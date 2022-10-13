Yesterday, we got a report stating Damien Harris was "likely" to miss multiple games with his hamstring injury. Wednesday, he was a limited participant in practice. We've been talking about Rhamondre Stevenson as if he is a sure-fire bet to be the lead back for the Patriots, but as you get set for your first lineup lock of the week tonight, should this change how you view him?

I don't think so. We got a similar report about Jakobi Meyers after he hurt his knee in Week 2, and while he was able to practice on a limited basis by Friday of Week 3, he still ended up missing two games. That isn't a perfect analogy for Harris' situation, since Meyers did end up missing a few days of practice before that limited designation, but the takeaway is mostly just that you typically can't judge much from the Patriots injury report designations.

They're not going to tip their hands one way or the other, and "limited" is a nearly useless signifier absent other information. It's worth noting that the Boston Globe did report Wednesday that there has been no timetable set for his return, so it's possible he could be back this week. But, based on what we know right now, I'm treating Harris as very unlikely to play. And, if I had to make a decision on starting Stevenson vs. David Montgomery tonight, I'd go with Stevenson – it's not like you're staring down a zero if Harris does play, because Stevenson should still have plenty of value in his own right.

In case you missed it yesterday, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for Week 6 are right here, and he's suggesting you start Stevenson, too.

In tomorrow's newsletter, I'll have previews of every game on the Week 6 schedule, including the latest injury updates for everyone you need to know about, plus all of the key takeaways from tonight's Commanders-Bears game.

Get ready for Week 6 with all of our preview content here:

Here's what else today's newsletter will cover:

There are the obvious calls, and then there are the ones you need help with. Dave Richard goes through each game to identify the most interesting matchups and biggest lineup dilemmas for Week 6. Here are some of his top picks for this week. You can find the rest of his advice for Week 6 here:

Starts

Jakobi Meyers -- "The fact that Meyers has stepped up with big games in each of his past two with two different quarterbacks is huge. Taking on a depleted Browns pass defense will only make him more desirable. Make him a lineup fixture in PPR and even in non-PPR as a flex ahead of D.J. Moore, Romeo Doubs, Rondale Moore and any Jets receiver."

A.J. Dillon -- "The hunch is that the Packers attempt to get their run game going against a Jets run defense that's been lackluster since Week 4. Aaron Jones will see the most work but Dillon has a better-than-usual chance to score. He should at least rebound and see at least 80 total yards like he did in Week 4."

Sits

Romeo Doubs -- "Doubs should see enough work to post 10 PPR points, but I'm not so certain that Aaron Rodgers hasn't realized that Randall Cobb is the receiver he needs to get going. That keeps me from digging Doubs as anything more than a flex play this week. I'd rather go with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Zay Jones and Rondale Moore in PPR."

J.K. Dobbins -- "A snap count concern and some efficiency issues keep Dobbins from being nothing more than a touchdown-reliant running back who has had over 10 touches once in three games. I'd start him over Devin Singletary and Ezekiel Elliott, but I'd rather start Raheem Mostert and Melvin Gordon."

Sleeper

Jimmy Garoppolo -- "If the 49ers run game was more efficient, there would be concern about Garoppolo having a game similar to what he posted in 2021 against Atlanta (235-1-0). But it's not, and the Falcons find ways to keep it close on the scoreboard, so Garoppolo should have the opportunity to ring up at least 20 Fantasy points. I feel safer going with him than Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota or Justin Fields."

Bust Candidate

Carson Wentz -- "Wentz's offensive line isn't great, so he's bound to feel some pressure. And while Chicago's secondary is young and inexperienced, they're tied for 10th in interceptions with five and have allowed one passer to throw for over 250 yards against them all year. You're taking a risk starting him as a bye-week replacement or low-end starter, but we could say the same for Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson. Wentz gets the nod over those two, but not over Geno Smith or Aaron Rodgers."

🆚TNF Preview: Commanders at Bears

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook

Line: PICK; 38 O/U

PICK; 38 O/U Implied totals: Commanders 19-Bears 19

Well, at least these two teams are mostly healthy, but I'm not sure that means we can expect much better than last week's abysmal Colts-Broncos Thursday game. This is the only game with an over/under below 40 points, with these two teams ranking 26th and 28th in scoring offense through five weeks. I actually thought Justin Fields played his best game of the season in Week 5, so if he keeps rolling, maybe the Bears can put some pressure on the Commanders. But, all in all, this one is expected to be low scoring, and for good reason.

Toughest lineup decision: Terry McLaurin -- Start. McLaurin isn't a must-start option, and his usage reflects that. He has six or fewer targets in three of five games so far. And, the low expected points total in this one makes it seem unlikely the Commanders are going to throw the ball a ton -- they probably won't have to. However, with four teams on a bye and several viable wide receivers dealing with injuries, you've probably got room for a high-upside, big-play oriented wide receiver like McLaurin. He might break your heart, but there's always upside here.

Terry McLaurin -- Start. McLaurin isn't a must-start option, and his usage reflects that. He has six or fewer targets in three of five games so far. And, the low expected points total in this one makes it seem unlikely the Commanders are going to throw the ball a ton -- they probably won't have to. However, with four teams on a bye and several viable wide receivers dealing with injuries, you've probably got room for a high-upside, big-play oriented wide receiver like McLaurin. He might break your heart, but there's always upside here. Injuries: Logan Thomas (calf) -- Thomas is out for this one. John Bates figures to see a larger role, but you'd have to be pretty desperate to start him ... Jahan Dotson (hamstring) -- As expected, Dotson's injury is still keeping him sidelined on the short week. He could be back next week, but he also isn't a must-stash player in this offense.

🚑Week 6 Injury Watch

The Big News: Rookie Skyler Thompson is going to get the start for the Dolphins in Week 6 against the Vikings, even if Teddy Bridgewater is cleared from the concussion protocol. Dolphins coach Mike McDaneil told reporters that Wednesday, despite Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to resume limited football activities. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5, but he still has several steps to take before being cleared to play. Bridegwater could be cleared to practice Thursday, but McDanile said he would prefer to start Thompson with a full week of prep rather than start Bridegwater with limited reps. Thompson impressed in the preseason, but the seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State completed 19 of 33 passes for just 166 yards with an interception and a lost fumble in emergency duty, and with starting left tackle Terron Armstead dealing with a toe injury, he could be in a tough spot here. The Dolphins need to get healthy in a hurry to avoid having their season fall apart.

I'll have a full breakdown of the injury report in Friday's newsletter along with my previews of each game, but here's a look at the first practice participation reports of the week.

FP = Full participation in practice.

LP = Limited participation.

DNP = Did not practice.

Injuries to watch for Week 6

It's not clear what these injuries mean quite yet.

Trending up for Week 6

This doesn't mean they will play, but we got good news about them Wednesday.

Tyreek Hill (quad/foot)/Jaylen Waddle (groin) – FP. It sounds like both guys are somewhere less than 100%, but it also looks like they're going to play through their injuries. It'll be tough to trust them with a third-string, seventh-round rookie at QB, but both still rank inside of my top 30, at least.

Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) – FP. McKenzie missed Week 5, but it looks like he's got a pretty good chance to play this week. Khalil Shakir played a bigger role in his absence, and both should play from the slot with Jamison Crowder on IR. McKenzie is a fringe starter if he plays, but there are worse options out there. I wouldn't trust Shakir if McKenzie is active.

Cameron Brate (concussion) – FP. Brate missed last week, with Cade Otton stepping up in his absence. However, with Brate trending toward a return, Otton's role could be curtailed. Not great news if you added him, though in deeper leagues, I would hang on just in case he can continue to grow his role.

Trending down for Week 6

This doesn't mean they won't play, but they aren't moving in the right direction yet.