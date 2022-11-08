cmctd.png
USA Today

I'm going to be honest: I have no idea what the Colts are doing. I'm not sure anyone does, really. Jim Irsay seems to think he does, but I'm skeptical. 

The Colts fired coach Frank Reich Monday, replacing him with Jeff Saturday, whose "Coaching Career" subsection on Wikipedia lists two things: Saturday's 20-16 record in three seasons at the Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, and his hiring as the Colts head coach. The Colts don't have anyone on staff with NFL play calling experience -- they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, so Saturday spent Monday interviewing the coaches on staff to figure out who will be handling playcalling this week. 

This sure sounds like a disaster in the making. The Colts offensive line has struggled for much of the season and they're starting a sixth-round pick at quarterback who, frankly, looked overwhelmed in Week 9. Their best offensive player has a lingering ankle injury and they just fell to 3-5-1, so it's fair to wonder if they're just going in for a phantom tank. 

I mean, look, maybe it'll work out. Maybe Saturday is a preternaturally charismatic leader who will be able to turn this team around. Weirder things have happened -- though, admittedly, I'm having a hard time coming up with an example of that. Ideally, you'll avoid the Colts offense in your Fantasy lineups this week, and maybe we'll end up being pleasantly surprised by what they roll out there this week. 

But probably not. Expectations should be and (rightly) are very low. 

In the rest of today's newsletter, you'll find Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 10 along with my initial rankings for each position. And, for more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m. 

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 9 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter: 

  • ➕Top Week 10 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 10 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 10 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 isn't the greatest week for if you're looking to make it rain FAB bucks. There's no obvious must-have running back. The quarterback options are mediocre at best, and the wide receivers aren't much better, on the whole. What we do have, however, are potentially multiple must-start tight ends available right now. If you need a tight end, the first thing you need to do is make sure Pat Freiermuth isn't out there on your wire -- he's available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now. Freiermuth has at least seven targets in every game Kenny Pickett has played except for one -- the one he left due to a concussion. He's a top-seven TE for me for Week 10, and he's top-eight for the rest of the season. 

For the other two tight ends worth adding, keep reading. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 10:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears (65%) -- Mooney's target share is up to 29%, and if he can keep it there, he'll remain worth using even in Chicago's low-volume passing game. We'll see what it looks like as Chase Claypool continues to be integrated in the offense, but Mooney's current usage makes him a viable WR3. 
  2. Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos (49%) -- It's hard to ask for a better start to your career than Dulcich has had so far. He has at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games and saw his playing time spike to 80% in Week 8. Coming out of the bye, he figures to remain a big part of the Broncos passing game moving forward, and he's a top-eight TE this week for me. 
  3. Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers (17%) -- Otton has at least five targets in three straight games while playing at least 81% of the snaps in each. He had something of a breakout game in Week 9 with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see if he's earned Tom Brady's trust. He could be a starter down the stretch. 
  4. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts (1%) -- Wilkins played 31% of the snaps in his season debut in Week 9, and with Jonathan Taylor dealing with an ankle injury and Deon Jackson leaving Sunday's game briefly to get his knee checked out, Wilkins could be in line for a significant role this week. 
  5. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (60%) -- Before leaving Week 7's game with an injury, Hubbard was serving as the lead back for the Panthers. I think Foreman's big Week 8 probably shifted that balance a bit, but Hubbard should still be a big part of the backfield there -- Foreman played just 43% of the snaps in Week 9 despite Hubbard's absence. 

📈Week 10 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 10 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen vs. MIN
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX
  3. Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
  4. Kyler Murray @LAR
  5. Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE
  6. Justin Fields vs. DET
  7. Tom Brady vs. SEA
  8. Dak Prescott @GB
  9. Kirk Cousins @BUF
  10. Geno Smith @TB
  11. Justin Herbert @SF
  12. Derek Carr vs. IND
  13. Andy Dalton @PIT
  14. Trevor Lawrence @KC
  15. Russell Wilson @TEN
  16. Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL
  17. Jared Goff @CHI
  18. Matthew Stafford vs. ARI
  19. Sam Ehlinger @LV
  20. Taylor Heinicke @PHI
  21. Daniel Jones vs. HOU
  22. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
  23. Marcus Mariota @CAR
  24. Kenny Pickett vs. NO
  25. Jacoby Brissett @MIA
  26. Davis Mills @NYG
  27. Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN
  28. P.J. Walker vs. ATL

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
  2. Austin Ekeler @SF
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
  4. Derrick Henry vs. DEN
  5. Alvin Kamara @PIT
  6. Travis Etienne @KC
  7. Josh Jacobs vs. IND
  8. Nick Chubb @MIA
  9. Kenneth Walker @TB
  10. Aaron Jones vs. DAL
  11. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  12. Dameon Pierce @NYG
  13. Leonard Fournette vs. SEA
  14. Miles Sanders vs. WAS
  15. Ezekiel Elliott @GB
  16. Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR
  17. Najee Harris vs. NO
  18. D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
  19. Deon Jackson @LV
  20. James Conner @LAR
  21. Antonio Gibson @PHI
  22. David Montgomery vs. DET
  23. Devin Singletary vs. MIN
  24. Kareem Hunt @MIA
  25. Jamaal Williams @CHI
  26. Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
  27. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  28. D'Andre Swift @CHI
  29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
  30. Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
  31. Tony Pollard @GB
  32. A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
  33. Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
  34. Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
  35. Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
  36. Melvin Gordon @TEN
  37. Rachaad White vs. SEA
  38. Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
  39. Latavius Murray @TEN
  40. Rex Burkhead @NYG
  41. Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
  42. Eno Benjamin @LAR
  43. Sony Michel @SF
  44. Alexander Mattison @BUF
  45. Jamycal Hasty @KC
  46. Tyler Allgeier @CAR
  47. Jordan Wilkins @LV
  48. Dwayne Washington @PIT
  49. Jaylen Warren vs. NO
  50. Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
  51. Matt Breida vs. HOU
  52. Raheem Blackshear vs. ATL
  53. Caleb Huntley @CAR
  54. Cam Akers vs. ARI
  55. Boston Scott vs. WAS
  56. James Cook vs. MIN
  57. DeeJay Dallas @TB
  58. Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC
  59. Zamir White vs. IND
  60. Malcolm Brown vs. ARI

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
  2. Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
  3. Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
  4. Justin Jefferson @BUF
  5. DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
  6. A.J. Brown vs. WAS
  7. Davante Adams vs. IND
  8. Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  10. CeeDee Lamb @GB
  11. Chris Godwin vs. SEA
  12. Tyler Lockett @TB
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
  14. Mike Evans vs. SEA
  15. Chris Olave @PIT
  16. Rondale Moore @LAR
  17. Amari Cooper @MIA
  18. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
  19. DK Metcalf @TB
  20. Allen Lazard vs. DAL
  21. Josh Palmer @SF
  22. Christian Kirk @KC
  23. Jerry Jeudy @TEN
  24. Terry McLaurin @PHI
  25. Diontae Johnson vs. NO
  26. Courtland Sutton @TEN
  27. D.J. Moore vs. ATL
  28. Curtis Samuel @PHI
  29. Gabe Davis vs. MIN
  30. DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
  31. Michael Pittman @LV
  32. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
  33. Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
  34. Adam Thielen @BUF
  35. Darnell Mooney vs. DET
  36. Jarvis Landry @PIT
  37. George Pickens vs. NO
  38. Hunter Renfrow vs. IND
  39. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
  40. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
  41. Josh Reynolds @CHI
  42. Michael Gallup @GB
  43. Zay Jones @KC
  44. K.J. Osborn @BUF
  45. Drake London @CAR
  46. Alec Pierce @LV
  47. Allen Robinson vs. ARI
  48. Terrace Marshall vs. ATL
  49. Darius Slayton vs. HOU
  50. Robert Woods vs. DEN
  51. Marvin Jones @KC
  52. Mack Hollins vs. IND
  53. Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
  54. Noah Brown @GB
  55. DeAndre Carter @SF
  56. Chris Moore @NYG
  57. Parris Campbell @LV
  58. Marquez Callaway @PIT
  59. Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
  60. Van Jefferson  vs. ARI

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. JAX
  2. Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
  3. George Kittle vs. LAC
  4. T.J. Hockenson @BUF
  5. David Njoku @MIA
  6. Dalton Schultz @GB
  7. Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
  8. Greg Dulcich @TEN
  9. Kyle Pitts @CAR
  10. Gerald Everett @SF
  11. Zach Ertz @LAR
  12. Cade Otton vs. SEA
  13. Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
  14. Juwan Johnson @PIT
  15. Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
  16. Noah Fant @TB
  17. Dawson Knox vs. MIN
  18. Taysom Hill @PIT
  19. Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
  20. Kylen Granson @LV
  21. Cole Kmet vs. DET
  22. Logan Thomas @PHI
  23. Will Dissly @TB
  24. James Mitchell @CHI

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
  2. Austin Ekeler @SF
  3. Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
  4. Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
  5. Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
  6. Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
  7. Justin Jefferson @BUF
  8. Derrick Henry vs. DEN
  9. Travis Kelce vs. JAX
  10. Alvin Kamara @PIT
  11. Travis Etienne @KC
  12. DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
  13. Josh Jacobs vs. IND
  14. A.J. Brown vs. WAS
  15. Nick Chubb @MIA
  16. Davante Adams vs. IND
  17. Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
  18. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  19. Kenneth Walker @TB
  20. CeeDee Lamb @GB
  21. Chris Godwin vs. SEA
  22. Tyler Lockett @TB
  23. Aaron Jones vs. DAL
  24. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  25. Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
  26. Mike Evans vs. SEA
  27. Chris Olave @PIT
  28. Rondale Moore @LAR
  29. Amari Cooper @MIA
  30. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
  31. Dameon Pierce @NYG
  32. DK Metcalf @TB
  33. Leonard Fournette vs. SEA
  34. Allen Lazard vs. DAL
  35. Miles Sanders vs. WAS
  36. Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
  37. Ezekiel Elliott @GB
  38. Josh Palmer @SF
  39. Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR
  40. Najee Harris vs. NO
  41. Christian Kirk @KC
  42. Jerry Jeudy @TEN
  43. Terry McLaurin @PHI
  44. Diontae Johnson vs. NO
  45. Courtland Sutton @TEN
  46. D.J. Moore vs. ATL
  47. Curtis Samuel @PHI
  48. Gabe Davis vs. MIN
  49. D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
  50. Deon Jackson @LV
  51. George Kittle vs. LAC
  52. DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
  53. Michael Pittman @LV
  54. James Conner @LAR
  55. Antonio Gibson @PHI
  56. David Montgomery vs. DET
  57. Devin Singletary vs. MIN
  58. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
  59. T.J. Hockenson @BUF
  60. David Njoku @MIA
  61. Dalton Schultz @GB
  62. Kareem Hunt @MIA
  63. Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
  64. Jamaal Williams @CHI
  65. Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
  66. Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
  67. Adam Thielen @BUF
  68. Darnell Mooney vs. DET
  69. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  70. D'Andre Swift @CHI
  71. Jarvis Landry @PIT
  72. Greg Dulcich @TEN
  73. George Pickens vs. NO
  74. Hunter Renfrow vs. IND
  75. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
  76. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
  77. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
  78. Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
  79. Kyle Pitts @CAR
  80. Josh Reynolds @CHI
  81. Michael Gallup @GB
  82. Gerald Everett @SF
  83. Tony Pollard @GB
  84. Zay Jones @KC
  85. Zach Ertz @LAR
  86. Cade Otton vs. SEA
  87. K.J. Osborn @BUF
  88. Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
  89. A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
  90. Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
  91. Drake London @CAR
  92. Alec Pierce @LV
  93. Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
  94. Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
  95. Juwan Johnson @PIT
  96. Allen Robinson vs. ARI
  97. Terrace Marshall vs. ATL
  98. Darius Slayton vs. HOU
  99. Robert Woods vs. DEN
  100. Marvin Jones @KC
  101. Mack Hollins vs. IND
  102. Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
  103. Melvin Gordon @TEN
  104. Rachaad White vs. SEA
  105. Noah Brown @GB
  106. DeAndre Carter @SF
  107. Chris Moore @NYG
  108. Parris Campbell @LV
  109. Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
  110. Marquez Callaway @PIT
  111. Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
  112. Noah Fant @TB
  113. Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
  114. Latavius Murray @TEN
  115. Rex Burkhead @NYG
  116. Dawson Knox vs. MIN
  117. Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
  118. Eno Benjamin @LAR
  119. Van Jefferson  vs. ARI
  120. Sony Michel @SF
  121. Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
  122. Taysom Hill @PIT
  123. Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
  124. Kadarius Toney vs. JAX
  125. Tyler Higbee vs. ARI