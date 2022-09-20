carson-wentz-2-1400-us.jpg

It's kind of concerning that Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in three games since coming back from his broken foot during last year's playoffs, right? The Bills look like the best defense in the league, so Henry has better days ahead, but in my Week 3 RB rankings piece, I wrote about why Henry's start is so concerning. I'm not saying you should just try to trade him for anything, but I'm concerned about his chances of returning value on that first-round pick you invested in him, for sure. 

Monday was pretty concerning for Dalvin Cook, too, though I don't necessarily have the same amount of concern as with Henry. Or, rather, I have very different concerns -- Cook's historic inability to stay healthy is a bigger concern than that he struggled against what looks like it could be a very good Eagles defense. I could see things going south for both of those would-be elite backs, but I'm not giving up on either. 

That's how you should be thinking about even your most worrisome early-round picks right now -- concerned, but not panicked. It's too early to do something drastic, but you shouldn't be ignoring evidence, either. Starting 0-2 isn't the end of the world in Fantasy, where having the best record in the regular season doesn't earn you home field advantage or anything -- remember, you're just trying to get into the playoffs with a puncher's chance. 

I tried to tell you all to draft a QB early enough that you didn't get stuck with one of the also-rans at the position, and if you find yourself looking to the waiver wire this week to replace Dak Prescott or Trey Lance, you can understand why. Jamey Eisenberg's top target in his Week 3 waiver-wire column is Commanders QB Carson Wentz, and while there are reasons to like what Wentz has done so far, I think that mostly reflects the poor state of the rest of the options on waivers. You can check out Jamey's Waiver Wire column here INSERT LINK HERE for the rest of his picks at each position, but here's a quick look at how he's ranking the top options: 

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Carson Wentz, QB, Commanders (68%) -- I'm still wary of trusting Wentz, but he's got great weapons and has dropped back to pass 98 times in two games, so it's hard to make a case against him as a borderline top-12 QB. The defensive performance the Eagles just put up against the Vikings Monday night is certainly scary, though. 
  2. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (53%) -- Wilson had over 100 yards and two touchdowns Sunday and could have been even better -- he was downed at the 2 on one catch and had two other targets in the end zone he couldn't reel in. He's been getting open constantly and looks like a potentially special player. I'm a huge fan. 
  3. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders (59%) -- I'm also a huge fan of Samuel, whose Week 2 performance showed his opener was no fluke. He's going to get schemed-up touches -- his touchdown in Week 2 saw him come out of the backfield as a receiver -- and he leads the Commanders in targets by eight. 
  4. Logan Thomas, TE, Commanders (41%) -- I'm not sure I see much in Thomas' profile to be excited about, but he's been pretty involved in the offense so far and has seen some downfield targets. Such are the meager joys at tight end that he could realistically be called a top-12 option. 
  5. Darrel Williams, RB, Cardinals (34%) -- Williams split snaps and carries with Eno Benjamin pretty evenly after James Conner's ankle injury, but he did get the first crack at a goal-line carry. In this offense, that's huge. I have Benjamin ranked higher if Conner is out based on the potential for receiving work, but Williams' chances of scoring make him a fine start as well. 

One (more) target for each position

  • QB: Marcus Mariota, Falcons (25%) -- You know what would help Mariota? Getting Kyle Pitts more involved. Mariota has been fine so far, and his rushing potential is going to continue to make him an intriguing streamer.
  • RB: Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (58%) -- Mostert took on a larger role in Miami's Week 2 win, leading the team in carries and playing a pretty equal role to Chase Edmonds in the passing game. I think I still prefer Edmonds for Week 3, but both could have a role if you're desperate for a starter. 
  • WR: Chris Olave, Saints (76%) -- Olave was Jameis Winston's go-to deep ball target in Week 2, amassing over 300 air yards on his targets, a simply massive number. Olave didn't hit on enough of those deep balls, but he was close to having a massive game rather than a merely good one, and if he continues to see those looks, there's going to be massive upside here every week. 
  • TE: Isaiah Likely, Ravens (21%) -- Likely is basically the No. 3 option in this passing game, and that's turned into nine targets through two games -- not a massive number, but pretty good for his first two games. His role should only continue to grow as a de facto slot receiver, and there's big upside even if Mark Andrews is healthy. 

📈Week 3 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 3, but you should check out my thoughts on more than 80 players for Week 3 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end, and those will be updated throughout the week. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa might not be a great QB in his own right, but he might be a great Fantasy QB. I wrote about Tagovailoa and the rest of the QB position for Week 3 here

  1. Josh Allen @MIA
  2. Patrick Mahomes @IND
  3. Justin Herbert vs. JAX
  4. Lamar Jackson @NE
  5. Jalen Hurts @WAS
  6. Kyler Murray vs. LAR
  7. Joe Burrow @NYJ
  8. Matthew Stafford @ARI
  9. Derek Carr @TEN
  10. Aaron Rodgers @TB
  11. Carson Wentz vs. PHI
  12. Russell Wilson vs. SF
  13. Tua Tagovailoa vs. BUF
  14. Trevor Lawrence @LAC
  15. Kirk Cousins vs. DET
  16. Tom Brady vs. GB
  17. Jameis Winston @CAR
  18. Justin Fields vs. HOU
  19. Jared Goff @MIN
  20. Marcus Mariota @SEA
  21. Baker Mayfield vs. NO
  22. Daniel Jones vs. DAL
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @DEN
  24. Joe Flacco vs. CIN
  25. Mac Jones vs. BAL
  26. Mitchell Trubisky @CLE
  27. Ryan Tannehill vs. LV
  28. Cooper Rush @NYG
  29. Matt Ryan vs. KC
  30. Jacoby Brissett vs. PIT
  31. Geno Smith vs. ATL
  32. Davis Mills @CHI

Running backs

I wrote more about Henry's struggles in my RB rankings piece. Check that out and see my thoughts on the rest of the RB position for Week 3 here

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DAL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. JAX
  5. Leonard Fournette vs. GB
  6. Joe Mixon @NYJ
  7. Dalvin Cook vs. DET
  8. Najee Harris @CLE
  9. Aaron Jones @TB
  10. D'Andre Swift @MIN
  11. Derrick Henry vs. LV
  12. Javonte Williams vs. SF
  13. David Montgomery vs. HOU
  14. Nick Chubb vs. PIT
  15. Antonio Gibson vs. PHI
  16. Alvin Kamara @CAR
  17. Josh Jacobs @TEN
  18. AJ Dillon @TB
  19. Cordarrelle Patterson @SEA
  20. Miles Sanders @WAS
  21. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  22. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  23. Eno Benjamin vs. LAR
  24. Jeff Wilson @DEN
  25. James Robinson @LAC
  26. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  27. Damien Harris vs. BAL
  28. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @IND
  29. Nyheim Hines vs. KC
  30. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BAL
  31. Michael Carter vs. CIN
  32. J.D. McKissic vs. PHI
  33. Dameon Pierce @CHI
  34. Chase Edmonds vs. BUF
  35. Breece Hall vs. CIN
  36. Cam Akers @ARI
  37. Tony Pollard @NYG
  38. Devin Singletary @MIA
  39. Travis Etienne @LAC
  40. Jamaal Williams @MIN
  41. Raheem Mostert vs. BUF
  42. Zack Moss @MIA
  43. Melvin Gordon vs. SF
  44. J.K. Dobbins @NE
  45. Rashaad Penny vs. ATL
  46. Tyler Allgeier @SEA
  47. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  48. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  49. Kenneth Walker vs. ATL
  50. Kenneth Gainwell @WAS
  51. Mark Ingram @CAR
  52. Jordan Mason @DEN
  53. Rex Burkhead @CHI
  54. Kenyan Drake @NE
  55. Khalil Herbert vs. HOU
  56. Ameer Abdullah @TEN
  57. Rachaad White vs. GB
  58. Samaje Perine @NYJ
  59. Isaiah Pacheco @IND
  60. Hassan Haskins vs. LV

Wide receivers

I was skeptical any of the Packers or Chiefs wide receivers would be must-start options despite the available opportunities, and nothing I've seen through two weeks changed that. For more of my thoughts on those two spots and a few other teams with "available opportunity" for Week 3, head here

  1. Cooper Kupp @ARI
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  3. Davante Adams @TEN
  4. Ja'Marr Chase @NYJ
  5. Stefon Diggs @MIA
  6. Deebo Samuel @DEN
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  8. Tyreek Hill vs. BUF
  9. Tee Higgins @NYJ
  10. A.J. Brown @WAS
  11. Jaylen Waddle vs. BUF
  12. Brandin Cooks @CHI
  13. Mike Williams vs. JAX
  14. Michael Thomas @CAR
  15. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  16. D.J. Moore vs. NO
  17. Diontae Johnson @CLE
  18. Courtland Sutton vs. SF
  19. CeeDee Lamb @NYG
  20. Christian Kirk @LAC
  21. Rashod Bateman @NE
  22. Curtis Samuel vs. PHI
  23. JuJu Smith-Schuster @IND
  24. Terry McLaurin vs. PHI
  25. Allen Robinson @ARI
  26. D.K. Metcalf vs. ATL
  27. Drake London @SEA
  28. Tyler Lockett vs. ATL
  29. Garrett Wilson vs. CIN
  30. Elijah Moore vs. CIN
  31. Amari Cooper vs. PIT
  32. Adam Thielen vs. DET
  33. Russell Gage vs. GB
  34. Brandon Aiyuk @DEN
  35. Gabe Davis @MIA
  36. Darnell Mooney vs. HOU
  37. Hunter Renfrow @TEN
  38. Josh Palmer vs. JAX
  39. Treylon Burks vs. LV
  40. Chris Olave @CAR
  41. Sterling Shepard vs. DAL
  42. Jakobi Meyers vs. BAL
  43. Tyler Boyd @NYJ
  44. Robert Woods vs. LV
  45. DeVonta Smith @WAS
  46. Allen Lazard @TB
  47. Chase Claypool @CLE
  48. Greg Dortch vs. LAR
  49. Corey Davis vs. CIN
  50. Jarvis Landry @CAR
  51. Jahan Dotson vs. PHI
  52. Zay Jones @LAC
  53. DJ Chark @MIN
  54. Robby Anderson vs. NO
  55. A.J. Green vs. LAR
  56. Nico Collins @CHI
  57. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. PIT
  58. Kyle Phillips vs. LV
  59. DeVante Parker vs. BAL
  60. K.J. Osborn vs. DET

Tight ends

I'm feeling pretty good about Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee, and Gerald Everett after two weeks, but that still only makes 10 guys projected for double-digit PPR points in Week 3 ... For more at tight end, head here

  1. Travis Kelce @IND
  2. Mark Andrews @NE
  3. Kyle Pitts @SEA
  4. Darren Waller @TEN
  5. Tyler Higbee @ARI
  6. Dallas Goedert @WAS
  7. Pat Freiermuth @CLE
  8. Gerald Everett vs. JAX
  9. Zach Ertz vs. LAR
  10. T.J. Hockenson @MIN
  11. Logan Thomas vs. PHI
  12. Irv Smith vs. DET
  13. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. SF
  14. Cole Kmet vs. HOU
  15. Dawson Knox @MIA
  16. Hunter Henry vs. BAL
  17. Austin Hooper vs. LV
  18. Evan Engram @LAC
  19. David Njoku vs. PIT
  20. Brevin Jordan @CHI
  21. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  22. Hayden Hurst @NYJ
  23. Tyler Conklin vs. CIN
  24. Mo Alie-Cox vs. KC

Top-150 Flex RankingsCooper Kupp @ARI

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DAL
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. JAX
  5. Leonard Fournette vs. GB
  6. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  7. Davante Adams @TEN
  8. Ja'Marr Chase @NYJ
  9. Stefon Diggs @MIA
  10. Deebo Samuel @DEN
  11. Joe Mixon @NYJ
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  13. Travis Kelce @IND
  14. Tyreek Hill vs. BUF
  15. Dalvin Cook vs. DET
  16. Najee Harris @CLE
  17. Tee Higgins @NYJ
  18. Aaron Jones @TB
  19. D'Andre Swift @MIN
  20. A.J. Brown @WAS
  21. Derrick Henry vs. LV
  22. Mark Andrews @NE
  23. Jaylen Waddle vs. BUF
  24. Javonte Williams vs. SF
  25. David Montgomery vs. HOU
  26. Nick Chubb vs. PIT
  27. Antonio Gibson vs. PHI
  28. Alvin Kamara @CAR
  29. Brandin Cooks @CHI
  30. Mike Williams vs. JAX
  31. Michael Thomas @CAR
  32. Josh Jacobs @TEN
  33. AJ Dillon @TB
  34. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  35. D.J. Moore vs. NO
  36. Cordarrelle Patterson @SEA
  37. Diontae Johnson @CLE
  38. Courtland Sutton vs. SF
  39. Kyle Pitts @SEA
  40. CeeDee Lamb @NYG
  41. Miles Sanders @WAS
  42. Christian Kirk @LAC
  43. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  44. Rashod Bateman @NE
  45. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  46. Curtis Samuel vs. PHI
  47. JuJu Smith-Schuster @IND
  48. Terry McLaurin vs. PHI
  49. Eno Benjamin vs. LAR
  50. Allen Robinson @ARI
  51. Jeff Wilson @DEN
  52. D.K. Metcalf vs. ATL
  53. Drake London @SEA
  54. Tyler Lockett vs. ATL
  55. Garrett Wilson vs. CIN
  56. Elijah Moore vs. CIN
  57. James Robinson @LAC
  58. Amari Cooper vs. PIT
  59. Adam Thielen vs. DET
  60. Darren Waller @TEN
  61. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  62. Damien Harris vs. BAL
  63. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @IND
  64. Tyler Higbee @ARI
  65. Nyheim Hines vs. KC
  66. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. BAL
  67. Russell Gage vs. GB
  68. Brandon Aiyuk @DEN
  69. Michael Carter vs. CIN
  70. Gabe Davis @MIA
  71. Dallas Goedert @WAS
  72. Pat Freiermuth @CLE
  73. J.D. McKissic vs. PHI
  74. Darnell Mooney vs. HOU
  75. Dameon Pierce @CHI
  76. Chase Edmonds vs. BUF
  77. Hunter Renfrow @TEN
  78. Josh Palmer vs. JAX
  79. Treylon Burks vs. LV
  80. Chris Olave @CAR
  81. Sterling Shepard vs. DAL
  82. Jakobi Meyers vs. BAL
  83. Tyler Boyd @NYJ
  84. Robert Woods vs. LV
  85. Gerald Everett vs. JAX
  86. Breece Hall vs. CIN
  87. Cam Akers @ARI
  88. Zach Ertz vs. LAR
  89. DeVonta Smith @WAS
  90. Allen Lazard @TB
  91. Chase Claypool @CLE
  92. Tony Pollard @NYG
  93. Greg Dortch vs. LAR
  94. Corey Davis vs. CIN
  95. Devin Singletary @MIA
  96. Jarvis Landry @CAR
  97. Travis Etienne @LAC
  98. Jamaal Williams @MIN
  99. Jahan Dotson vs. PHI
  100. Raheem Mostert vs. BUF
  101. Zay Jones @LAC
  102. T.J. Hockenson @MIN
  103. DJ Chark @MIN
  104. Robby Anderson vs. NO
  105. A.J. Green vs. LAR
  106. Zack Moss @MIA
  107. Melvin Gordon vs. SF
  108. Logan Thomas vs. PHI
  109. Nico Collins @CHI
  110. Irv Smith vs. DET
  111. J.K. Dobbins @NE
  112. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. PIT
  113. Kyle Phillips vs. LV
  114. DeVante Parker vs. BAL
  115. Rashaad Penny vs. ATL
  116. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. SF
  117. K.J. Osborn vs. DET
  118. Cole Kmet vs. HOU
  119. Dawson Knox @MIA
  120. Ashton Dulin vs. KC
  121. Hunter Henry vs. BAL
  122. Austin Hooper vs. LV
  123. Isaiah McKenzie @MIA
  124. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @IND
  125. Marvin Jones @LAC
  126. Bryan Edwards @SEA
  127. Evan Engram @LAC
  128. Tyler Allgeier @SEA
  129. David Njoku vs. PIT
  130. Mecole Hardman @IND
  131. Noah Brown @NYG
  132. Brevin Jordan @CHI
  133. George Pickens @CLE
  134. Sammy Watkins @TB
  135. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  136. Mike Gesicki vs. BUF
  137. Hayden Hurst @NYJ
  138. Olamide Zaccheaus @SEA
  139. Tyler Conklin vs. CIN
  140. Alexander Mattison vs. DET
  141. Christian Watson @TB
  142. Kenneth Walker vs. ATL
  143. Kenneth Gainwell @WAS
  144. Parris Campbell vs. KC
  145. Mo Alie-Cox vs. KC
  146. Mark Ingram @CAR
  147. Devin Duvernay @NE
  148. Nelson Agholor vs. BAL
  149. Kadarius Toney vs. DAL