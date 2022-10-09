Another week, another bunch of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. We've already had some big names ruled out, with many still up in the air for Sunday's games.

Quarterbacks

Bailey Zappe is starting for the Patriots this week, while Teddy Bridgewater is in for the Dolphins, while Cooper Rush remains the Cowboys starter for at least another week -- and probably longer, given that Prescott is still having trouble gripping a football.

Running backs

Brian Robinson's return from the Non-Football Injury list is one of the best stories of the season, and he's expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Titans after recovering from being shot in the leg in an attempted robbery prior to the season. Robinson might end up being the lead back for the Commanders, but he's likely facing a three-way split with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, at least to start his NFL career. He's well worth stashing, but probably shouldn't be in your lineup this week.

Montgomery's status is the one most worth watching for this week, and it sounds like he has a decent chance to play this week. That's good news for Montgomery, but not necessarily for Fantasy, because it would seemingly lead to a split backfield in Chicago. Khalil Herbert has played well this season, but I don't expect the Bears to just bench Montgomery or anything, so we're probably looking at a situation where Herbert and Montgomery are both in the 10-15 carry range on a bad offense that doesn't throw to the running backs, which makes both more like RB3s for me this week. If Montgomery doesn't play, Herbert is a top-20 back.

Kamara was a surprise inactive last week, but Sunday morning reports indicate he's expected to play this week. It's been a tough start to the season for Kamara, but he had seven targets and 15 carries in Week 3, so I'm hoping he has a similar role this week -- he's still a top-10 RB for me.

Patterson was placed on IR this week, so that's going to push Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley into more prominent roles. Both ran the ball well last week, but I'm expecting Allgeier to be the lead back -- though that doesn't necessarily make him a must-start Fantasy RB, even on a Falcons offense that has run the ball incredibly well so far this season.

Wide receivers

As there have been seemingly all season, there are a ton of injuries we're watching for Week 5 at wide receiver, but the good news is, some of the biggest names listed as "questionable" are expected to play. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, and CeeDee Lamb, all of whom seem good to go as of Sunday morning, though obviously you'll want to keep an eye on inactives just in case.

The biggest question here is probably St. Brown, who is being viewed as a game-time decision, per Sunday morning reports. The good news is, the Lions do play at 1 p.m., so we'll know his status well before lineups lock. St. Brown might not be 100% if he plays, but I'm still starting him if he's active -- he's too big of a deal in this Lions offense not to start, even if there is some risk.

Otherwise, the biggest question mark seems to be Smith-Schuster, whose hamstring tightened up on him during Saturday's practice. It's not clear if he's going to play, but with kickoff set for Monday night, you're probably better off just leaving him on your bench -- if you want to risk it, see if Hunter Renfrow (74% rostered) is available as a last-minute swap; otherwise, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all have an opportunity for a bigger role, though it's not clear whether any of them would be worth starting. You probably have someone playing Sunday with a more assured role.

It's worth noting, we learned Sunday morning Julio Jones is not expected to play, despite being listed as questionable. Gage is expected to play, and he's in the WR4 discussion behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Thomas and Allen continue to miss time, which is good news for Chris Olave and Josh Palmer. Olave is a WR2, while Palmer is a WR3. The Bateman injury is more unclear, because the Ravens don't necessarily have an obvious reserve receiver who is going to see a massive increase in opportunities. Devin Duvernay should see a few more targets, but he's been between a 52% and 64% snap share in every game, with no games of more than 54 yards. He's a fine fill-in option, but not a high priority for me.

Tight ends

There aren't a lot of questions this week, with some big names already ruled out. There really isn't a good replacement option for Pitts who is widely available, especially with Thomas dealing with his own injury. Maybe Hunter Henry will see a bigger role with Jonnu Smith likely out, but that's hard to get excited about. You could also consider Irv Smith (49%) or Will Dissly (23%) if you're desperate.

