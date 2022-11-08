I'm going to be honest: I have no idea what the Colts are doing. I'm not sure anyone does, really. Jim Irsay seems to think he does, but I'm skeptical.

The Colts fired coach Frank Reich Monday, replacing him with Jeff Saturday, whose "Coaching Career" subsection on Wikipedia lists two things: Saturday's 20-16 record in three seasons at the Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, and his hiring as the Colts head coach. The Colts don't have anyone on staff with NFL play calling experience -- they fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, so Saturday spent Monday interviewing the coaches on staff to figure out who will be handling playcalling this week.

This sure sounds like a disaster in the making. The Colts offensive line has struggled for much of the season and they're starting a sixth-round pick at quarterback who, frankly, looked overwhelmed in Week 9. Their best offensive player has a lingering ankle injury and they just fell to 3-5-1, so it's fair to wonder if they're just going in for a phantom tank.

I mean, look, maybe it'll work out. Maybe Saturday is a preternaturally charismatic leader who will be able to turn this team around. Weirder things have happened -- though, admittedly, I'm having a hard time coming up with an example of that. Ideally, you'll avoid the Colts offense in your Fantasy lineups this week, and maybe we'll end up being pleasantly surprised by what they roll out there this week.

But probably not. Expectations should be and (rightly) are very low.

In the rest of today's newsletter, you'll find Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets for Week 10 along with my initial rankings for each position. And, for more help with injuries and waiver claims, make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, we'll have Heath Cummings' previews for each position plus some trade advice coming out of Week 9 -- email your trade questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" to be included. And here's what else we've got on tap in today's newsletter:

Week 10 isn't the greatest week for if you're looking to make it rain FAB bucks. There's no obvious must-have running back. The quarterback options are mediocre at best, and the wide receivers aren't much better, on the whole. What we do have, however, are potentially multiple must-start tight ends available right now. If you need a tight end, the first thing you need to do is make sure Pat Freiermuth isn't out there on your wire -- he's available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now. Freiermuth has at least seven targets in every game Kenny Pickett has played except for one -- the one he left due to a concussion. He's a top-seven TE for me for Week 10, and he's top-eight for the rest of the season.

For the other two tight ends worth adding, keep reading. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 10:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears (65%) -- Mooney's target share is up to 29%, and if he can keep it there, he'll remain worth using even in Chicago's low-volume passing game. We'll see what it looks like as Chase Claypool continues to be integrated in the offense, but Mooney's current usage makes him a viable WR3. Greg Dulcich, TE, Broncos (49%) -- It's hard to ask for a better start to your career than Dulcich has had so far. He has at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games and saw his playing time spike to 80% in Week 8. Coming out of the bye, he figures to remain a big part of the Broncos passing game moving forward, and he's a top-eight TE this week for me. Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers (17%) -- Otton has at least five targets in three straight games while playing at least 81% of the snaps in each. He had something of a breakout game in Week 9 with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and we'll see if he's earned Tom Brady's trust. He could be a starter down the stretch. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts (1%) -- Wilkins played 31% of the snaps in his season debut in Week 9, and with Jonathan Taylor dealing with an ankle injury and Deon Jackson leaving Sunday's game briefly to get his knee checked out, Wilkins could be in line for a significant role this week. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers (60%) -- Before leaving Week 7's game with an injury, Hubbard was serving as the lead back for the Panthers. I think Foreman's big Week 8 probably shifted that balance a bit, but Hubbard should still be a big part of the backfield there -- Foreman played just 43% of the snaps in Week 9 despite Hubbard's absence.

📈Week 10 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 10 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Josh Allen vs. MIN Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX Jalen Hurts vs. WAS Kyler Murray @LAR Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE Justin Fields vs. DET Tom Brady vs. SEA Dak Prescott @GB Kirk Cousins @BUF Geno Smith @TB Justin Herbert @SF Derek Carr vs. IND Andy Dalton @PIT Trevor Lawrence @KC Russell Wilson @TEN Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL Jared Goff @CHI Matthew Stafford vs. ARI Sam Ehlinger @LV Taylor Heinicke @PHI Daniel Jones vs. HOU Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC Marcus Mariota @CAR Kenny Pickett vs. NO Jacoby Brissett @MIA Davis Mills @NYG Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN P.J. Walker vs. ATL

Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC Austin Ekeler @SF Saquon Barkley vs. HOU Derrick Henry vs. DEN Alvin Kamara @PIT Travis Etienne @KC Josh Jacobs vs. IND Nick Chubb @MIA Kenneth Walker @TB Aaron Jones vs. DAL Dalvin Cook @BUF Dameon Pierce @NYG Leonard Fournette vs. SEA Miles Sanders vs. WAS Ezekiel Elliott @GB Cordarrelle Patterson @CAR Najee Harris vs. NO D'Onta Foreman vs. ATL Deon Jackson @LV James Conner @LAR Antonio Gibson @PHI David Montgomery vs. DET Devin Singletary vs. MIN Kareem Hunt @MIA Jamaal Williams @CHI Raheem Mostert vs. CLE Khalil Herbert vs. DET D'Andre Swift @CHI Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX Jeff Wilson vs. CLE Tony Pollard @GB A.J. Dillon vs. DAL Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI Darrell Henderson vs. ARI Nyheim Hines vs. MIN Melvin Gordon @TEN Rachaad White vs. SEA Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN Latavius Murray @TEN Rex Burkhead @NYG Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX Eno Benjamin @LAR Sony Michel @SF Alexander Mattison @BUF Jamycal Hasty @KC Tyler Allgeier @CAR Jordan Wilkins @LV Dwayne Washington @PIT Jaylen Warren vs. NO Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS Matt Breida vs. HOU Raheem Blackshear vs. ATL Caleb Huntley @CAR Cam Akers vs. ARI Boston Scott vs. WAS James Cook vs. MIN DeeJay Dallas @TB Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC Zamir White vs. IND Malcolm Brown vs. ARI

Cooper Kupp vs. ARI Stefon Diggs vs. MIN Tyreek Hill vs. CLE Justin Jefferson @BUF DeAndre Hopkins @LAR A.J. Brown vs. WAS Davante Adams vs. IND Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI CeeDee Lamb @GB Chris Godwin vs. SEA Tyler Lockett @TB Deebo Samuel vs. LAC Mike Evans vs. SEA Chris Olave @PIT Rondale Moore @LAR Amari Cooper @MIA JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX DK Metcalf @TB Allen Lazard vs. DAL Josh Palmer @SF Christian Kirk @KC Jerry Jeudy @TEN Terry McLaurin @PHI Diontae Johnson vs. NO Courtland Sutton @TEN D.J. Moore vs. ATL Curtis Samuel @PHI Gabe Davis vs. MIN DeVonta Smith vs. WAS Michael Pittman @LV Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA Adam Thielen @BUF Darnell Mooney vs. DET Jarvis Landry @PIT George Pickens vs. NO Hunter Renfrow vs. IND Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU Josh Reynolds @CHI Michael Gallup @GB Zay Jones @KC K.J. Osborn @BUF Drake London @CAR Alec Pierce @LV Allen Robinson vs. ARI Terrace Marshall vs. ATL Darius Slayton vs. HOU Robert Woods vs. DEN Marvin Jones @KC Mack Hollins vs. IND Mecole Hardman vs. JAX Noah Brown @GB DeAndre Carter @SF Chris Moore @NYG Parris Campbell @LV Marquez Callaway @PIT Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN Van Jefferson vs. ARI

Travis Kelce vs. JAX Dallas Goedert vs. WAS George Kittle vs. LAC T.J. Hockenson @BUF David Njoku @MIA Dalton Schultz @GB Pat Freiermuth vs. NO Greg Dulcich @TEN Kyle Pitts @CAR Gerald Everett @SF Zach Ertz @LAR Cade Otton vs. SEA Robert Tonyan vs. DAL Juwan Johnson @PIT Mike Gesicki vs. CLE Noah Fant @TB Dawson Knox vs. MIN Taysom Hill @PIT Tyler Higbee vs. ARI Kylen Granson @LV Cole Kmet vs. DET Logan Thomas @PHI Will Dissly @TB James Mitchell @CHI

