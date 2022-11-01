darnell-mooney-bears-getty.jpg

Week 8 wasn't my best week, I'll admit. I had my first losing week of the season across my 14 managed leagues, going 6-8 -- though I was 4 yards away (or one more Tee Higgins catch) from salvaging a .500 record. I sure wish I had been more aggressive about ranking and acquiring D'Onta Foreman, at least for one week. 

I'm still at 65-47 over 14 leagues, with only one league where I'm truly out of it -- a SuperFlex league where I'm at 1-7 and really don't have any hope of turning things around unless Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr really figure things out quickly. There's an urgency with my three 3-5 teams, to be sure, but all in all, I'm above .500 in eight of my 14 leagues, and I'll definitely take that. 

I wish I could tell you there was some big unifying thread across the good teams that made me look like a genius, but I'm not sure there is. I've got a Christian McCaffrey-Alvin Kamara combination on two of my eight winning teams, but I've also got one where my No. 2 RB is either Antonio Gibson or David Montgomery right now. I'm doing well where I drafted Josh Allen early, as, on one of the 7-1 teams, I have, but I'm playing matchups with Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady in the other 7-1 squad. On two of the three 6-2 teams, I'm starting Joe Burrow; on the third, I had Andy Dalton in for Aaron Rodgers. 

And, of course, none of that matters if I don't keep the winning teams rolling, and right now, that looks like it could be a struggle for those Burrow teams after watching him struggle mightily against a terrible Browns defense Monday night. I went from thinking I was set at QB to potentially looking for help on the waiver wire, at least as long as Ja'Marr Chase is sidelined. And, it might be Justin Fields-or-bust out on the wire this week, which isn't great. Things can change in a hurry in Fantasy Football, is what I'm saying. 

But I'm here to ride the waves with you. In today's newsletter, you'll find Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 9 along with my initial rankings for each position. And, for more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour starting at 8 p.m. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 8 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter: 

There aren't a ton of moving parts when it comes to the Week 9 waiver wire, but there is one situation that I'll be keeping a close eye on Tuesday before waivers run: Mark Andrews' health. Andrews left last week's game with a shoulder injury, and while initial reports indicated that it wasn't a serious issue, the Ravens don't play until Monday this week, and then they have a bye in Week 10, so there's a lot of uncertainty as of now. 

Andrews could be cleared to play, of course, and hopefully, we'll find out about that before we have to make any lineup decisions for Sunday. Ideally, we'd have a good sense of his chances to play by tonight, because if he doesn't play, Isaiah Likely might just be ranked as a top-five tight end for me, and might just be the top waiver-wire target for anyone who needs a tight end -- that's most of you, by the way. Likely stepped up in a big way in Andrews' absence last week, putting up six catches on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown, and I think something like that isn't an unrealistic expectation if Andrews was out this week. He's a really talented player in an offense that leans on its tight ends. 

So, let's hope we get some updates today. Even if we don't, I'm adding Likely where I need TE help just in case. Here are the rest of Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 9:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals (56%) -- The Cardinals used Moore almost exclusively on the outside of the formation in Week 7 and he was a total non-factor; they moved him back into the slot for the majority of his routes in Week 8 and he had seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. He's had eight targets or more in three of his past four games and is ranked as a top-24 WR for me this week. 
  2. Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers (30%) -- Keenan Allen should be fully recovered from the hamstring injury that has limited him for nearly the entire season, but Mike Williams' status for Week 9 is very much in doubt due to the ankle injury he suffered before the bye. Palmer had 12 targets in Week 7 and should see a solid target share for as long as Williams is out. He's not a must-start WR, but Palmer has shown enough upside -- including his six-catch, 99-yard effort in Week 3 -- that he should be pretty useful with Williams out. 
  3. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears (58%) -- The Bears offense has been a lot more functional of late, and while Mooney's weekly target totals are still a bit underwhelming-- he has just one game this season with more than six -- he and Justin Fields have had some nice chemistry on deep balls of late. Mooney isn't the WR2 you thought he was back in the draft season, but he's got solid upside as a WR3 or WR4. 
  4. Justin Fields, QB, Bears (49%) -- Fields now has four straight top-12 finishes, as he's managed to combine his high-end rushing upside with much-improved play as a passer lately. He still hasn't thrown more than 27 times in a game this season, however, he's looked legitimately better as a passer of late, especially down the field, and the rushing production makes the bar a lot lower for him as a passer. He's clearing it lately. 
  5. Kenyan Drake, RB, Ravens (46%) -- If Gus Edwards' hamstring injury forces him out for Week 9, Drake is a viable starting option if he gets even 10 carries. 

📈Week 9 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 9 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @NYJ
  2. Jalen Hurts @HOU
  3. Patrick Mahomes vs. TEN
  4. Kyler Murray vs. SEA
  5. Lamar Jackson @NO
  6. Justin Herbert @ATL
  7. Joe Burrow vs. CAR
  8. Tom Brady vs. LAR
  9. Tua Tagovailoa @CHI
  10. Kirk Cousins @WAS
  11. Derek Carr @JAX
  12. Geno Smith @ARI
  13. Justin Fields vs. MIA
  14. Aaron Rodgers @DET
  15. Matthew Stafford @TB
  16. Trevor Lawrence vs. LV
  17. Taylor Heinicke vs. MIN
  18. P.J. Walker @CIN
  19. Andy Dalton vs. BAL
  20. Sam Ehlinger @NE
  21. Jared Goff vs. GB
  22. Marcus Mariota vs. LAC
  23. Davis Mills vs. PHI
  24. Mac Jones vs. IND
  25. Malik Willis @KC
  26. Zach Wilson vs. BUF

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @ATL
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. BAL
  3. Josh Jacobs @JAX
  4. Derrick Henry @KC
  5. Joe Mixon vs. CAR
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. IND
  7. Travis Etienne vs. LV
  8. Leonard Fournette vs. LAR
  9. Aaron Jones @DET
  10. Jonathan Taylor @NE
  11. Dalvin Cook @WAS
  12. Kenneth Walker @ARI
  13. Dameon Pierce vs. PHI
  14. D'Andre Swift vs. GB
  15. Miles Sanders @HOU
  16. D'Onta Foreman @CIN
  17. Raheem Mostert @CHI
  18. Eno Benjamin vs. SEA
  19. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  20. Antonio Gibson vs. MIN
  21. Michael Carter vs. BUF
  22. A.J. Dillon @DET
  23. Khalil Herbert vs. MIA
  24. David Montgomery vs. MIA
  25. Jamaal Williams vs. GB
  26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. TEN
  27. James Robinson vs. BUF
  28. Nyheim Hines @NE
  29. Gus Edwards @NO
  30. Damien Harris vs. IND
  31. Caleb Huntley vs. LAC
  32. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIN
  33. Rex Burkhead vs. PHI
  34. Darrell Henderson @TB
  35. Tyler Allgeier vs. LAC
  36. Sony Michel @ATL
  37. Rachaad White vs. LAR
  38. J.D. McKissic vs. MIN
  39. Alexander Mattison @WAS
  40. Dontrell Hilliard @KC
  41. Isiah Pacheco vs. TEN
  42. Kenyan Drake @NO
  43. Jamycal Hasty vs. LV
  44. Kenneth Gainwell @HOU
  45. Dwayne Washington vs. BAL
  46. Chase Edmonds @CHI
  47. Ronnie Rivers @TB
  48. Samaje Perine vs. CAR
  49. Boston Scott @HOU
  50. Justice Hill @NO

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp @TB
  2. Stefon Diggs @NYJ
  3. Tyreek Hill @CHI
  4. Justin Jefferson @WAS
  5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  6. Tee Higgins vs. CAR
  7. A.J. Brown @HOU
  8. Keenan Allen @ATL
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  10. Chris Godwin vs. LAR
  11. Davante Adams @JAX
  12. Jaylen Waddle @CHI
  13. Chris Olave vs. BAL
  14. Tyler Boyd vs. CAR
  15. Mike Evans vs. LAR
  16. DeVonta Smith @HOU
  17. Tyler Lockett @ARI
  18. DK Metcalf @ARI
  19. Gabe Davis @NYJ
  20. Terry McLaurin vs. MIN
  21. Rondale Moore vs. SEA
  22. Christian Kirk vs. LV
  23. Curtis Samuel vs. MIN
  24. Michael Pittman @NE
  25. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. TEN
  26. D.J. Moore @CIN
  27. Garrett Wilson vs. BUF
  28. Jakobi Meyers vs. IND
  29. Adam Thielen @WAS
  30. Brandin Cooks vs. PHI
  31. Josh Palmer @ATL
  32. Romeo Doubs @DET
  33. Hunter Renfrow @JAX
  34. Devin Duvernay @NO
  35. Josh Reynolds vs. GB
  36. Drake London vs. LAC
  37. Darnell Mooney vs. MIA
  38. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. TEN
  39. Zay Jones vs. LV
  40. Alec Pierce @NE
  41. Allen Robinson @TB
  42. Robert Woods @KC
  43. Mack Hollins @JAX
  44. Sammy Watkins @DET
  45. Marvin Jones vs. LV
  46. Elijah Moore vs. BUF
  47. DeAndre Carter @ATL
  48. Van Jefferson  @TB
  49. K.J. Osborn @WAS
  50. Parris Campbell @NE
  51. Mecole Hardman vs. TEN
  52. Kadarius Toney vs. TEN
  53. Isaiah McKenzie @NYJ
  54. Trent Sherfield @CHI
  55. Ben Skowronek @TB
  56. Marquez Callaway vs. BAL
  57. Kyle Philips @KC
  58. Julio Jones vs. LAR
  59. Robbie Anderson vs. SEA
  60. Samori Toure @DET

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. TEN
  2. Mark Andrews @NO
  3. Dallas Goedert @HOU
  4. Kyle Pitts vs. LAC
  5. Gerald Everett @ATL
  6. Hayden Hurst vs. CAR
  7. T.J. Hockenson vs. GB
  8. Zach Ertz vs. SEA
  9. Tyler Higbee @TB
  10. Evan Engram vs. LV
  11. Tyler Conklin vs. BUF
  12. Robert Tonyan @DET
  13. Cade Otton vs. LAR
  14. Juwan Johnson vs. BAL
  15. Mike Gesicki @CHI
  16. Dawson Knox @NYJ
  17. Noah Fant @ARI
  18. Taysom Hill vs. BAL
  19. Logan Thomas vs. MIN
  20. Kylen Granson @NE
  21. Isaiah Likely @NO
  22. Will Dissly @ARI
  23. Hunter Henry vs. IND

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Cooper Kupp @TB
  2. Austin Ekeler @ATL
  3. Stefon Diggs @NYJ
  4. Justin Jefferson @WAS
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. BAL
  6. Tyreek Hill @CHI
  7. Josh Jacobs @JAX
  8. Derrick Henry @KC
  9. Joe Mixon vs. CAR
  10. Travis Kelce vs. TEN
  11. Tee Higgins vs. CAR
  12. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  13. A.J. Brown @HOU
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. IND
  15. Travis Etienne vs. LV
  16. Leonard Fournette vs. LAR
  17. Aaron Jones @DET
  18. Keenan Allen @ATL
  19. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  20. Chris Godwin vs. LAR
  21. Jonathan Taylor @NE
  22. Dalvin Cook @WAS
  23. Kenneth Walker @ARI
  24. Mark Andrews @NO
  25. Davante Adams @JAX
  26. Dameon Pierce vs. PHI
  27. Jaylen Waddle @CHI
  28. Chris Olave vs. BAL
  29. Tyler Boyd vs. CAR
  30. Mike Evans vs. LAR
  31. DeVonta Smith @HOU
  32. Tyler Lockett @ARI
  33. DK Metcalf @ARI
  34. D'Andre Swift vs. GB
  35. Miles Sanders @HOU
  36. Gabe Davis @NYJ
  37. D'Onta Foreman @CIN
  38. Dallas Goedert @HOU
  39. Raheem Mostert @CHI
  40. Terry McLaurin vs. MIN
  41. Rondale Moore vs. SEA
  42. Christian Kirk vs. LV
  43. Curtis Samuel vs. MIN
  44. Michael Pittman @NE
  45. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. TEN
  46. D.J. Moore @CIN
  47. Garrett Wilson vs. BUF
  48. Eno Benjamin vs. SEA
  49. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  50. Antonio Gibson vs. MIN
  51. Jakobi Meyers vs. IND
  52. Adam Thielen @WAS
  53. Michael Carter vs. BUF
  54. Brandin Cooks vs. PHI
  55. Josh Palmer @ATL
  56. Romeo Doubs @DET
  57. Hunter Renfrow @JAX
  58. Devin Duvernay @NO
  59. A.J. Dillon @DET
  60. Kyle Pitts vs. LAC
  61. Khalil Herbert vs. MIA
  62. Gerald Everett @ATL
  63. Hayden Hurst vs. CAR
  64. T.J. Hockenson vs. GB
  65. Zach Ertz vs. SEA
  66. Tyler Higbee @TB
  67. Josh Reynolds vs. GB
  68. David Montgomery vs. MIA
  69. Jamaal Williams vs. GB
  70. Evan Engram vs. LV
  71. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. TEN
  72. Drake London vs. LAC
  73. Darnell Mooney vs. MIA
  74. Tyler Conklin vs. BUF
  75. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. TEN
  76. Zay Jones vs. LV
  77. Alec Pierce @NE
  78. James Robinson vs. BUF
  79. Robert Tonyan @DET
  80. Nyheim Hines @NE
  81. Allen Robinson @TB
  82. Gus Edwards @NO
  83. Cade Otton vs. LAR
  84. Robert Woods @KC
  85. Damien Harris vs. IND
  86. Caleb Huntley vs. LAC
  87. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIN
  88. Juwan Johnson vs. BAL
  89. Rex Burkhead vs. PHI
  90. Mack Hollins @JAX
  91. Sammy Watkins @DET
  92. Darrell Henderson @TB
  93. Mike Gesicki @CHI
  94. Marvin Jones vs. LV
  95. Tyler Allgeier vs. LAC
  96. Elijah Moore vs. BUF
  97. DeAndre Carter @ATL
  98. Van Jefferson  @TB
  99. K.J. Osborn @WAS
  100. Parris Campbell @NE
  101. Dawson Knox @NYJ
  102. Mecole Hardman vs. TEN
  103. Sony Michel @ATL
  104. Kadarius Toney vs. TEN
  105. Isaiah McKenzie @NYJ
  106. Trent Sherfield @CHI
  107. Ben Skowronek @TB
  108. Marquez Callaway vs. BAL
  109. Rachaad White vs. LAR
  110. J.D. McKissic vs. MIN
  111. Alexander Mattison @WAS
  112. Dontrell Hilliard @KC
  113. Isiah Pacheco vs. TEN
  114. Noah Fant @ARI
  115. Taysom Hill vs. BAL
  116. Kyle Philips @KC
  117. Kenyan Drake @NO
  118. Logan Thomas vs. MIN
  119. Kylen Granson @NE
  120. Isaiah Likely @NO
  121. Julio Jones vs. LAR
  122. Robbie Anderson vs. SEA
  123. Jamycal Hasty vs. LV
  124. Samori Toure @DET
  125. Kenneth Gainwell @HOU