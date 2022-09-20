It's kind of concerning that Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in three games since coming back from his broken foot during last year's playoffs, right? The Bills look like the best defense in the league, so Henry has better days ahead, but in my Week 3 RB rankings piece, I wrote about why Henry's start is so concerning. I'm not saying you should just try to trade him for anything, but I'm concerned about his chances of returning value on that first-round pick you invested in him, for sure.

Monday was pretty concerning for Dalvin Cook, too, though I don't necessarily have the same amount of concern as with Henry. Or, rather, I have very different concerns -- Cook's historic inability to stay healthy is a bigger concern than that he struggled against what looks like it could be a very good Eagles defense. I could see things going south for both of those would-be elite backs, but I'm not giving up on either.

That's how you should be thinking about even your most worrisome early-round picks right now -- concerned, but not panicked. It's too early to do something drastic, but you shouldn't be ignoring evidence, either. Starting 0-2 isn't the end of the world in Fantasy, where having the best record in the regular season doesn't earn you home field advantage or anything -- remember, you're just trying to get into the playoffs with a puncher's chance.

The FFT team will, of course, be here to help. Make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines, and for help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you tune into the FFT YouTube stream tonight at 8 p.m., where we'll be taking your questions live for an hour. And, if you want to take one last look back at Week 2 before you move ahead, check out my Week 2 Winners and Losers column here, where I break down every game, including Monday's doubleheader featuring the Bills and Eagles blowing out the Titans and Vikings, respectively.

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade talk coming out of Week 2 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter:

I tried to tell you all to draft a QB early enough that you didn't get stuck with one of the also-rans at the position, and if you find yourself looking to the waiver wire this week to replace Dak Prescott or Trey Lance, you can understand why. Jamey Eisenberg's top target in his Week 3 waiver-wire column is Commanders QB Carson Wentz, and while there are reasons to like what Wentz has done so far, I think that mostly reflects the poor state of the rest of the options on waivers. You can check out Jamey's Waiver Wire column here INSERT LINK HERE for the rest of his picks at each position, but here's a quick look at how he's ranking the top options:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Carson Wentz, QB, Commanders (68%) -- I'm still wary of trusting Wentz, but he's got great weapons and has dropped back to pass 98 times in two games, so it's hard to make a case against him as a borderline top-12 QB. The defensive performance the Eagles just put up against the Vikings Monday night is certainly scary, though. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets (53%) -- Wilson had over 100 yards and two touchdowns Sunday and could have been even better -- he was downed at the 2 on one catch and had two other targets in the end zone he couldn't reel in. He's been getting open constantly and looks like a potentially special player. I'm a huge fan. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders (59%) -- I'm also a huge fan of Samuel, whose Week 2 performance showed his opener was no fluke. He's going to get schemed-up touches -- his touchdown in Week 2 saw him come out of the backfield as a receiver -- and he leads the Commanders in targets by eight. Logan Thomas, TE, Commanders (41%) -- I'm not sure I see much in Thomas' profile to be excited about, but he's been pretty involved in the offense so far and has seen some downfield targets. Such are the meager joys at tight end that he could realistically be called a top-12 option. Darrel Williams, RB, Cardinals (34%) -- Williams split snaps and carries with Eno Benjamin pretty evenly after James Conner's ankle injury, but he did get the first crack at a goal-line carry. In this offense, that's huge. I have Benjamin ranked higher if Conner is out based on the potential for receiving work, but Williams' chances of scoring make him a fine start as well.

One (more) target for each position

QB: Marcus Mariota, Falcons (25%) -- You know what would help Mariota? Getting Kyle Pitts more involved. Mariota has been fine so far, and his rushing potential is going to continue to make him an intriguing streamer.

Marcus Mariota, Falcons (25%) -- You know what would help Mariota? Getting Kyle Pitts more involved. Mariota has been fine so far, and his rushing potential is going to continue to make him an intriguing streamer. RB: Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (58%) -- Mostert took on a larger role in Miami's Week 2 win, leading the team in carries and playing a pretty equal role to Chase Edmonds in the passing game. I think I still prefer Edmonds for Week 3, but both could have a role if you're desperate for a starter.

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (58%) -- Mostert took on a larger role in Miami's Week 2 win, leading the team in carries and playing a pretty equal role to Chase Edmonds in the passing game. I think I still prefer Edmonds for Week 3, but both could have a role if you're desperate for a starter. WR: Chris Olave, Saints (76%) -- Olave was Jameis Winston's go-to deep ball target in Week 2, amassing over 300 air yards on his targets, a simply massive number. Olave didn't hit on enough of those deep balls, but he was close to having a massive game rather than a merely good one, and if he continues to see those looks, there's going to be massive upside here every week.

Chris Olave, Saints (76%) -- Olave was Jameis Winston's go-to deep ball target in Week 2, amassing over 300 air yards on his targets, a simply massive number. Olave didn't hit on enough of those deep balls, but he was close to having a massive game rather than a merely good one, and if he continues to see those looks, there's going to be massive upside here every week. TE: Isaiah Likely, Ravens (21%) -- Likely is basically the No. 3 option in this passing game, and that's turned into nine targets through two games -- not a massive number, but pretty good for his first two games. His role should only continue to grow as a de facto slot receiver, and there's big upside even if Mark Andrews is healthy.

📈Week 3 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 3, but you should check out my thoughts on more than 80 players for Week 3 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end, and those will be updated throughout the week. These are all for PPR leagues:

Tua Tagovailoa might not be a great QB in his own right, but he might be a great Fantasy QB. I wrote about Tagovailoa and the rest of the QB position for Week 3 here.

I wrote more about Henry's struggles in my RB rankings piece. Check that out and see my thoughts on the rest of the RB position for Week 3 here.

I was skeptical any of the Packers or Chiefs wide receivers would be must-start options despite the available opportunities, and nothing I've seen through two weeks changed that. For more of my thoughts on those two spots and a few other teams with "available opportunity" for Week 3, head here.

I'm feeling pretty good about Zach Ertz, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Higbee, and Gerald Everett after two weeks, but that still only makes 10 guys projected for double-digit PPR points in Week 3 ... For more at tight end, head here.

