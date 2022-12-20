gardner-minshew-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt. 

Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while it isn't being considered a long-term issue, it seems unlikely he'll play in Week 16 against the Cowboys. And, with the Eagles needing just one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there may not be much reason to push him until he's 100% -- which could mean Gardner Minshew starts the final three games of the season for the Eagles.

Which might not be the worst thing in the world. Minshew isn't on Hurts' level as a Fantasy performer, so this is obviously a massive blow to those of you who have been riding Hurts' MVP-caliber performance all season. However, given the weapons around him, Minshew has a pretty good chance of being a viable starting option for the next few weeks if he's needed, and he should be good enough to keep those weapons relevant for Fantasy. 

I wrote about Hurts' injury and what to expect here, and I know Heath Cummings agrees that Minshew is a viable starter this week, at least. I'm sure we'll have plenty of debates about how high to rank Minshew, A.J. Brown, and the rest all week, so make you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today and every day this week. We'll definitely talk about the latest injuries and storylines all week, too, and for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m tonight -- and we'll have live Q&As on the YouTube channel Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning, too -- because, remember, most of the league plays on Saturday this week. 

Plus, if you have other questions you need to be answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you: 

  • ➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 16 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

If you have Jalen Hurts, you need a QB. Heck, given how shallow the position has been all season, you might need one anyways. . Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 16:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Gardner Minshew, QB, Eagles (3%) -- Minshew scored at least 20 points in six-point-per-pass-TD leagues in six of nine games in 2020, and he wasn't throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert back then. He's not a perfect quarterback, and he may not be as willing to take aggressive downfield shots as you might like with these kinds of weapons -- that was a frequent criticism of his Jacksonville days -- but he's a solid, steady QB who should be able to produce enough to make him worth starting. 
  2. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (33%) -- I think there's a pretty sizeable gap between Minshew and Purdy, who is my QB22 for Week 16, but if you can't get Minshew, Purdy should be solid. He's been so conservative that he may not ever be much more than that, especially in a low-volume pass offense, but it's hard to ignore multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He looks like a high-floor QB2, a guy who may not light it up, but probably won't leave you with a five-point hole in your lineup. 
  3. Zack Moss, RB, Colts (3%) -- Moss was, rather surprisingly, the lead back for the Colts in Taylor's absence last week, even in the passing game. I think Deon Jackson (21%) is a decent start for Week 16 against the Chargers as well, but if you need an RB for this week, Moss looks like the better choice. 
  4. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (55%) -- I would probably start Jackson ahead of Allgeier this week, too, but Allgeier was pretty impressive in Week 15, leading the Falcons in rushing and attempts. The problem? He's got a very tough matchup on the way against the Ravens, and, since he doesn't catch passes (just 11 in 13 games), he's pretty touchdown dependent. But Week 17 against the Cardinals could be a very good one for Allgeier. 
  5. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (33%) -- The highs haven't been as high, but Dotson is having a very similar rookie season to Christian Watson, complete with some pretty impressive big-play skills. He's back to playing about 80% of the snaps and has 15 targets over the past two weeks, and would be a more intriguing option for Week 16 if the Commanders didn't have such an awful matchup against the 49ers on the way. 

📈Week 16 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 16 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA
  2. Josh Allen @CHI
  3. Justin Fields vs. BUF
  4. Justin Herbert @IND
  5. Trevor Lawrence @NYJ
  6. Joe Burrow @NE
  7. Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB
  8. Kirk Cousins vs. NYG
  9. Geno Smith @KC
  10. Dak Prescott vs. PHI
  11. Derek Carr @PIT
  12. Gardner Minshew @DAL
  13. Tom Brady @ARI
  14. Daniel Jones @MIN
  15. Deshaun Watson vs. NO
  16. Aaron Rodgers @MIA
  17. Jared Goff @CAR
  18. Andy Dalton @CLE
  19. Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV
  20. Brett Rypien @LAR
  21. Taylor Heinicke @SF
  22. Brock Purdy vs. WAS
  23. Ryan Tannehill vs. HOU
  24. Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
  25. Mac Jones vs. CIN
  26. Trace McSorley vs. TB
  27. Zach Wilson vs. JAX
  28. Davis Mills @TEN
  29. Matt Ryan vs. LAC
  30. Sam Darnold vs. DET
  31. Tyler Huntley vs. ATL
  32. Desmond RIdder @BAL

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  4. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  5. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  6. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  7. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  8. Aaron Jones @MIA
  9. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  10. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  11. Joe Mixon @NE
  12. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  13. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  14. Najee Harris vs. LV
  15. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  16. James Conner vs. TB
  17. Travis Etienne @NYJ
  18. Kenneth Walker @KC
  19. Miles Sanders @DAL
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  21. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  22. Latavius Murray @LAR
  23. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  24. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  25. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  26. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  27. Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
  28. Rachaad White @ARI
  29. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  30. Devin Singletary @CHI
  31. AJ Dillon @MIA
  32. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  33. Antonio Gibson @SF
  34. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  35. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  36. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  37. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  38. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  39. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  40. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  41. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  42. Michael Carter vs. JAX
  43. Royce Freeman @TEN
  44. James Cook @CHI
  45. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  46. Kyren Williams vs. DEN
  47. Samaje Perine @NE
  48. Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS
  49. Joshua Kelley @IND
  50. Jordan Mason vs. WAS
  51. Rex Burkhead @TEN
  52. Alexander Mattison vs. NYG
  53. Justin Jackson @CAR
  54. Hassan Haskins vs. HOU
  55. Jamycal Hasty @NYJ
  56. Nyheim Hines @CHI
  57. Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
  58. Salvon Ahmed vs. GB
  59. Pierre Strong vs. CIN
  60. Jaylen Warren vs. LV

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  3. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  4. Davante Adams @PIT
  5. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  7. Chris Godwin @ARI
  8. A.J. Brown @DAL
  9. Keenan Allen @IND
  10. Tee Higgins @NE
  11. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  12. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  13. DK Metcalf @KC
  14. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  15. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  16. Terry McLaurin @SF
  17. Mike Williams @IND
  18. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  19. Mike Evans @ARI
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  21. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  22. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  23. Chris Olave @CLE
  24. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  25. Christian Kirk @NYJ
  26. Christian Watson @MIA
  27. Zay Jones @NYJ
  28. Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
  29. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  30. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  31. Drake London @BAL
  32. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  33. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  34. Chris Moore @TEN
  35. Curtis Samuel @SF
  36. Allen Lazard @MIA
  37. D.J. Chark @CAR
  38. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  39. Darius Slayton @MIN
  40. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  41. Gabe Davis @CHI
  42. Josh Palmer @IND
  43. Mack Hollins @PIT
  44. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  45. Tyler Boyd @NE
  46. George Pickens vs. LV
  47. Jarvis Landry @CLE
  48. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  49. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  50. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  51. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  52. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  53. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  54. Marvin Jones @NYJ
  55. Richie James @MIN
  56. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  57. Jahan Dotson @SF
  58. Ben Skowronek vs. DEN
  59. Josh Reynolds @CAR
  60. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  3. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  4. George Kittle vs. WAS
  5. Darren Waller @PIT
  6. Evan Engram @NYJ
  7. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  8. David Njoku vs. NO
  9. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  10. Gerald Everett @IND
  11. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  12. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  13. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  14. Dawson Knox @CHI
  15. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  16. Noah Fant @KC
  17. Juwan Johnson @CLE
  18. Robert Tonyan @MIA
  19. Daniel Bellinger @MIN
  20. Tyler Conklin vs. JAX
  21. Hunter Henry vs. CIN
  22. Cameron Brate @ARI
  23. Austin Hooper vs. HOU
  24. Trey McBride vs. TB

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  5. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  7. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  8. Davante Adams @PIT
  9. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  10. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  11. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  12. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  13. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  14. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  15. Aaron Jones @MIA
  16. Chris Godwin @ARI
  17. A.J. Brown @DAL
  18. Keenan Allen @IND
  19. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  20. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  21. Tee Higgins @NE
  22. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  23. Joe Mixon @NE
  24. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  25. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  26. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  27. Najee Harris vs. LV
  28. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  29. DK Metcalf @KC
  30. James Conner vs. TB
  31. Travis Etienne @NYJ
  32. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  33. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  34. Kenneth Walker @KC
  35. Terry McLaurin @SF
  36. Miles Sanders @DAL
  37. Mike Williams @IND
  38. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  39. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  40. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  41. Latavius Murray @LAR
  42. Mike Evans @ARI
  43. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  44. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  45. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  46. Chris Olave @CLE
  47. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  48. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  49. Christian Kirk @NYJ
  50. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  51. Christian Watson @MIA
  52. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  53. Zay Jones @NYJ
  54. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  55. Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
  56. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  57. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  58. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  59. Drake London @BAL
  60. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  61. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  62. Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
  63. Rachaad White @ARI
  64. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  65. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  66. Devin Singletary @CHI
  67. Chris Moore @TEN
  68. AJ Dillon @MIA
  69. Curtis Samuel @SF
  70. George Kittle vs. WAS
  71. Allen Lazard @MIA
  72. Darren Waller @PIT
  73. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  74. Antonio Gibson @SF
  75. D.J. Chark @CAR
  76. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  77. Darius Slayton @MIN
  78. Evan Engram @NYJ
  79. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  80. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  81. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  82. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  83. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  84. Gabe Davis @CHI
  85. David Njoku vs. NO
  86. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  87. Josh Palmer @IND
  88. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  89. Mack Hollins @PIT
  90. Gerald Everett @IND
  91. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  92. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  93. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  94. Tyler Boyd @NE
  95. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  96. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  97. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  98. George Pickens vs. LV
  99. Dawson Knox @CHI
  100. Jarvis Landry @CLE
  101. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  102. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  103. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  104. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  105. Michael Carter vs. JAX
  106. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  107. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  108. Noah Fant @KC
  109. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  110. Royce Freeman @TEN
  111. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  112. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  113. James Cook @CHI
  114. Marvin Jones @NYJ
  115. Richie James @MIN
  116. Juwan Johnson @CLE
  117. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  118. Jahan Dotson @SF
  119. Ben Skowronek vs. DEN
  120. Josh Reynolds @CAR
  121. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
  122. Elijah Moore vs. JAX
  123. Robert Tonyan @MIA
  124. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  125. Kyren Williams vs. DEN