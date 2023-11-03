If you had Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, or Diontae Johnson in your starting lineup Thursday night, you came away from the first game of Week 9 pretty happy. Otherwise ... not so much.

The Steelers delivered a 20-16 win over the Titans Thursday night, with neither young quarterback in this one lighting it up. And that's probably going to be a theme in Week 9, because, as I catalogued in Thursday's newsletter, we're likely down 14 Week 1 starting quarterbacks from this week's action. So, there might be a few shootouts if we're lucky, but don't be surprised if we have a week of very low scores coming. The Steelers and Titans already just inched under the 36.5 over/under last night.

In the rest of today's newsletter, I shared thoughts on what we saw Thursday, along with updates on all the injuries you need to know about heading into the weekend, plus my thoughts on Sunday's main DFS slate. You can see a portion of the newsletter below, but be sure to subscribe to get the full release in your inbox as soon as it's available.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We'll be back Sunday morning with everything else you need before you lock in your lineups for Week 9 ahead of the incredibly exciting Dolphins-Chiefs matchup at 9:30 am ET to kick off Sunday's action:.

TNF recap: Steelers 20, Titans 16

The big takeaway: Will Levis is mortal after all

The thing I always like to remind myself about rookies, especially when they come out super-hot to start their careers, is that the most important thing isn't just how you look initially, but how you look when there's some film on you. Defenses will adjust, and you learn more about young players from how they adjust to the adjustments, and now the ball is in Levis' court. The Steelers were able to consistently pressure him with four rushers, and it led to some sped-up decision-making and some poor throws -- he threw a pick right at the end zone to end the game but probably should've had a few more prior to that, if we're being honest.

I don't want to be too hard on Levis, because I still think he's been pretty impressive, but Thursday was definitely a comedown after his incredible debut last week. For what it's worth -- I don't think Mike Vrabel is surveying Fantasy analysts' opinions -- I still think the Titans should roll with Levis moving forward even with Ryan Tannehill is healthy. He raises the whole ceiling of this offense.

Injuries of note

Treylon Burks suffered a scary injury late in the game and had to be carted off the field. The broadcast reported Burks had movement in all of his extremities, so hopefully it wasn't as bad at it looked. Burks was able to leave the locker room under his own power, per reports.

TNF Fantasy winner: Diontae Johnson

I mean, how could it be anyone else after Johnson finally scored a touchdown, his first since 2021? He's looked really good over the past two weeks, and what was really nice to see was the Steelers going right back to Johnson for the score after he seemingly dropped a touchdown on the previous play (on a play that was nullified by a penalty).

Johnson caught seven of nine passes for 90 yards and the score this week, and he now has 23 targets over the past two games. That sounds like vintage Diontae Johnson, but it might actually be even better than that, because he's running his routes a little deeper and earning a few more downfield targets than he has in the past. That he's still earning targets at a very high rate is an incredibly positive sign. Johnson might be a legit must-start WR2 moving forward.

TNF Fantasy loser: George Pickens

And here's the downside of Johnson's usage. I'll be very interested to see what Pickens' route data looks like in this one, because it seemed like that he was once again running almost nothing but deep, downfield routes. He just hasn't proven he can consistently earn targets with that kind of usage, and it's incredibly frustrating to see the Steelers revert right back to having Pickens run those routes after his usage changed dramatically with Johnson out -- can someone tell Matt Canada he's allowed to have receivers on his team who run both deep routes and shorter routes?

As things stand, Pickens looks like he's back to being a touchdown-or-bust WR3/4. He should be more than that, though. And, of course, it hurts even more because Pickens couldn't get his second foot down on what absolutely should have been a touchdown Thursday night.