I'm going to be honest: I have no idea what the Colts are doing. I'm not sure anyone does, really. Jim Irsay seems to think he does, but I'm skeptical.
The Colts fired coach Frank Reich Monday, replacing him with Jeff Saturday, whose "Coaching Career" subsection on Wikipedia lists two things: Saturday's 20-16 record in three seasons at the Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, and his hiring as the Colts head coach. The Colts don't have anyone on staff with NFL play calling experience -- they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, so Saturday spent Monday interviewing the coaches on staff to figure out who will be handling playcalling this week.
This sure sounds like a disaster in the making. The Colts offensive line has struggled for much of the season and they're starting a sixth-round pick at quarterback who, frankly, looked overwhelmed in Week 9. Their best offensive player has a lingering ankle injury and they just fell to 3-5-1, so it's fair to wonder if they're just going in for a phantom tank.
I mean, look, maybe it'll work out. Maybe Saturday is a preternaturally charismatic leader who will be able to turn this team around. Weirder things have happened -- though, admittedly, I'm having a hard time coming up with an example of that. Ideally, you'll avoid the Colts offense in your Fantasy lineups this week, and maybe we'll end up being pleasantly surprised by what they roll out there this week.
But probably not. Expectations should be and (rightly) are very low.
In the rest of today's newsletter, you'll find Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 10 along with my initial rankings for each position.
Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 9
Week 10 isn't the greatest week for if you're looking to make it rain FAB bucks. There's no obvious must-have running back. The quarterback options are mediocre at best, and the wide receivers aren't much better, on the whole. What we do have, however, are potentially multiple must-start tight ends available right now. If you need a tight end, the first thing you need to do is make sure Pat Freiermuth isn't out there on your wire -- he's available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now. Freiermuth has at least seven targets in every game Kenny Pickett has played except for one -- the one he left due to a concussion. He's a top-seven TE for me for Week 10, and he's top-eight for the rest of the season.
For the other two tight ends worth adding, keep reading. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 10:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears (65%) -- Mooney's target share is up to 29%, and if he can keep it there, he'll remain worth using even in Chicago's low-volume passing game. We'll see what it looks like as Chase Claypool continues to be integrated in the offense, but Mooney's current usage makes him a viable WR3.
- Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos (49%) -- It's hard to ask for a better start to your career than Dulcich has had so far. He has at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games and saw his playing time spike to 80% in Week 8. Coming out of the bye, he figures to remain a big part of the Broncos passing game moving forward, and he's a top-eight TE this week for me.
- Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers (17%) -- Otton has at least five targets in three straight games while playing at least 81% of the snaps in each. He had something of a breakout game in Week 9 with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see if he's earned Tom Brady's trust. He could be a starter down the stretch.
- Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts (1%) -- Wilkins played 31% of the snaps in his season debut in Week 9, and with Jonathan Taylor dealing with an ankle injury and Deon Jackson leaving Sunday's game briefly to get his knee checked out, Wilkins could be in line for a significant role this week.
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (60%) -- Before leaving Week 7's game with an injury, Hubbard was serving as the lead back for the Panthers. I think Foreman's big Week 8 probably shifted that balance a bit, but Hubbard should still be a big part of the backfield there -- Foreman played just 43% of the snaps in Week 9 despite Hubbard's absence.
📈Week 10 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 10 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen vs. MIN
- Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX
- Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
- Kyler Murray @LAR
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE
- Justin Fields vs. DET
- Tom Brady vs. SEA
- Dak Prescott @GB
- Kirk Cousins @BUF
- Geno Smith @TB
- Justin Herbert @SF
- Derek Carr vs. IND
- Andy Dalton @PIT
- Trevor Lawrence @KC
- Russell Wilson @TEN
- Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL
- Jared Goff @CHI
- Matthew Stafford vs. ARI
- Sam Ehlinger @LV
- Taylor Heinicke @PHI
- Daniel Jones vs. HOU
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
- Marcus Mariota @CAR
- Kenny Pickett vs. NO
- Jacoby Brissett @MIA
- Davis Mills @NYG
- Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN
- P.J. Walker vs. ATL
Running backs
- Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
- Austin Ekeler @SF
- Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
- Derrick Henry vs. DEN
- Alvin Kamara @PIT
- Travis Etienne @KC
- Josh Jacobs vs. IND
- Nick Chubb @MIA
- Kenneth Walker @TB
- Aaron Jones vs. DAL
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Dameon Pierce @NYG
- Leonard Fournette vs. SEA
- Miles Sanders vs. WAS
- Ezekiel Elliott @GB
- Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR
- Najee Harris vs. NO
- D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
- Deon Jackson @LV
- James Conner @LAR
- Antonio Gibson @PHI
- David Montgomery vs. DET
- Devin Singletary vs. MIN
- Kareem Hunt @MIA
- Jamaal Williams @CHI
- Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
- Khalil Herbert vs. DET
- D'Andre Swift @CHI
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
- Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
- Tony Pollard @GB
- A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
- Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
- Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
- Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
- Melvin Gordon @TEN
- Rachaad White vs. SEA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
- Latavius Murray @TEN
- Rex Burkhead @NYG
- Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
- Eno Benjamin @LAR
- Sony Michel @SF
- Alexander Mattison @BUF
- Jamycal Hasty @KC
- Tyler Allgeier @CAR
- Jordan Wilkins @LV
- Dwayne Washington @PIT
- Jaylen Warren vs. NO
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
- Matt Breida vs. HOU
- Raheem Blackshear vs. ATL
- Caleb Huntley @CAR
- Cam Akers vs. ARI
- Boston Scott vs. WAS
- James Cook vs. MIN
- DeeJay Dallas @TB
- Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC
- Zamir White vs. IND
- Malcolm Brown vs. ARI
Wide receivers
- Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
- Justin Jefferson @BUF
- DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
- A.J. Brown vs. WAS
- Davante Adams vs. IND
- Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
- CeeDee Lamb @GB
- Chris Godwin vs. SEA
- Tyler Lockett @TB
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
- Mike Evans vs. SEA
- Chris Olave @PIT
- Rondale Moore @LAR
- Amari Cooper @MIA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
- DK Metcalf @TB
- Allen Lazard vs. DAL
- Josh Palmer @SF
- Christian Kirk @KC
- Jerry Jeudy @TEN
- Terry McLaurin @PHI
- Diontae Johnson vs. NO
- Courtland Sutton @TEN
- D.J. Moore vs. ATL
- Curtis Samuel @PHI
- Gabe Davis vs. MIN
- DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
- Michael Pittman @LV
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
- Adam Thielen @BUF
- Darnell Mooney vs. DET
- Jarvis Landry @PIT
- George Pickens vs. NO
- Hunter Renfrow vs. IND
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
- Josh Reynolds @CHI
- Michael Gallup @GB
- Zay Jones @KC
- K.J. Osborn @BUF
- Drake London @CAR
- Alec Pierce @LV
- Allen Robinson vs. ARI
- Terrace Marshall vs. ATL
- Darius Slayton vs. HOU
- Robert Woods vs. DEN
- Marvin Jones @KC
- Mack Hollins vs. IND
- Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
- Noah Brown @GB
- DeAndre Carter @SF
- Chris Moore @NYG
- Parris Campbell @LV
- Marquez Callaway @PIT
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
- Van Jefferson vs. ARI
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. JAX
- Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
- George Kittle vs. LAC
- T.J. Hockenson @BUF
- David Njoku @MIA
- Dalton Schultz @GB
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
- Greg Dulcich @TEN
- Kyle Pitts @CAR
- Gerald Everett @SF
- Zach Ertz @LAR
- Cade Otton vs. SEA
- Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
- Juwan Johnson @PIT
- Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
- Noah Fant @TB
- Dawson Knox vs. MIN
- Taysom Hill @PIT
- Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
- Kylen Granson @LV
- Cole Kmet vs. DET
- Logan Thomas @PHI
- Will Dissly @TB
- James Mitchell @CHI
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
- Austin Ekeler @SF
- Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
- Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
- Justin Jefferson @BUF
- Derrick Henry vs. DEN
- Travis Kelce vs. JAX
- Alvin Kamara @PIT
- Travis Etienne @KC
- DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
- Josh Jacobs vs. IND
- A.J. Brown vs. WAS
- Nick Chubb @MIA
- Davante Adams vs. IND
- Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
- Kenneth Walker @TB
- CeeDee Lamb @GB
- Chris Godwin vs. SEA
- Tyler Lockett @TB
- Aaron Jones vs. DAL
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
- Mike Evans vs. SEA
- Chris Olave @PIT
- Rondale Moore @LAR
- Amari Cooper @MIA
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
- Dameon Pierce @NYG
- DK Metcalf @TB
- Leonard Fournette vs. SEA
- Allen Lazard vs. DAL
- Miles Sanders vs. WAS
- Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
- Ezekiel Elliott @GB
- Josh Palmer @SF
- Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR
- Najee Harris vs. NO
- Christian Kirk @KC
- Jerry Jeudy @TEN
- Terry McLaurin @PHI
- Diontae Johnson vs. NO
- Courtland Sutton @TEN
- D.J. Moore vs. ATL
- Curtis Samuel @PHI
- Gabe Davis vs. MIN
- D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL
- Deon Jackson @LV
- George Kittle vs. LAC
- DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
- Michael Pittman @LV
- James Conner @LAR
- Antonio Gibson @PHI
- David Montgomery vs. DET
- Devin Singletary vs. MIN
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
- T.J. Hockenson @BUF
- David Njoku @MIA
- Dalton Schultz @GB
- Kareem Hunt @MIA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
- Jamaal Williams @CHI
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
- Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
- Adam Thielen @BUF
- Darnell Mooney vs. DET
- Khalil Herbert vs. DET
- D'Andre Swift @CHI
- Jarvis Landry @PIT
- Greg Dulcich @TEN
- George Pickens vs. NO
- Hunter Renfrow vs. IND
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
- Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
- Kyle Pitts @CAR
- Josh Reynolds @CHI
- Michael Gallup @GB
- Gerald Everett @SF
- Tony Pollard @GB
- Zay Jones @KC
- Zach Ertz @LAR
- Cade Otton vs. SEA
- K.J. Osborn @BUF
- Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
- A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
- Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
- Drake London @CAR
- Alec Pierce @LV
- Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
- Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
- Juwan Johnson @PIT
- Allen Robinson vs. ARI
- Terrace Marshall vs. ATL
- Darius Slayton vs. HOU
- Robert Woods vs. DEN
- Marvin Jones @KC
- Mack Hollins vs. IND
- Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
- Melvin Gordon @TEN
- Rachaad White vs. SEA
- Noah Brown @GB
- DeAndre Carter @SF
- Chris Moore @NYG
- Parris Campbell @LV
- Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway @PIT
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
- Noah Fant @TB
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
- Latavius Murray @TEN
- Rex Burkhead @NYG
- Dawson Knox vs. MIN
- Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
- Eno Benjamin @LAR
- Van Jefferson vs. ARI
- Sony Michel @SF
- Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
- Taysom Hill @PIT
- Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
- Kadarius Toney vs. JAX
- Tyler Higbee vs. ARI