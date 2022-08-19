james-cook-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Some people say you have to wait until the last week before the start of the season to draft, but those people apparently have never tried to actually schedule a Fantasy Football draft. Schedule conflicts arise, vacations get in the way, and all of a sudden, you've got one day where everyone in your league is free to draft, and it just so happens to be three weeks before the season starts. So, that's when you draft.

Yeah, you'd rather get through the whole preseason before you draft, obviously. Inevitably there will be some big injury that shakes up draft boards, and you just have to hope it isn't someone you already drafted who goes down.

But that's part of the game, and we know there are some of you who will be drafting this weekend, so today's newsletter is here to help. I have my latest rankings for the 2022 season ready to go at the bottom of this newsletter, and I've collected pretty much everything else you need to draft from the Fantasy Football Today crew in a nifty little Draft Day Cheat Sheet article here, so take some time and make sure you're caught up if you've got a draft this weekend. 

Of course, those of you who aren't drafting this weekend don't just get to kick back and relax. We've got preseason football all weekend, with position battles still to be decided, and you need to know what to watch. 

That's what the bulk of today's newsletter is about: The key storyline Fantasy players need to know about for every game on the schedule. I've gone through every game to identify what we need to keep an eye on heading into this important week of preseason action. These games could determine how countless Fantasy leagues turn out, so it's important stuff. 

Let's get to it. 

Donate to St. Jude as part of our Draft-A-Thon! Bid on pre-draft calls with our experts, a spot in the FFT Podcast League, a guest spot on Fantasy Football Today and more! You can win a spot in the 2023 Scott Fish Bowl to play against me or get a pre-draft huddle Zoom call with me, among many other fabulous prizes.

What to watch in every game

Friday

Panthers @ PatriotsIs Rhamondre Stevenson getting third-down snaps?

With James White retiring, there is a chance for someone to step into a valuable role as the Patriots' pass-catching back. The assumption is that Ty Montgomery is likely to handle that role, but Stevenson is the much more intriguing possibility, and Bill Belichick gave Stevenson a lot of praise when asked about the gains he's made as a receiver recently

"He's way better than he was last year and he understands that's an important part of his game. It's not just carrying the ball, it's all things that go with the passing game. So, he's done a great job."

Stevenson is the most high-upside back in the Patriots group, and the passing-game role is the key thing there. If he can lock up a third-down role, he's just one Damien Harris slip-up away from potentially being a top-15 back. 

Saints @ PackersWhat is the WR hierarchy in Green Bay? 

Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Christian Watson were all sitting during last week's preseason opener, so we really didn't get a sense of how things are shaking out there. Romeo Doubs carried over a strong camp, but if he's not playing with the first team, that won't matter much. Aaron Rodgers probably isn't going to play in this one, but it would be nice to see more of the receivers get in there this week so we can start to get a sense of how things stack up – though if Lazard, Watkins, and Cobb are all inactive and Doubs is playing significant snaps with Jordan Love again, that could be its own indicator of where he is. Rodgers was pretty vocally critical of the job the young receivers have done in camp this week, so it's possible Doubs (and Watson, once he's up to speed after being activated from the PUP list this week) may not have the kind of role we want to see early this season. 

Texans @ RamsCan Dameon Pierce take the lead RB job? 

Pierce impressed in the opener, and Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton praised Pierce after practice earlier this week, saying Pierce is, "just a guy that can create his own yards. And he's a tough runner." Pierce is battling with Marlon Mack for playing time, with Rex Burkhead presumably set to handle most passing downs. There are a few questions with Pierce's upside, however, primarily whether this Texans offense can be good enough for Pierce to matter much. There is also the question of whether Pierce can handle a heavy workload after topping out at 106 carries and 19 catches in his four college seasons. Still, he's working his way into the top 100 and could cement his place as a mid-round pick if he looks like he's overtaken Mack this weekend. 

Saturday


Broncos @ BillsDo we get any sense of the Bills RB situation?

The steady drumbeat out of camp is that Zack Moss has carved out enough of a role where it's fair to assume he'll be part of the team's plans this season. That's bad news, seeing as this Bills offense has produced the fewest PPR points of any team for running backs in Josh Allen's time as a starter. Rookie James Cook is working on kick return duty, so there could be room for all three backs (including Devin Singletary) to be on the active roster, but that wouldn't be particularly good news for Fantasy. As The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia wrote Thursday, "the Bills' running back corps has all the potential to devolve into a muddy three-person committee dependent on the situation and riding the hot hand." I might be out on everyone here. 

Lions @ ColtsWhat does the D'Andre Swift/Jamaal Williams split look like? 

We know Williams is going to have a role, but in 10 snaps with Jared Goff and the first-team offense last week, Williams played four while Swift was out there for six. We'd like to see Swift used as a true lead back, but it's possible Williams will continue to have a bigger role than we might like. 

Commanders @ ChiefsIs Brian Robinson pushing for the No. 1 RB spot? 

There might not be a player of note having a worse August than Antonio Gibson, who fumbled in the preseason opener, played extensive snaps with the backups, and was even spotted on punt return and third-team duties this week. He's also spent time with the first-team offense, but so has Robinson, the rookie, and it looks like this is a legitimate competition. The worst-case scenario would be a three-way split with J.D. McKissic, and that's what it looks like we're heading toward. Let's see if Robinson can start to pull away, but right now I wouldn't take any of these backs inside of the top 75, and McKissic might be the first one I take at this point. 

Buccaneers @ TitansWhat does Rachaad White's usage look like? 

White is the guy everyone has their eyes on as the potential backup to Leonard Fournette, though there's also a chance that the rookie could cut into Fournette's pass-catching role, which would be a pretty big deal, seeing as how Tom Brady targets running backs about as often as any QB in the league. It doesn't sound like White is at that point yet, but he broke three tackles on seven carries in the preseason opener and could continue to impress. 

49ers @ VikingsIs Trey Sermon still the lead with Elijah Michell out? 

With Mitchell recovering from a hamstring injury that has him set to miss the entire preseason, Sermon played every snap with the starters in the first preseason game, even running a route on all seven pass plays. That was with Jeff Wilson inactive, so it's possible Wilson is still ahead of Sermon, but this week should tell us more. Sermon was a disaster as a rookie, falling in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he has earned plenty of praise so far in camp this year and has real sleeper appeal. He's definitely on my late-round draft board. 

Raiders @ DolphinsHow do the RB depth charts look? 

Josh Jacobs surprisingly played in the opener, a sign that his role was in doubt, and then he was held out along with the rest of the starters in the second game. Similarly Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert were inactive for the Dolphins' preseason debut, so we're assuming they're in the lead for now. However, Zamir White on the Raiders and Sony Michel for the Dolphins are still in the mix and could improve their standing this weekend. Ideally, one lead back would emerge for both teams, but it looks like we're going to see committees in both spots. 

Steelers @ JaguarsCan Kenny Pickett start pushing Mitchell Trubisky

The rookie is starting to push up the depth chart, but Trubisky is still starting this week. However, Pickett has started to get his first taste of first-team reps, so he might not be too far behind Trubisky at this point. Trubisky is the more interesting of the two from a Fantasy perspective, but he's a low-end QB2 either way, so we're mostly concerned about whoever can do the best job of getting the ball to Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and, increasingly, George Pickens

Cowboys @ ChargersDoes Joshua Kelly have the backup RB job locked up?

It sure sounds like that's the case at this point, as Kelley played the most snaps with the ostensible first-teamers in the preseason opener. Larry Rountree split some reps with him, with rookie Isaiah Spiller coming on later. Spiller is probably the most interesting of the crew just because we've seen everyone else look pretty pedestrian in the NFL, but Kelley has received some nice praise from the coaching staff in camp and has handled most of the non-Ekeler first-team reps, from all accounts. This is a valuable and important role, so if Kelley can step up, he's a viable late-round target for Fantasy. 

Sunday


Eagles @ BrownsWhat does the Eagles RB depth chart look like? 

Miles Sanders played the first-team snaps in the preseason opener, but he probably won't play in this one after missing three straight days of practice with a hamstring injury. It's not clear if that injury is expected to linger long enough to impact his Week 1 availability – Sanders has had trouble staying healthy in the NFL – but it'll be interesting to see how first-team reps are split between Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, who missed the first game with a hip injury. Gainwell is a viable late-round sleeper who could conceivably push Sanders for the starting job if he plays well, so it'll be interesting to see if he's already ahead of Scott after coming back from the injury. 

Bengals @ GiantsIs Wan'Dale Robinson running with the starters?

He was in the opener, playing 13 snaps to Kenny Golladay's 16, but that was without Kadarius Toney. The thing is Toney is probably out for this one again, so Robinson might have a chance to really lock in as a first-team slot option. Toney remains a high-upside option, but injuries have been a constant throughout his year-plus in the NFL, so he needs to get healthy before he actually breaks out. He's still by far the highest ranked of the Giants receivers, but Robinson is starting to garner some late-round sleeper appeal in PPR leagues – remember, Sterling Shepard is coming back from a ruptured Achilles and the slot receiver in Brian Daboll's offense in Buffalo was a key part of the offense. 

Ravens @ CardinalsWhat does the Cardinals RB depth chart look like? 

Eno Benjamin played most of the snaps early on, though most of the starters weren't out there for the Cardinals, so we don't know what that means. Benjamin is fighting to be the No. 2 back behind James Conner, and that's a potentially valuable role given how much time Conner has missed with injuries over the years. This is a valuable backfield because of how many goal-line carries they create, so if Benjamin is truly ahead of Darrel Williams for the No. 2 job, he definitely deserves to be in the late-round sleeper discussion, especially if he can show some passing game chops. 

Monday 


Falcons @ JetsWhat does the Breece Hall/Michael Carter split look like? 

One of the surprises of the preseason opener is that Michael Carter actually played more snaps with the first-team offense than Breece Hall, the first running back taken in this year's NFL Draft. That doesn't necessarily mean Hall is a backup, or anything, but it does seem to indicate that Hall isn't necessarily the every down back right now. He might still be the lead back as we expected, but the Jets aren't just clearing the decks for him – they're going to use multiple backs, and Carter is going to be a factor. He may even be the lead back to start the season, so you might need to be patient with Hall at first. We'll find out more this week. 

Rankings updates

QB Rankings

  1. Josh Allen*
  2. Patrick Mahomes
  3. Lamar Jackson
  4. Justin Herbert*
  5. Kyler Murray
  6. Jalen Hurts
  7. Dak Prescott
  8. Joe Burrow
  9. Russell Wilson
  10. Tom Brady
  11. Matthew Stafford*
  12. Trey Lance
  13. Aaron Rodgers
  14. Kirk Cousins
  15. Derek Carr*
  16. Justin Fields
  17. Jameis Winston
  18. Tua Tagovailoa*
  19. Daniel Jones
  20. Marcus Mariota
  21. Trevor Lawrence
  22. Mitch Trubisky
  23. Ryan Tannehill*
  24. Matt Ryan
  25. Carson Wentz
  26. Mac Jones
  27. Baker Mayfield
  28. Jared Goff
  29. Zach Wilson
  30. Davis Mills
  31. Drew Lock
  32. Jacoby Brissett*

*End of a tier

RB Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Austin Ekeler*
  4. Dalvin Cook
  5. Najee Harris*
  6. Alvin Kamara
  7. Aaron Jones
  8. D'Andre Swift
  9. Derrick Henry
  10. Leonard Fournette
  11. Joe Mixon*
  12. Saquon Barkley
  13. David Montgomery
  14. James Conner*
  15. Javonte Williams
  16. Nick Chubb
  17. Ezekiel Elliott*
  18. J.K. Dobbins
  19. Travis Etienne
  20. Breece Hall*
  21. Cam Akers
  22. Miles Sanders
  23. Josh Jacobs
  24. AJ Dillon*
  25. Elijah Mitchell
  26. Kareem Hunt
  27. Chase Edmonds
  28. Tony Pollard
  29. Rashaad Penny
  30. Damien Harris
  31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire*
  32. Antonio Gibson
  33. Rhamondre Stevenson
  34. James Robinson
  35. Devin Singletary
  36. Kenneth Gainwell
  37. Cordarrelle Patterson
  38. Alexander Mattison
  39. James Cook
  40. Melvin Gordon*
  41. Dameon Pierce
  42. Brian Robinson
  43. Nyheim Hines
  44. J.D. McKissic
  45. Jamaal Williams
  46. Trey Sermon
  47. Kenneth Walker III
  48. Darrell Henderson
  49. Michael Carter
  50. Raheem Mostert
  51. Isaiah Pacheco
  52. Zamir White*
  53. Eno Benjamin
  54. D'Onta Foreman
  55. Joshua Kelly
  56. Isaiah Spiller
  57. Khalil Herbert
  58. Damien Williams
  59. Rex Burkhead
  60. Jeff Wilson
  61. Sony Michel*

*End of a tier

WR Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp *
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Davante Adams *
  4. Ja'Marr Chase
  5. Stefon Diggs *
  6. Mike Evans
  7. CeeDee Lamb *
  8. Tyreek Hill
  9. A.J. Brown *
  10. Deebo Samuel
  11. D.J. Moore
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Diontae Johnson
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. Brandin Cooks *
  16. Michael Pittman Jr.
  17. Mike Williams
  18. Marquise Brown
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Chris Godwin
  21. Terry McLaurin
  22. Allen Robinson
  23. DK Metcalf *
  24. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  25. Robert Woods
  26. Michael Thomas
  27. Darnell Mooney *
  28. Jerry Jeudy
  29. Rashod Bateman
  30. Adam Thielen
  31. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  32. DeAndre Hopkins
  33. Gabriel Davis
  34. Courtland Sutton *
  35. Elijah Moore
  36. Kadarius Toney
  37. Amari Cooper
  38. Drake London
  39. Tyler Lockett
  40. DeVonta Smith
  41. Brandon Aiyuk
  42. Hunter Renfrow
  43. Russell Gage
  44. Jarvis Landry
  45. Chase Claypool
  46. Chris Olave
  47. Garrett Wilson*
  48. Julio Jones
  49. Jahan Dotson
  50. George Pickens
  51. DeVante Parker
  52. Tyler Boyd
  53. Skyy Moore
  54. Allen Lazard
  55. Corey Davis
  56. Christian Kirk
  57. Rondale Moore
  58. Treylon Burks
  59. Kenny Golladay
  60. Romeo Doubs
  61. Isaiah McKenzie
  62. K.J. Osborn
  63. DJ Chark
  64. Donovan Peoples-Jones *

*End of a tier

TE Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce*
  2. Mark Andrews*
  3. Kyle Pitts*
  4. George Kittle
  5. Darren Waller*
  6. T.J. Hockenson
  7. Dalton Schultz
  8. Dallas Goedert*
  9. Mike Gesicki
  10. Zach Ertz
  11. Pat Freiermuth
  12. Albert Okwuegbunam
  13. Noah Fant
  14. Irv Smith
  15. David Njoku
  16. Cole Kmet*
  17. Gerald Everett
  18. Tyler Higbee
  19. Austin Hooper
  20. Dawson Knox
  21. Hunter Henry
  22. Evan Engram*
  23. Logan Thomas
  24. Hayden Hurst
  25. Robert Tonyan
  26. C.J. Uzomah*

*End of a tier

Overall Top-150 Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Cooper Kupp
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Dalvin Cook
  6. Justin Jefferson
  7. Davante Adams
  8. Najee Harris
  9. Travis Kelce
  10. Alvin Kamara
  11. Ja'Marr Chase
  12. Stefon Diggs
  13. Aaron Jones
  14. D'Andre Swift
  15. Derrick Henry
  16. Leonard Fournette
  17. Mike Evans
  18. Joe Mixon
  19. Mark Andrews
  20. Saquon Barkley
  21. CeeDee Lamb
  22. Josh Allen
  23. Tyreek Hill
  24. A.J. Brown
  25. David Montgomery
  26. James Conner
  27. Deebo Samuel
  28. D.J. Moore
  29. Tee Higgins
  30. Diontae Johnson
  31. Javonte Williams
  32. Keenan Allen
  33. Brandin Cooks
  34. Kyle Pitts
  35. Nick Chubb
  36. Ezekiel Elliott
  37. Patrick Mahomes
  38. Lamar Jackson
  39. Michael Pittman Jr.
  40. J.K. Dobbins
  41. Justin Herbert
  42. Mike Williams
  43. Marquise Brown
  44. Jaylen Waddle
  45. Travis Etienne
  46. Breece Hall
  47. Chris Godwin
  48. Terry McLaurin
  49. Allen Robinson
  50. DK Metcalf
  51. Cam Akers
  52. Miles Sanders
  53. Josh Jacobs
  54. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  55. Robert Woods
  56. Michael Thomas
  57. George Kittle
  58. Darnell Mooney
  59. AJ Dillon
  60. Jerry Jeudy
  61. Darren Waller
  62. Rashod Bateman
  63. Elijah Mitchell
  64. Kareem Hunt
  65. Kyler Murray
  66. Adam Thielen
  67. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  68. DeAndre Hopkins
  69. Gabriel Davis
  70. Jalen Hurts
  71. T.J. Hockenson
  72. Chase Edmonds
  73. Courtland Sutton
  74. Elijah Moore
  75. Kadarius Toney
  76. Dalton Schultz
  77. Amari Cooper
  78. Tony Pollard
  79. Dak Prescott
  80. Drake London
  81. Tyler Lockett
  82. DeVonta Smith
  83. Joe Burrow
  84. Brandon Aiyuk
  85. Russell Wilson
  86. Tom Brady
  87. Hunter Renfrow
  88. Russell Gage
  89. Dallas Goedert
  90. Jarvis Landry
  91. Chase Claypool
  92. Matthew Stafford
  93. Chris Olave
  94. Trey Lance
  95. Rashaad Penny
  96. Damien Harris
  97. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  98. Aaron Rodgers
  99. Garrett Wilson
  100. Julio Jones
  101. Mike Gesicki
  102. Jahan Dotson
  103. George Pickens
  104. Kirk Cousins
  105. DeVante Parker
  106. Tyler Boyd
  107. Zach Ertz
  108. Skyy Moore
  109. Allen Lazard
  110. Corey Davis
  111. Antonio Gibson
  112. Christian Kirk
  113. Rondale Moore
  114. Rhamondre Stevenson
  115. Treylon Burks
  116. James Robinson
  117. Devin Singletary
  118. Derek Carr
  119. Pat Freiermuth
  120. Kenneth Gainwell
  121. Albert Okwuegbunam
  122. Kenny Golladay
  123. Romeo Doubs
  124. Isaiah McKenzie
  125. Cordarrelle Patterson
  126. K.J. Osborn
  127. DJ Chark
  128. Noah Fant
  129. Alexander Mattison
  130. Irv Smith
  131. David Njoku
  132. Justin Fields
  133. James Cook
  134. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  135. Melvin Gordon
  136. Cole Kmet
  137. Dameon Pierce
  138. Brian Robinson
  139. Gerald Everett
  140. Jameis Winston
  141. Sammy Watkins
  142. K.J. Osborn
  143. Nyheim Hines
  144. J.D. McKissic
  145. Jamaal Williams
  146. Jakobi Meyers
  147. Bryan Edwards
  148. Trey Sermon
  149. Jameson Williams
  150. Michael Gallup