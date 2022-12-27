If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom.
A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.
Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.
For now, here's what we've got coming up today:
If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (67%) -- Allgeier has looked pretty solid for most of his rookie season, and that's held true deep into the schedule with a bigger workload over the past few weeks. He has 213 yards on 35 carries over the past two weeks, and even earned five targets in Week 16, which could help him unlock some solid upside with Desmond Ridder in at QB. Allgeier gets the Cardinals in Week 17, and he's a top-24 RB in my rankings below.
- Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams (67%) -- Higbee had a monster Week 16, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a Broncos defense that had previously been one of the toughest in the league. It's tough to trust that Higbee will do that again, seeing as he had just eight catches for 52 yards over his previous four games, but if you need a TE streamer, there aren't many (any?) who have shown as much as Higbee.
- Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (45%) -- Injuries derailed what could have been a very strong rookie season for Dotson, but he's making up for lost time of late, with 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns over his past three games. He's proven to be a viable big-play threat for the Commanders and has been solid in the red zone, and might actually benefit if Carson Wentz starts -- Wentz has been less likely to lock onto Terry McLaurin than Taylor Heinicke this season.
- Mike White, QB, Jets (45%) -- White has been cleared to return to the starting lineup for the Jets, who are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seahawks this week. Seattle allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and White has attempted 129 passes in his three starts, so there's real upside here if he can keep the mistakes to a minimum.
- Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (43%) -- Of course, if Minshew starts for the Eagles this week, I'd rather use him than White, even with a tougher matchup against the Saints on the way. I would only prioritize White because we just don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to be good to go this week or not -- if he doesn't play, Minshew is a top-10 QB for me.
📈Week 17 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
- Josh Allen @CIN
- Trevor Lawrence @HOU
- Joe Burrow vs. BUF
- Justin Fields @DET
- Kirk Cousins @GB
- Gardner Minshew vs. NO
- Dak Prescott @TEN
- Tom Brady vs. CAR
- Justin Herbert vs. LAR
- Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
- Geno Smith vs. NYJ
- Daniel Jones vs. IND
- Mike White @SEA
- Jared Goff vs. CHI
- Derek Carr vs. SF
- Deshaun Watson @WAS
- Kenny Pickett @BAL
- Brock Purdy @LV
- Teddy Bridgewater @NE
- Taylor Heinicke vs. CLE
- Russell Wilson @KC
- Baker Mayfield @LAC
- Trace McSorley @ATL
- Mac Jones vs. MIA
- Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
- Nick Foles @NYG
- Andy Dalton @PHI
- Davis Mills vs. JAX
- Malik Willis vs. DAL
- Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
- Sam Darnold @TB
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- Derrick Henry vs. DAL
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- James Conner @ATL
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- Najee Harris @BAL
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- Tony Pollard @TEN
- David Montgomery @DET
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- Latavius Murray @KC
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Cam Akers @LAC
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Deon Jackson @NYG
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Michael Carter @SEA
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- James Cook @CIN
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX
- Kareem Hunt @WAS
- Dare Ogunbowale @LV
- Samaje Perine vs. BUF
- Khalil Herbert @DET
- Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
- Jordan Mason @LV
- Kyren Williams @LAC
- Alexander Mattison @GB
- Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
- Justin Jackson vs. CHI
- Jamycal Hasty @HOU
- Nyheim Hines @CIN
- Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
- Matt Breida vs. IND
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. NO
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb @TEN
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Zay Jones @HOU
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Drake London vs. ARI
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- Michael Gallup @TEN
- KJ Osborn @GB
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- Richie James vs. IND
- George Pickens @BAL
- Rashid Shaheed @PHI
- Parris Campbell @NYG
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
- Marvin Jones @HOU
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- George Kittle @LV
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Dalton Schultz @TEN
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Cole Kmet @DET
- David Njoku @WAS
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Greg Dulcich @KC
- Noah Fant vs. NYJ
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
- Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
- Tyler Conklin @SEA
- Taysom Hill @PHI
- Cameron Brate vs. CAR
- Trey McBride @ATL
- Cade Otton vs. CAR
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- Derrick Henry vs. DAL
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- James Conner @ATL
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- Najee Harris @BAL
- CeeDee Lamb @TEN
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- Tony Pollard @TEN
- David Montgomery @DET
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- Latavius Murray @KC
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Zay Jones @HOU
- DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Drake London vs. ARI
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Cam Akers @LAC
- George Kittle @LV
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Deon Jackson @NYG
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- Dalton Schultz @TEN
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Michael Carter @SEA
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Cole Kmet @DET
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
- Michael Gallup @TEN
- David Njoku @WAS
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- KJ Osborn @GB
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- Greg Dulcich @KC
- Noah Fant vs. NYJ
- Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
- Richie James vs. IND
- George Pickens @BAL
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- Rashid Shaheed @PHI
- Parris Campbell @NYG
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
- Marvin Jones @HOU
- James Cook @CIN
- Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
- Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
- Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX