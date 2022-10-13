Yesterday, we got a report stating Damien Harris was "likely" to miss multiple games with his hamstring injury. Wednesday, he was a limited participant in practice. We've been talking about Rhamondre Stevenson as if he is a sure-fire bet to be the lead back for the Patriots, but as you get set for your first lineup lock of the week tonight, should this change how you view him?
I don't think so. We got a similar report about Jakobi Meyers after he hurt his knee in Week 2, and while he was able to practice on a limited basis by Friday of Week 3, he still ended up missing two games. That isn't a perfect analogy for Harris' situation, since Meyers did end up missing a few days of practice before that limited designation, but the takeaway is mostly just that you typically can't judge much from the Patriots injury report designations.
They're not going to tip their hands one way or the other, and "limited" is a nearly useless signifier absent other information. It's worth noting that the Boston Globe did report Wednesday that there has been no timetable set for his return, so it's possible he could be back this week. But, based on what we know right now, I'm treating Harris as very unlikely to play. And, if I had to make a decision on starting Stevenson vs. David Montgomery tonight, I'd go with Stevenson – it's not like you're staring down a zero if Harris does play, because Stevenson should still have plenty of value in his own right.
In case you missed it yesterday, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for Week 6 are right here, and he's suggesting you start Stevenson, too. Today's newsletter will also bring Dave Richard's start and sit picks to you as well.
In tomorrow's newsletter, I'll have previews of every game on the Week 6 schedule, including the latest injury updates for everyone you need to know about, plus all of the key takeaways from tonight's Commanders-Bears game.
Here's what else today's newsletter will cover:
- 6️⃣Dave Richard's Week 6 Preview
- 🆚TNF Preview: Commanders at Bears
- 🚑Week 6 Injury Watch
6️⃣Dave Richard's Week 6 Preview
There are the obvious calls, and then there are the ones you need help with. Dave Richard goes through each game to identify the most interesting matchups and biggest lineup dilemmas for Week 6. Here are some of his top picks for this week. You can find the rest of his advice for Week 6 here:
Starts
- Jakobi Meyers -- "The fact that Meyers has stepped up with big games in each of his past two with two different quarterbacks is huge. Taking on a depleted Browns pass defense will only make him more desirable. Make him a lineup fixture in PPR and even in non-PPR as a flex ahead of D.J. Moore, Romeo Doubs, Rondale Moore and any Jets receiver."
- A.J. Dillon -- "The hunch is that the Packers attempt to get their run game going against a Jets run defense that's been lackluster since Week 4. Aaron Jones will see the most work but Dillon has a better-than-usual chance to score. He should at least rebound and see at least 80 total yards like he did in Week 4."
Sits
- Romeo Doubs -- "Doubs should see enough work to post 10 PPR points, but I'm not so certain that Aaron Rodgers hasn't realized that Randall Cobb is the receiver he needs to get going. That keeps me from digging Doubs as anything more than a flex play this week. I'd rather go with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Zay Jones and Rondale Moore in PPR."
- J.K. Dobbins -- "A snap count concern and some efficiency issues keep Dobbins from being nothing more than a touchdown-reliant running back who has had over 10 touches once in three games. I'd start him over Devin Singletary and Ezekiel Elliott, but I'd rather start Raheem Mostert and Melvin Gordon."
Sleeper
- Jimmy Garoppolo -- "If the 49ers run game was more efficient, there would be concern about Garoppolo having a game similar to what he posted in 2021 against Atlanta (235-1-0). But it's not, and the Falcons find ways to keep it close on the scoreboard, so Garoppolo should have the opportunity to ring up at least 20 Fantasy points. I feel safer going with him than Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota or Justin Fields."
Bust Candidate
- Carson Wentz -- "Wentz's offensive line isn't great, so he's bound to feel some pressure. And while Chicago's secondary is young and inexperienced, they're tied for 10th in interceptions with five and have allowed one passer to throw for over 250 yards against them all year. You're taking a risk starting him as a bye-week replacement or low-end starter, but we could say the same for Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson. Wentz gets the nod over those two, but not over Geno Smith or Aaron Rodgers."
🆚TNF Preview: Commanders at Bears
All lines from Caesars Sportsbook
- Line: PICK; 38 O/U
- Implied totals: Commanders 19-Bears 19
Well, at least these two teams are mostly healthy, but I'm not sure that means we can expect much better than last week's abysmal Colts-Broncos Thursday game. This is the only game with an over/under below 40 points, with these two teams ranking 26th and 28th in scoring offense through five weeks. I actually thought Justin Fields played his best game of the season in Week 5, so if he keeps rolling, maybe the Bears can put some pressure on the Commanders. But, all in all, this one is expected to be low scoring, and for good reason.
- Toughest lineup decision: Terry McLaurin -- Start. McLaurin isn't a must-start option, and his usage reflects that. He has six or fewer targets in three of five games so far. And, the low expected points total in this one makes it seem unlikely the Commanders are going to throw the ball a ton -- they probably won't have to. However, with four teams on a bye and several viable wide receivers dealing with injuries, you've probably got room for a high-upside, big-play oriented wide receiver like McLaurin. He might break your heart, but there's always upside here.
- Injuries: Logan Thomas (calf) -- Thomas is out for this one. John Bates figures to see a larger role, but you'd have to be pretty desperate to start him ... Jahan Dotson (hamstring) -- As expected, Dotson's injury is still keeping him sidelined on the short week. He could be back next week, but he also isn't a must-stash player in this offense.
🚑Week 6 Injury Watch
The Big News: Rookie Skyler Thompson is going to get the start for the Dolphins in Week 6 against the Vikings, even if Teddy Bridgewater is cleared from the concussion protocol. Dolphins coach Mike McDaneil told reporters that Wednesday, despite Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to resume limited football activities. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Week 5, but he still has several steps to take before being cleared to play. Bridegwater could be cleared to practice Thursday, but McDanile said he would prefer to start Thompson with a full week of prep rather than start Bridegwater with limited reps. Thompson impressed in the preseason, but the seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State completed 19 of 33 passes for just 166 yards with an interception and a lost fumble in emergency duty, and with starting left tackle Terron Armstead dealing with a toe injury, he could be in a tough spot here. The Dolphins need to get healthy in a hurry to avoid having their season fall apart.
I'll have a full breakdown of the injury report in Friday's newsletter along with my previews of each game, but here's a look at the first practice participation reports of the week.
- FP = Full participation in practice.
- LP = Limited participation.
- DNP = Did not practice.
Injuries to watch for Week 6
It's not clear what these injuries mean quite yet.
- Aaron Rodgers (thumb) – DNP. Rodgers suffered the injury during the final play in Week 5, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters, "I don't think we have much concern as far as game day." Jordan Love would start if Rodgers were out, and he took the first-team reps in practice Wednesday.
- Jameis Winston (back/ankle) – LP. Winston was back at practice for the first time since Week 3, but coach Dennis Allen declined to say whether he expected Winston to start in Week 6 against the Bengals. Andy Dalton would be the starter again if Winston is out.
- Mac Jones (ankle) – LP. Per the Patriots official team site, Jones did more work and looked less limited during his practice participation Wednesday, though the Patriots are, naturally, mum about his status. We'll know 90 minutes before kickoff against the Browns, in all likelihood.
- Saquon Barkley (shoulder) – LP. Barkley briefly left Sunday's game due to the injury but was able to play through it, so it's no surprise he was limited. I'm assuming he'll play if he avoids a setback this week.
- Raheem Mostert (knee) – DNP. This is the first we're hearing of this injury for Mostert, and it's not clear if it's something to be concerned about. Mostert missed most of last season with knee surgery, so obviously there is some concern here, although we don't have any details as to what kind of injury this is. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on, because Mostert is a solid RB2 if healthy. If not, Chase Edmonds figures to be the lead back for Miami, though Myles Gaskin should see some snaps, too.
- Nyheim Hines (concussion) – LP. Since the Colts played last Thursday, Hines got a few extra days to recover, and it looks like he has a chance to play this week. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, so Hines might get another chance to start after getting just a few snaps in Week 5. Deon Jackson would be a low-end starting option if Hines and Taylor were out, and he'd still have some appeal if Hines plays, since he should still get a decent amount of carries against the Jaguars.
- Cooper Kupp (foot) – DNP. It's not clear how much concern there should be here. Coach Sean McVay told reporters the team would "be smart" with Kupp, but doesn't expect him to be limited or out in Week 6. We'll keep an eye on this one over the next few days, just in case.
- Diontae Johnson (hip) – LP. Johnson took a knee to the hip late in practice and left early, hence the limited tag, but it doesn't sound like there is much to be concerned about. We'll monitor it Thursday just to be sure.
- Russell Gage (ankle) – DNP. This is, as far as we know, a new injury for Gage, who has been battling through some hamstring soreness this season. It's something to keep an eye on, though you probably don't want to start Gage at this point with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans healthy.
- Christian Watson (hamstring) – DNP. Watson has dealt with hamstring issues this season, and he was unable to finish Week 5 due to the injury. Watson still has some long-term upside, but he's probably only worth stashing in deeper leagues even when healthy.
- Kyle Pitts (hamstring) – LP. Pitts told reporters he plans to play this week against the 49ers. It's a tough matchup, but I can't imagine sitting Pitts unless I had Tyler Higbee or Zach Ertz, among players who weren't 100% rostered at the start of the season. I'm not sitting a healthy Pitts for Taysom Hill.
- Taysom Hill (rib) – LP. Speaking of Hill, he was on a similar track last week, being limited Wednesday before practicing in full Thursday and Friday. Assuming the same holds true this week, he's in the touchdown-or-bust tier at tight end. Which encompasses everyone outside of the top-eight or so.
- Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) – LP. This is a good sign for Knox, who missed last week with the injuries. It's not a guarantee he'll play, however, so we'll see how he reacts Thursday and Friday.
- Dalton Schultz (knee) – LP. Schultz aggravated his sprained PCL last week, but it sounds like there isn't much concern here over making the injury worse. However, he hasn't been productive since suffering the injury and is probably best left on your bench until he's healthy.
Trending up for Week 6
This doesn't mean they will play, but we got good news about them Wednesday.
- Tyreek Hill (quad/foot)/Jaylen Waddle (groin) – FP. It sounds like both guys are somewhere less than 100%, but it also looks like they're going to play through their injuries. It'll be tough to trust them with a third-string, seventh-round rookie at QB, but both still rank inside of my top 30, at least.
- Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) – FP. McKenzie missed Week 5, but it looks like he's got a pretty good chance to play this week. Khalil Shakir played a bigger role in his absence, and both should play from the slot with Jamison Crowder on IR. McKenzie is a fringe starter if he plays, but there are worse options out there. I wouldn't trust Shakir if McKenzie is active.
- Cameron Brate (concussion) – FP. Brate missed last week, with Cade Otton stepping up in his absence. However, with Brate trending toward a return, Otton's role could be curtailed. Not great news if you added him, though in deeper leagues, I would hang on just in case he can continue to grow his role.
Trending down for Week 6
This doesn't mean they won't play, but they aren't moving in the right direction yet.
- Dak Prescott (thumb) – DNP. Prescott hasn't been ruled out for Week 6, but it seems like he has a long way to go before being cleared. Not long enough that he's out of the picture for Week 7, necessarily, but coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the team is "preparing for Cooper [Rush] to start" Week 6 against the Eagles. Prescott has been cleared to begin throwing, but has not done much yet.
- James Conner (ribs)/Darrel Williams (knee) – DNP. Conner is day-to-day, so this one could go right up to game-time. If Conner is out, Eno Benjamin is a top-12 RB for me, but if you have to make the call between him and David Montgomery tonight, you probably need to go with Montgomery just in case Conner plays.
- Justice Hill (hamstring) – DNP. Hill hasn't been ruled out for Week 6, but it seems unlikely he'll be able to play at this point. This was always thought to be a multi-week issue for Hill.
- Tee Higgins (ankle) – DNP. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Higgins could have played situationally Sunday after leaving the game, so it seems like there's a chance he plays in Week 6. However, after seeing him get through just a few snaps before being sidelined, it'll be tough to trust Higgins in Week 6 against a tough Saints defense if he isn't 100%.
- Michael Thomas (foot)/Jarvis Landry (ankle)/Chris Olave (concussion) – DNP. Obviously, we'll have to watch this situation all week long before making any calls, but this is an ominous start.
- Rashod Bateman (foot) – DNP. Bateman hasn't practiced since suffering the injury in Week 4, and while details on the nature of the injury are scarce, I'm planning on not having him available at this point.
- Kenny Golladay (knee)/Kadarius Toney (hamstring) – DNP. Darius Slayton stepped up in Week 5, and the Giants are hopeful Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) will be able to return soon. I wouldn't want to rely on anyone in the Giants WR group, but if you're really desperate, Slayton has some potential against a Ravens secondary that has given up a ton of big plays since the start of the 2021 season.
- Pat Freiermuth (concussion) – LP. Freiermuth is dealing with his third concussion since the start of the 2021 season, but he's already able to participate in some practice, so there's a chance this doesn't keep him out this week. He's probably a top 12 tight end if healthy.