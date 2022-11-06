mark-andrews-1400-us.jpg
The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 9,  and with six teams on bye plus our typically packed injury report, you surely need the help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ right now until kickoff to cover the Week 9 slate from every ankle. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For more Week 9 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 9 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Sam Ehlinger is the Colts starter moving forward, but Nick Foles will serve as the No. 2 option until Ryan is healthy. 

Tannehill is questionable for tonight's game against the Chiefs, and he's being viewed as a game-time decision. The Titans promoted Logan Woodside from the practice squad, so they are at least preparing for the possibility that rookie Malik Willis will have to start a second straight game. His rushing ability gives him some theoretical Fantasy upside, but the Titans were pretty dead set against him throwing last week, which suggests a lack of faith we should take note of. Willis would only be worth using in deeper 2QB leagues. 

Running backs

There are three situations worth really focusing on this morning at RB, and I'll address each one individually. First, we've got the return of Cordarrelle Patterson to the Falcons backfield after missing the past four weeks with a knee injury. Patterson was averaging 14.7 PPR points per game before the injury, and we know this is a Falcons team that wants to run the ball a ton, especially against a Chargers defense allowing a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. However, we also know the Falcons want to use multiple running backs, and we just don't know how much work Patterson is going to be ready for coming off IR; they've spoken openly about needing to limit his role to keep him healthy and he's already gotten hurt once, so I don't necessarily expect him to return to a 15-plus carry role. Patterson is a top-30 RB, but not necessarily a must-start for me.

We also have the expected return of James Conner for the first time since Week 5, at least per Sunday morning reports. Conner is a game-time decision and he'll test it out in pre-game warmups; assuming he makes it through that, he'll be back in the lineup against the Seahawks, which should be a good matchup. I'd expect Conner to split reps with Eno Benjamin, but I'm hoping he'll get a decent chunk of the passing game role plus whatever short-yardage work there is, and he's a top-24 RB for me.

And finally we have Jonathan Taylor's absence due to an ankle injury, which should once again push Deon Jackson into a prominent role. We have two games where Jackson was the team's primary back, in Weeks 5 and 6, and he played 58% and 67% of the snaps, so they had no problem trusting him as a three-down back. I don't expect a repeat of Week 6's 10-catch game from Jackson, but he had 13 carries and four targets in Week 5, and that feels like a pretty reasonable expectation. He's a top-20 back. 

Another key one here is McKissic's injury. Over the past three weeks, the Commanders have used a full-blown, three-way committee in the backfield, with Brian Robinson playing 74 total snaps, Antonio Gibson getting 65, and McKissic playing 49. McKissic has been the primary back on passing plays, however, and now I expect most of his snaps to go to Antonio Gibson, who is a top-20 RB for me in PPR scoring this week -- and could work his way into top-15 value if McKissic has to miss time moving forward. Robinson also gets a slight bump, but I think Gibson is the primary beneficiary of McKissic being out. 

Swift is going to play this week, however he's expected to have a limited role. He had five carries and five targets last week, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game he probably gave Swift one carry too many, so that probably tells you what to expect. Swift is still an explosive enough playmaker to be worth using with just one touch, if he breaks one, but he's certainly a risk right now. He's more like a low-end RB2 for me. 

Wide receivers

The wide receiver position is kind of in rough shape right now, in terms of injuries. I mean, just look at the list of players ruled out already for Week 9:

Josh Palmer is expected to serve as the top option in the Chargers passing game -- though Austin Ekeler might just lead them in targets -- and Gerald Everett should see an increased role as well. There's a chance the Chargers offense could just struggle without Allen and Williams, but the matchup against the Falcons makes it pretty hard to go away from Palmer or Everett. You should be starting both. 

The only one of these guys you should be planning on using if they are active is Lazard, though I think Jefferson, Landry and Watson are all worth stashing just in case they get healthy and can start to make an impact. And, for what it's worth, I am using the speedy Carter in one deeper league in the hopes I can catch lightning in a bottle with him. 

Tight ends

  • Out: Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle; DOUBTFUL), Cameron Brate (neck)
  • Questionable: Darren Waller (hamstring), Brock Wright (concussion)

Andrews isn't technically out, but given that he doesn't play until Monday night, you probably want to proceed as if he is out unless you have Isaiah Likely to slot in his place. I'm starting Likely even with the uncertainty around Andrews -- there just aren't enough tight ends out there I feel good about, so I'll just roll the dice on Likely, who could be useful even if Andrews does play. If you can pivot to Juwan Johnson or Taysom Hill on Monday night if Andrews is inactive, that's also fine, though neither is as exciting as Likely. 

If Waller can't play, Foster Moreau is a viable, albeit boring, streamer. I'm interested to see if fifth-round rookie James Mitchell gets a chance to play an expanded role for the Lions after the T.J. Hockenson trade, which would likely happen even if Wright is able to play. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @NYJ
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. TEN
  3. Kyler Murray vs. SEA
  4. Lamar Jackson @NO
  5. Tua Tagovailoa @CHI
  6. Justin Herbert @ATL
  7. Joe Burrow vs. CAR
  8. Tom Brady vs. LAR
  9. Kirk Cousins @WAS
  10. Derek Carr @JAX
  11. Geno Smith @ARI
  12. Justin Fields vs. MIA
  13. Aaron Rodgers @DET
  14. Andy Dalton vs. BAL
  15. Matthew Stafford @TB
  16. Trevor Lawrence vs. LV
  17. Taylor Heinicke vs. MIN
  18. Jared Goff vs. GB
  19. Zach Wilson vs. BUF
  20. Marcus Mariota vs. LAC
  21. Sam Ehlinger @NE
  22. Ryan Tannehill @KC
  23. Mac Jones vs. IND
  24. P.J. Walker @CIN

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @ATL
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. BAL
  3. Josh Jacobs @JAX
  4. Derrick Henry @KC
  5. Joe Mixon vs. CAR
  6. Travis Etienne vs. LV
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. IND
  8. Leonard Fournette vs. LAR
  9. Aaron Jones @DET
  10. Dalvin Cook @WAS
  11. Kenneth Walker @ARI
  12. Antonio Gibson vs. MIN
  13. Raheem Mostert @CHI
  14. D'Onta Foreman @CIN
  15. James Conner vs. SEA
  16. Deon Jackson @NE
  17. D'Andre Swift vs. GB
  18. Michael Carter vs. BUF
  19. David Montgomery vs. MIA
  20. A.J. Dillon @DET
  21. Kenyan Drake @NO
  22. Khalil Herbert vs. MIA
  23. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  24. Jamaal Williams vs. GB
  25. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. TEN
  26. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIN
  27. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. LAC
  28. James Robinson vs. BUF
  29. Damien Harris vs. IND
  30. Nyheim Hines @NYJ
  31. Darrell Henderson @TB
  32. Rachaad White vs. LAR
  33. Sony Michel @ATL
  34. Dontrell Hilliard @KC
  35. Eno Benjamin vs. SEA
  36. J.D. McKissic vs. MIN
  37. Alexander Mattison @WAS
  38. Isiah Pacheco vs. TEN
  39. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  40. Caleb Huntley vs. LAC
  41. Justice Hill @NO
  42. Cam Akers @TB
  43. Phillip Lindsay @NE
  44. Jamycal Hasty vs. LV
  45. Tyler Allgeier vs. LAC
  46. Dwayne Washington vs. BAL
  47. Samaje Perine vs. CAR
  48. Raheem Blackshear @CIN
  49. Ronnie Rivers @TB
  50. Travis Homer @ARI

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp @TB
  2. Stefon Diggs @NYJ
  3. Justin Jefferson @WAS
  4. Tyreek Hill @CHI
  5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  7. Tee Higgins vs. CAR
  8. Chris Godwin vs. LAR
  9. Davante Adams @JAX
  10. Chris Olave vs. BAL
  11. Jaylen Waddle @CHI
  12. Mike Evans vs. LAR
  13. Tyler Boyd vs. CAR
  14. Tyler Lockett @ARI
  15. Gabe Davis @NYJ
  16. DK Metcalf @ARI
  17. Rondale Moore vs. SEA
  18. Michael Pittman @NE
  19. Christian Kirk vs. LV
  20. Terry McLaurin vs. MIN
  21. D.J. Moore @CIN
  22. Josh Palmer @ATL
  23. Garrett Wilson vs. BUF
  24. Curtis Samuel vs. MIN
  25. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. TEN
  26. Jakobi Meyers vs. IND
  27. Adam Thielen @WAS
  28. Romeo Doubs @DET
  29. Darnell Mooney vs. MIA
  30. Devin Duvernay @NO
  31. Josh Reynolds vs. GB
  32. Drake London vs. LAC
  33. Alec Pierce @NE
  34. Robert Woods @KC
  35. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. TEN
  36. Zay Jones vs. LV
  37. Allen Robinson @TB
  38. Hunter Renfrow @JAX
  39. K.J. Osborn @WAS
  40. Terrace Marshall @CIN
  41. Mack Hollins @JAX
  42. Sammy Watkins @DET
  43. Marvin Jones vs. LV
  44. DeAndre Carter @ATL
  45. Van Jefferson  @TB
  46. Parris Campbell @NE
  47. DeVante Parker vs. IND
  48. Mecole Hardman vs. TEN
  49. Isaiah McKenzie @NYJ
  50. Trent Sherfield @CHI
  51. Ben Skowronek @TB
  52. Kyle Philips @KC
  53. Marquez Callaway vs. BAL
  54. Elijah Moore vs. BUF
  55. Julio Jones vs. LAR
  56. Robbie Anderson vs. SEA
  57. Kadarius Toney vs. TEN
  58. Russell Gage vs. LAR
  59. Christian Watson @DET
  60. Marquise Goodwin @ARI

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. TEN
  2. Kyle Pitts vs. LAC
  3. Gerald Everett @ATL
  4. Isaiah Likely @NO
  5. Hayden Hurst vs. CAR
  6. Zach Ertz vs. SEA
  7. Tyler Higbee @TB
  8. T.J. Hockenson @WAS
  9. Evan Engram vs. LV
  10. Darren Waller @JAX
  11. Tyler Conklin vs. BUF
  12. Robert Tonyan @DET
  13. Cade Otton vs. LAR
  14. Juwan Johnson vs. BAL
  15. Mike Gesicki @CHI
  16. Dawson Knox @NYJ
  17. Noah Fant @ARI
  18. Taysom Hill vs. BAL
  19. Logan Thomas vs. MIN
  20. Kylen Granson @NE
  21. Will Dissly @ARI
  22. James Mitchell vs. GB
  23. Brock Wright vs. GB
  24. Hunter Henry vs. IND

Flex

  1. Austin Ekeler @ATL
  2. Cooper Kupp @TB
  3. Stefon Diggs @NYJ
  4. Justin Jefferson @WAS
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. BAL
  6. Tyreek Hill @CHI
  7. Josh Jacobs @JAX
  8. Derrick Henry @KC
  9. Joe Mixon vs. CAR
  10. Travis Kelce vs. TEN
  11. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  13. Travis Etienne vs. LV
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. IND
  15. Leonard Fournette vs. LAR
  16. Aaron Jones @DET
  17. Tee Higgins vs. CAR
  18. Chris Godwin vs. LAR
  19. Dalvin Cook @WAS
  20. Kenneth Walker @ARI
  21. Davante Adams @JAX
  22. Chris Olave vs. BAL
  23. Jaylen Waddle @CHI
  24. Mike Evans vs. LAR
  25. Tyler Boyd vs. CAR
  26. Tyler Lockett @ARI
  27. Gabe Davis @NYJ
  28. Antonio Gibson vs. MIN
  29. DK Metcalf @ARI
  30. Raheem Mostert @CHI
  31. D'Onta Foreman @CIN
  32. Rondale Moore vs. SEA
  33. James Conner vs. SEA
  34. Michael Pittman @NE
  35. Christian Kirk vs. LV
  36. Terry McLaurin vs. MIN
  37. D.J. Moore @CIN
  38. Josh Palmer @ATL
  39. Garrett Wilson vs. BUF
  40. Curtis Samuel vs. MIN
  41. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. TEN
  42. Deon Jackson @NE
  43. D'Andre Swift vs. GB
  44. Jakobi Meyers vs. IND
  45. Adam Thielen @WAS
  46. Michael Carter vs. BUF
  47. Kyle Pitts vs. LAC
  48. David Montgomery vs. MIA
  49. A.J. Dillon @DET
  50. Gerald Everett @ATL
  51. Romeo Doubs @DET
  52. Darnell Mooney vs. MIA
  53. Devin Duvernay @NO
  54. Kenyan Drake @NO
  55. Khalil Herbert vs. MIA
  56. Isaiah Likely @NO
  57. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  58. Hayden Hurst vs. CAR
  59. Zach Ertz vs. SEA
  60. Tyler Higbee @TB
  61. T.J. Hockenson @WAS
  62. Josh Reynolds vs. GB
  63. Drake London vs. LAC
  64. Jamaal Williams vs. GB
  65. Evan Engram vs. LV
  66. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. TEN
  67. Alec Pierce @NE
  68. Robert Woods @KC
  69. Darren Waller @JAX
  70. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. TEN
  71. Zay Jones vs. LV
  72. Allen Robinson @TB
  73. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIN
  74. Tyler Conklin vs. BUF
  75. Hunter Renfrow @JAX
  76. Robert Tonyan @DET
  77. K.J. Osborn @WAS
  78. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. LAC
  79. James Robinson vs. BUF
  80. Damien Harris vs. IND
  81. Terrace Marshall @CIN
  82. Nyheim Hines @NYJ
  83. Mack Hollins @JAX
  84. Sammy Watkins @DET
  85. Marvin Jones vs. LV
  86. Cade Otton vs. LAR
  87. DeAndre Carter @ATL
  88. Darrell Henderson @TB
  89. Van Jefferson  @TB
  90. Parris Campbell @NE
  91. DeVante Parker vs. IND
  92. Juwan Johnson vs. BAL
  93. Rachaad White vs. LAR
  94. Mecole Hardman vs. TEN
  95. Sony Michel @ATL
  96. Isaiah McKenzie @NYJ
  97. Dontrell Hilliard @KC
  98. Trent Sherfield @CHI
  99. Ben Skowronek @TB
  100. Kyle Philips @KC
  101. Eno Benjamin vs. SEA
  102. J.D. McKissic vs. MIN
  103. Alexander Mattison @WAS
  104. Isiah Pacheco vs. TEN
  105. Marquez Callaway vs. BAL
  106. Jeff Wilson @CHI
  107. Mike Gesicki @CHI
  108. Dawson Knox @NYJ
  109. Elijah Moore vs. BUF
  110. Julio Jones vs. LAR
  111. Noah Fant @ARI
  112. Caleb Huntley vs. LAC
  113. Taysom Hill vs. BAL
  114. Logan Thomas vs. MIN
  115. Kylen Granson @NE
  116. Justice Hill @NO
  117. Will Dissly @ARI
  118. Robbie Anderson vs. SEA
  119. Cam Akers @TB
  120. Kadarius Toney vs. TEN
  121. Russell Gage vs. LAR
  122. Phillip Lindsay @NE
  123. Christian Watson @DET
  124. Marquise Goodwin @ARI
  125. Jamycal Hasty vs. LV