 10-15 carry range on a bad offense that doesn't throw to the running backs, which makes both more like RB3s for me this week. If Montgomery doesn't play, Herbert is a top-20 back. 

Kamara was a surprise inactive last week, but Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play this week. It's been a tough start to the season for Kamara, but he had seven targets and 15 carries in Week 3, so I'm hoping he has a similar role this week -- he's still a top-10 RB for me. 

Patterson was placed on IR this week, so that's going to push Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley into more prominent roles. Both ran the ball well last week, but I'm expecting Allgeier to be the lead back -- though that doesn't necessarily make him a must-start Fantasy RB, even on a Falcons offense that has run the ball incredibly well so far this season. 

Wide receivers

As there have been seemingly all season, there are a ton of injuries we're watching for Week 5 at wide receiver, but the good news is, some of the biggest names listed as "questionable" are expected to play. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, and CeeDee Lamb, all of whom seem good to go as of Sunday morning, though obviously you'll want to keep an eye on inactives just in case. 

The biggest question here is probably St. Brown, who is being viewed as a game-time decision, per Sunday morning reports. The good news is, the Lions do play at 1 p.m., so we'll know his status well before lineups lock. St. Brown might not be 100% if he plays, but I'm still starting him if he's active -- he's too big of a deal in this Lions offense not to start, even if there is some risk. 

Otherwise, the biggest question mark seems to be Smith-Schuster, whose hamstring tightened up on him during Saturday's practice. It's not clear if he's going to play, but with kickoff set for Monday night, you're probably better off just leaving him on your bench -- if you want to risk it, see if Hunter Renfrow (74% rostered) is available as a last-minute swap; otherwise, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all have an opportunity for a bigger role, though it's not clear whether any of them would be worth starting. You probably have someone playing Sunday with a more assured role. 

It's worth noting, we learned Sunday morning Julio Jones is not expected to play, despite being listed as questionable. Gage is expected to play, and he's in the WR4 discussion behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. 

Thomas and Allen continue to miss time, which is good news for Chris Olave and Josh Palmer. Olave is a WR2, while Palmer is a WR3. The Bateman injury is more unclear, because the Ravens don't necessarily have an obvious reserve receiver who is going to see a massive increase in opportunities. Devin Duvernay should see a few more targets, but he's been between a 52% and 64% snap share in every game, with no games of more than 54 yards. He's a fine fill-in option, but not a high priority for me. 

Tight ends

There aren't a lot of questions this week, with some big names already ruled out. There really isn't a good replacement option for Pitts who is widely available, especially with Thomas dealing with his own injury. Maybe Hunter Henry will see a bigger role with Jonnu Smith likely out, but that's hard to get excited about. You could also consider Irv Smith (49%) or Will Dissly (23%) if you're desperate. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen vs. PIT
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LV
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. CIN
  4. Jalen Hurts @ARI
  5. Justin Herbert @CLE
  6. Kyler Murray vs. PHI
  7. Tom Brady vs. ATL
  8. Joe Burrow @BAL
  9. Kirk Cousins vs. CHI
  10. Derek Carr @KC
  11. Trevor Lawrence vs. HOU
  12. Jared Goff @NE
  13. Carson Wentz vs. TEN
  14. Marcus Mariota @TB
  15. Matthew Stafford vs. DAL
  16. Teddy Bridgewater @NYJ
  17. Geno Smith @NO
  18. Andy Dalton vs. SEA
  19. Zach Wilson vs. MIA
  20. Kenny Pickett  @BUF
  21. Cooper Rush @LAR
  22. Jacoby Brissett vs. LAC
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @CAR
  24. Justin Fields @MIN
  25. Baker Mayfield vs. SF
  26. Davis Mills @JAX
  27. Ryan Tannehill @WAS
  28. Bailey Zappe vs. DET

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. SF
  2. Austin Ekeler @CLE
  3. Joe Mixon @BAL
  4. Leonard Fournette vs. ATL
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. SEA
  6. Nick Chubb vs. LAC
  7. Derrick Henry @WAS
  8. Dalvin Cook vs. CHI
  9. Najee Harris @BUF
  10. Josh Jacobs @KC
  11. James Conner vs. PHI
  12. Jamaal Williams @NE
  13. Devin Singletary vs. PIT
  14. Miles Sanders @ARI
  15. James Robinson vs. HOU
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. DET
  17. Damien Harris vs. DET
  18. Jeff Wilson @CAR
  19. Breece Hall vs. MIA
  20. Dameon Pierce @JAX
  21. Ezekiel Elliott @LAR
  22. Kareem Hunt vs. LAC
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
  24. J.K. Dobbins vs. CIN
  25. Rashaad Penny @NO
  26. Tyler Allgeier @TB
  27. Khalil Herbert @MIN
  28. David Montgomery @MIN
  29. J.D. McKissic vs. TEN
  30. Raheem Mostert @NYJ
  31. Cam Akers vs. DAL
  32. Michael Carter vs. MIA
  33. Darrell Henderson vs. DAL
  34. Travis Etienne vs. HOU
  35. Antonio Gibson vs. TEN
  36. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. TEN
  37. Chase Edmonds @NYJ
  38. Tony Pollard @LAR
  39. Eno Benjamin vs. PHI
  40. Sony Michel @CLE
  41. Mark Ingram vs. SEA
  42. Zack Moss vs. PIT
  43. Rex Burkhead @JAX
  44. Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. ATL
  45. Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
  46. Dontrell Hilliard @WAS
  47. Caleb Huntley @TB
  48. Craig Reynolds @NE
  49. Kenyan Drake vs. CIN
  50. Rachaad White vs. ATL
  51. Samaje Perine @BAL
  52. Kenneth Walker @NO
  53. Kenneth Gainwell @ARI

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. DAL
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. CHI
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. PIT
  4. Deebo Samuel @CAR
  5. Davante Adams @KC
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
  7. Tee Higgins @BAL
  8. Tyreek Hill @NYJ
  9. A.J. Brown @ARI
  10. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  11. Marquise Brown vs. PHI
  12. Mike Williams @CLE
  13. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  14. Brandin Cooks @JAX
  15. Christian Kirk vs. HOU
  16. CeeDee Lamb @LAR
  17. Diontae Johnson @BUF
  18. Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
  19. D.J. Moore vs. SF
  20. Curtis Samuel vs. TEN
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LV
  22. DeVonta Smith @ARI
  23. Chris Olave vs. SEA
  24. Tyler Lockett @NO
  25. DK Metcalf @NO
  26. Amari Cooper vs. LAC
  27. Adam Thielen vs. CHI
  28. Drake London @TB
  29. Josh Reynolds @NE
  30. Garrett Wilson vs. MIA
  31. Josh Palmer @CLE
  32. Terry McLaurin vs. TEN
  33. Robert Woods @WAS
  34. Rondale Moore vs. PHI
  35. Elijah Moore vs. MIA
  36. Corey Davis vs. MIA
  37. Gabe Davis vs. PIT
  38. Hunter Renfrow @KC
  39. George Pickens @BUF
  40. Allen Robinson vs. DAL
  41. Brandon Aiyuk @CAR
  42. Robby Anderson vs. SF
  43. Nico Collins @JAX
  44. Julio Jones vs. ATL
  45. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. LAC
  46. Darnell Mooney @MIN
  47. K.J. Osborn vs. CHI
  48. Chase Claypool @BUF
  49. Tyler Boyd @BAL
  50. Devin Duvernay vs. CIN
  51. Khalil Shakir vs. PIT
  52. DeVante Parker vs. DET
  53. Jarvis Landry vs. SEA

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LV
  2. Mark Andrews vs. CIN
  3. Dallas Goedert @ARI
  4. T.J. Hockenson @NE
  5. Zach Ertz vs. PHI
  6. Darren Waller @KC
  7. George Kittle @CAR
  8. Tyler Higbee vs. DAL
  9. Gerald Everett @CLE
  10. Pat Freiermuth @BUF
  11. David Njoku vs. LAC
  12. Dalton Schultz @LAR
  13. Tyler Conklin vs. MIA
  14. Logan Thomas vs. TEN
  15. Mike Gesicki @NYJ
  16. Hayden Hurst @BAL
  17. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  18. Irv Smith vs. CHI
  19. Will Dissly @NO
  20. Taysom Hill vs. SEA
  21. Noah Fant @NO
  22. Hunter Henry vs. DET

Flex

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. DAL
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. SF
  3. Justin Jefferson vs. CHI
  4. Stefon Diggs vs. PIT
  5. Austin Ekeler @CLE
  6. Deebo Samuel @CAR
  7. Davante Adams @KC
  8. Joe Mixon @BAL
  9. Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
  10. Travis Kelce vs. LV
  11. Tee Higgins @BAL
  12. Leonard Fournette vs. ATL
  13. Alvin Kamara vs. SEA
  14. Tyreek Hill @NYJ
  15. A.J. Brown @ARI
  16. Derrick Henry @WAS
  17. Mark Andrews vs. CIN
  18. Mike Evans vs. ATL
  19. Dalvin Cook vs. CHI
  20. Nick Chubb vs. LAC
  21. Marquise Brown vs. PHI
  22. Najee Harris @BUF
  23. Mike Williams @CLE
  24. Chris Godwin vs. ATL
  25. Josh Jacobs @KC
  26. James Conner vs. PHI
  27. Jamaal Williams @NE
  28. Brandin Cooks @JAX
  29. Christian Kirk vs. HOU
  30. CeeDee Lamb @LAR
  31. Devin Singletary vs. PIT
  32. Diontae Johnson @BUF
  33. Ezekiel Elliott @LAR
  34. Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
  35. D.J. Moore vs. SF
  36. Miles Sanders @ARI
  37. Curtis Samuel vs. TEN
  38. James Robinson vs. HOU
  39. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. DET
  40. Damien Harris vs. DET
  41. Jeff Wilson @CAR
  42. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LV
  43. DeVonta Smith @ARI
  44. Breece Hall vs. MIA
  45. Chris Olave vs. SEA
  46. Dameon Pierce @JAX
  47. Tyler Lockett @NO
  48. DK Metcalf @NO
  49. Amari Cooper vs. LAC
  50. Kareem Hunt vs. LAC
  51. Adam Thielen vs. CHI
  52. Drake London @TB
  53. Garrett Wilson vs. MIA
  54. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV
  55. J.K. Dobbins vs. CIN
  56. Dallas Goedert @ARI
  57. Rashaad Penny @NO
  58. T.J. Hockenson @NE
  59. Josh Palmer @CLE
  60. Terry McLaurin vs. TEN
  61. Zach Ertz vs. PHI
  62. Tyler Allgeier @TB
  63. Robert Woods @WAS
  64. Rondale Moore vs. PHI
  65. Elijah Moore vs. MIA
  66. Darren Waller @KC
  67. George Kittle @CAR
  68. Khalil Herbert @MIN
  69. Tyler Higbee vs. DAL
  70. Corey Davis vs. MIA
  71. David Montgomery @MIN
  72. J.D. McKissic vs. TEN
  73. Gabe Davis vs. PIT
  74. Gerald Everett @CLE
  75. Josh Reynolds @NE
  76. Pat Freiermuth @BUF
  77. Raheem Mostert @NYJ
  78. Hunter Renfrow @KC
  79. Cam Akers vs. DAL
  80. Michael Carter vs. MIA
  81. Darrell Henderson vs. DAL
  82. George Pickens @BUF
  83. Allen Robinson vs. DAL
  84. Brandon Aiyuk @CAR
  85. Travis Etienne vs. HOU
  86. Robby Anderson vs. SF
  87. DJ Chark @NE
  88. Antonio Gibson vs. TEN
  89. Nico Collins @JAX
  90. Julio Jones vs. ATL
  91. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. TEN
  92. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. LAC
  93. Chase Edmonds @NYJ
  94. Darnell Mooney @MIN
  95. David Njoku vs. LAC
  96. Dalton Schultz @LAR
  97. K.J. Osborn vs. CHI
  98. Chase Claypool @BUF
  99. Tyler Boyd @BAL
  100. Devin Duvernay vs. CIN
  101. Khalil Shakir vs. PIT
  102. DeVante Parker vs. DET
  103. Jarvis Landry vs. SEA
  104. Tony Pollard @LAR
  105. Noah Brown @LAR
  106. Tyler Conklin vs. MIA
  107. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LV
  108. Logan Thomas vs. TEN
  109. Jamal Agnew vs. HOU
  110. Nelson Agholor vs. DET
  111. Marvin Jones vs. HOU
  112. Eno Benjamin vs. PHI
  113. Mike Gesicki @NYJ
  114. Cedrick Wilson Jr. @NYJ
  115. Sony Michel @CLE
  116. Mack Hollins @KC
  117. Hayden Hurst @BAL
  118. Kyle Phillips @WAS
  119. Evan Engram vs. HOU
  120. Greg Dortch vs. PHI
  121. Irv Smith vs. CHI
  122. Mark Ingram vs. SEA
  123. Russell Gage vs. ATL
  124. Zack Moss vs. PIT
  125. Mecole Hardman vs. LV
  126. Olamide Zaccheaus @TB
  127. Will Dissly @NO
  128. Rex Burkhead @JAX
  129. Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. ATL
  130. Taysom Hill vs. SEA
  131. Noah Fant @NO
  132. Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
  133. Dontrell Hilliard @WAS
  134. Caleb Huntley @TB