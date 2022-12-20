Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt.

Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while it isn't being considered a long-term issue, it seems unlikely he'll play in Week 16 against the Cowboys. And, with the Eagles needing just one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there may not be much reason to push him until he's 100% -- which could mean Gardner Minshew starts the final three games of the season for the Eagles.

Which might not be the worst thing in the world. Minshew isn't on Hurts' level as a Fantasy performer, so this is obviously a massive blow to those of you who have been riding Hurts' MVP-caliber performance all season. However, given the weapons around him, Minshew has a pretty good chance of being a viable starting option for the next few weeks if he's needed, and he should be good enough to keep those weapons relevant for Fantasy.

I wrote about Hurts' injury and what to expect here, and I know Heath Cummings agrees that Minshew is a viable starter this week, at least. I'm sure we'll have plenty of debates about how high to rank Minshew, A.J. Brown, and the rest all week, so make you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today and every day this week. We'll definitely talk about the latest injuries and storylines all week, too, and for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m tonight -- and we'll have live Q&As on the YouTube channel Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning, too -- because, remember, most of the league plays on Saturday this week.

Plus, if you have other questions you need to be answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:

If you have Jalen Hurts, you need a QB. Heck, given how shallow the position has been all season, you might need one anyways. . Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 16:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Gardner Minshew, QB, Eagles (3%) -- Minshew scored at least 20 points in six-point-per-pass-TD leagues in six of nine games in 2020, and he wasn't throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert back then. He's not a perfect quarterback, and he may not be as willing to take aggressive downfield shots as you might like with these kinds of weapons -- that was a frequent criticism of his Jacksonville days -- but he's a solid, steady QB who should be able to produce enough to make him worth starting. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (33%) -- I think there's a pretty sizeable gap between Minshew and Purdy, who is my QB22 for Week 16, but if you can't get Minshew, Purdy should be solid. He's been so conservative that he may not ever be much more than that, especially in a low-volume pass offense, but it's hard to ignore multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He looks like a high-floor QB2, a guy who may not light it up, but probably won't leave you with a five-point hole in your lineup. Zack Moss, RB, Colts (3%) -- Moss was, rather surprisingly, the lead back for the Colts in Taylor's absence last week, even in the passing game. I think Deon Jackson (21%) is a decent start for Week 16 against the Chargers as well, but if you need an RB for this week, Moss looks like the better choice. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (55%) -- I would probably start Jackson ahead of Allgeier this week, too, but Allgeier was pretty impressive in Week 15, leading the Falcons in rushing and attempts. The problem? He's got a very tough matchup on the way against the Ravens, and, since he doesn't catch passes (just 11 in 13 games), he's pretty touchdown dependent. But Week 17 against the Cardinals could be a very good one for Allgeier. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (33%) -- The highs haven't been as high, but Dotson is having a very similar rookie season to Christian Watson, complete with some pretty impressive big-play skills. He's back to playing about 80% of the snaps and has 15 targets over the past two weeks, and would be a more intriguing option for Week 16 if the Commanders didn't have such an awful matchup against the 49ers on the way.

📈Week 16 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 16 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

