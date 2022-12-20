Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt.
Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.
Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while it isn't being considered a long-term issue, it seems unlikely he'll play in Week 16 against the Cowboys. And, with the Eagles needing just one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there may not be much reason to push him until he's 100% -- which could mean Gardner Minshew starts the final three games of the season for the Eagles.
Which might not be the worst thing in the world. Minshew isn't on Hurts' level as a Fantasy performer, so this is obviously a massive blow to those of you who have been riding Hurts' MVP-caliber performance all season. However, given the weapons around him, Minshew has a pretty good chance of being a viable starting option for the next few weeks if he's needed, and he should be good enough to keep those weapons relevant for Fantasy.
I wrote about Hurts' injury and what to expect here, and I know Heath Cummings agrees that Minshew is a viable starter this week, at least.
Plus, if you have other questions you need to be answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:
- ➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets
- 📈Week 16 Rankings First Look📉
➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets
If you have Jalen Hurts, you need a QB. Heck, given how shallow the position has been all season, you might need one anyways. . Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 16:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Gardner Minshew, QB, Eagles (3%) -- Minshew scored at least 20 points in six-point-per-pass-TD leagues in six of nine games in 2020, and he wasn't throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert back then. He's not a perfect quarterback, and he may not be as willing to take aggressive downfield shots as you might like with these kinds of weapons -- that was a frequent criticism of his Jacksonville days -- but he's a solid, steady QB who should be able to produce enough to make him worth starting.
- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (33%) -- I think there's a pretty sizeable gap between Minshew and Purdy, who is my QB22 for Week 16, but if you can't get Minshew, Purdy should be solid. He's been so conservative that he may not ever be much more than that, especially in a low-volume pass offense, but it's hard to ignore multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He looks like a high-floor QB2, a guy who may not light it up, but probably won't leave you with a five-point hole in your lineup.
- Zack Moss, RB, Colts (3%) -- Moss was, rather surprisingly, the lead back for the Colts in Taylor's absence last week, even in the passing game. I think Deon Jackson (21%) is a decent start for Week 16 against the Chargers as well, but if you need an RB for this week, Moss looks like the better choice.
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (55%) -- I would probably start Jackson ahead of Allgeier this week, too, but Allgeier was pretty impressive in Week 15, leading the Falcons in rushing and attempts. The problem? He's got a very tough matchup on the way against the Ravens, and, since he doesn't catch passes (just 11 in 13 games), he's pretty touchdown dependent. But Week 17 against the Cardinals could be a very good one for Allgeier.
- Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (33%) -- The highs haven't been as high, but Dotson is having a very similar rookie season to Christian Watson, complete with some pretty impressive big-play skills. He's back to playing about 80% of the snaps and has 15 targets over the past two weeks, and would be a more intriguing option for Week 16 if the Commanders didn't have such an awful matchup against the 49ers on the way.
📈Week 16 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 16 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA
- Josh Allen @CHI
- Justin Fields vs. BUF
- Justin Herbert @IND
- Trevor Lawrence @NYJ
- Joe Burrow @NE
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB
- Kirk Cousins vs. NYG
- Geno Smith @KC
- Dak Prescott vs. PHI
- Derek Carr @PIT
- Gardner Minshew @DAL
- Tom Brady @ARI
- Daniel Jones @MIN
- Deshaun Watson vs. NO
- Aaron Rodgers @MIA
- Jared Goff @CAR
- Andy Dalton @CLE
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV
- Brett Rypien @LAR
- Taylor Heinicke @SF
- Brock Purdy vs. WAS
- Ryan Tannehill vs. HOU
- Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
- Mac Jones vs. CIN
- Trace McSorley vs. TB
- Zach Wilson vs. JAX
- Davis Mills @TEN
- Matt Ryan vs. LAC
- Sam Darnold vs. DET
- Tyler Huntley vs. ATL
- Desmond RIdder @BAL
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler @IND
- Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
- Josh Jacobs @PIT
- Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
- Saquon Barkley @MIN
- Aaron Jones @MIA
- Tony Pollard vs. PHI
- David Montgomery vs. BUF
- Joe Mixon @NE
- Nick Chubb vs. NO
- Alvin Kamara @CLE
- Najee Harris vs. LV
- Raheem Mostert vs. GB
- James Conner vs. TB
- Travis Etienne @NYJ
- Kenneth Walker @KC
- Miles Sanders @DAL
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
- Leonard Fournette @ARI
- Latavius Murray @LAR
- Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
- D'Andre Swift @CAR
- J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
- Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
- Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
- Rachaad White @ARI
- Zack Moss vs. LAC
- Devin Singletary @CHI
- AJ Dillon @MIA
- Cam Akers vs. DEN
- Antonio Gibson @SF
- Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
- Deon Jackson vs. LAC
- Tyler Allgeier @BAL
- Jamaal Williams @CAR
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
- Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
- Gus Edwards vs. ATL
- Michael Carter vs. JAX
- Royce Freeman @TEN
- James Cook @CHI
- Kareem Hunt vs. NO
- Kyren Williams vs. DEN
- Samaje Perine @NE
- Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS
- Joshua Kelley @IND
- Jordan Mason vs. WAS
- Rex Burkhead @TEN
- Alexander Mattison vs. NYG
- Justin Jackson @CAR
- Hassan Haskins vs. HOU
- Jamycal Hasty @NYJ
- Nyheim Hines @CHI
- Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
- Salvon Ahmed vs. GB
- Pierre Strong vs. CIN
- Jaylen Warren vs. LV
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
- Tyreek Hill vs. GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @NE
- Davante Adams @PIT
- Stefon Diggs @CHI
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
- Chris Godwin @ARI
- A.J. Brown @DAL
- Keenan Allen @IND
- Tee Higgins @NE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
- Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
- DK Metcalf @KC
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
- DeVonta Smith @DAL
- Terry McLaurin @SF
- Mike Williams @IND
- Diontae Johnson vs. LV
- Mike Evans @ARI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
- Jerry Jeudy @LAR
- Michael Pittman vs. LAC
- Chris Olave @CLE
- Amari Cooper vs. NO
- Christian Kirk @NYJ
- Christian Watson @MIA
- Zay Jones @NYJ
- Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
- Adam Thielen vs. NYG
- Drake London @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
- Chris Moore @TEN
- Curtis Samuel @SF
- Allen Lazard @MIA
- D.J. Chark @CAR
- Marquise Brown vs. TB
- Darius Slayton @MIN
- D.J. Moore vs. DET
- Gabe Davis @CHI
- Josh Palmer @IND
- Mack Hollins @PIT
- Michael Gallup vs. PHI
- Tyler Boyd @NE
- George Pickens vs. LV
- Jarvis Landry @CLE
- Marquise Goodwin @KC
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
- Parris Campbell vs. LAC
- KJ Osborn vs. NYG
- Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
- Hunter Renfrow @PIT
- Marvin Jones @NYJ
- Richie James @MIN
- Robert Woods vs. HOU
- Jahan Dotson @SF
- Ben Skowronek vs. DEN
- Josh Reynolds @CAR
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. SEA
- TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
- Mark Andrews vs. ATL
- George Kittle vs. WAS
- Darren Waller @PIT
- Evan Engram @NYJ
- Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
- David Njoku vs. NO
- Cole Kmet vs. BUF
- Gerald Everett @IND
- Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
- Greg Dulcich @LAR
- Dawson Knox @CHI
- Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
- Noah Fant @KC
- Juwan Johnson @CLE
- Robert Tonyan @MIA
- Daniel Bellinger @MIN
- Tyler Conklin vs. JAX
- Hunter Henry vs. CIN
- Cameron Brate @ARI
- Austin Hooper vs. HOU
- Trey McBride vs. TB
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Austin Ekeler @IND
- Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
- Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @NE
- Josh Jacobs @PIT
- Davante Adams @PIT
- Stefon Diggs @CHI
- Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- Travis Kelce vs. SEA
- Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
- Saquon Barkley @MIN
- Aaron Jones @MIA
- Chris Godwin @ARI
- A.J. Brown @DAL
- Keenan Allen @IND
- Tony Pollard vs. PHI
- David Montgomery vs. BUF
- Tee Higgins @NE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
- Joe Mixon @NE
- Nick Chubb vs. NO
- Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
- Alvin Kamara @CLE
- Najee Harris vs. LV
- Raheem Mostert vs. GB
- DK Metcalf @KC
- James Conner vs. TB
- Travis Etienne @NYJ
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
- DeVonta Smith @DAL
- Kenneth Walker @KC
- Terry McLaurin @SF
- Miles Sanders @DAL
- Mike Williams @IND
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
- Leonard Fournette @ARI
- Diontae Johnson vs. LV
- Latavius Murray @LAR
- Mike Evans @ARI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
- Jerry Jeudy @LAR
- Michael Pittman vs. LAC
- Chris Olave @CLE
- Amari Cooper vs. NO
- Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
- Christian Kirk @NYJ
- D'Andre Swift @CAR
- Christian Watson @MIA
- TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
- Zay Jones @NYJ
- J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
- Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
- Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
- Adam Thielen vs. NYG
- Drake London @BAL
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
- Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
- Rachaad White @ARI
- Zack Moss vs. LAC
- Mark Andrews vs. ATL
- Devin Singletary @CHI
- Chris Moore @TEN
- AJ Dillon @MIA
- Curtis Samuel @SF
- George Kittle vs. WAS
- Allen Lazard @MIA
- Darren Waller @PIT
- Cam Akers vs. DEN
- Antonio Gibson @SF
- D.J. Chark @CAR
- Marquise Brown vs. TB
- Darius Slayton @MIN
- Evan Engram @NYJ
- Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
- Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
- D.J. Moore vs. DET
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
- Deon Jackson vs. LAC
- Gabe Davis @CHI
- David Njoku vs. NO
- Cole Kmet vs. BUF
- Josh Palmer @IND
- Tyler Allgeier @BAL
- Mack Hollins @PIT
- Gerald Everett @IND
- Michael Gallup vs. PHI
- Jamaal Williams @CAR
- Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
- Tyler Boyd @NE
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
- Greg Dulcich @LAR
- George Pickens vs. LV
- Dawson Knox @CHI
- Jarvis Landry @CLE
- Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
- Gus Edwards vs. ATL
- Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
- Marquise Goodwin @KC
- Michael Carter vs. JAX
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
- Parris Campbell vs. LAC
- Noah Fant @KC
- KJ Osborn vs. NYG
- Royce Freeman @TEN
- Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
- Hunter Renfrow @PIT
- James Cook @CHI
- Marvin Jones @NYJ
- Richie James @MIN
- Juwan Johnson @CLE
- Robert Woods vs. HOU
- Jahan Dotson @SF
- Ben Skowronek vs. DEN
- Josh Reynolds @CAR
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
- Elijah Moore vs. JAX
- Robert Tonyan @MIA
- Kareem Hunt vs. NO
- Kyren Williams vs. DEN