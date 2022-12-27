tyler-allgeier-falcons.jpg
If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom. 

A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.

Come on, one more week. Let's go get that win. Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.

For now, here's what we've got coming up today: 

  • ➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 17 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (67%) -- Allgeier has looked pretty solid for most of his rookie season, and that's held true deep into the schedule with a bigger workload over the past few weeks. He has 213 yards on 35 carries over the past two weeks, and even earned five targets in Week 16, which could help him unlock some solid upside with Desmond Ridder in at QB. Allgeier gets the Cardinals in Week 17, and he's a top-24 RB in my rankings below. 
  2. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams (67%) -- Higbee had a monster Week 16, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a Broncos defense that had previously been one of the toughest in the league. It's tough to trust that Higbee will do that again, seeing as he had just eight catches for 52 yards over his previous four games, but if you need a TE streamer, there aren't many (any?) who have shown as much as Higbee. 
  3. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (45%) -- Injuries derailed what could have been a very strong rookie season for Dotson, but he's making up for lost time of late, with 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns over his past three games. He's proven to be a viable big-play threat for the Commanders and has been solid in the red zone, and might actually benefit if Carson Wentz starts -- Wentz has been less likely to lock onto Terry McLaurin than Taylor Heinicke this season. 
  4. Mike White, QB, Jets (45%) -- White has been cleared to return to the starting lineup for the Jets, who are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seahawks this week. Seattle allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and White has attempted 129 passes in his three starts, so there's real upside here if he can keep the mistakes to a minimum. 
  5. Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (43%) -- Of course, if Minshew starts for the Eagles this week, I'd rather use him than White, even with a tougher matchup against the Saints on the way. I would only prioritize White because we just don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to be good to go this week or not -- if he doesn't play, Minshew is a top-10 QB for me. 

📈Week 17 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
  2. Josh Allen @CIN
  3. Trevor Lawrence @HOU
  4. Joe Burrow vs. BUF
  5. Justin Fields @DET
  6. Kirk Cousins @GB
  7. Gardner Minshew vs. NO
  8. Dak Prescott @TEN
  9. Tom Brady vs. CAR
  10. Justin Herbert vs. LAR
  11. Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
  12. Geno Smith vs. NYJ
  13. Daniel Jones vs. IND
  14. Mike White @SEA
  15. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  16. Derek Carr vs. SF
  17. Deshaun Watson @WAS
  18. Kenny Pickett @BAL
  19. Brock Purdy @LV
  20. Teddy Bridgewater @NE
  21. Taylor Heinicke vs. CLE
  22. Russell Wilson @KC
  23. Baker Mayfield @LAC
  24. Trace McSorley @ATL
  25. Mac Jones vs. MIA
  26. Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
  27. Nick Foles @NYG
  28. Andy Dalton @PHI
  29. Davis Mills vs. JAX
  30. Malik Willis vs. DAL
  31. Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
  32. Sam Darnold @TB

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  2. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  4. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  5. Derrick Henry vs. DAL
  6. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  7. Dalvin Cook @GB
  8. Travis Etienne @HOU
  9. James Conner @ATL
  10. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  11. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  12. Najee Harris @BAL
  13. Nick Chubb @WAS
  14. Tony Pollard @TEN
  15. David Montgomery @DET
  16. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  17. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  18. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  19. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  20. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  21. Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
  22. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  23. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  24. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  25. Latavius Murray @KC
  26. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  27. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  28. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  29. Cam Akers @LAC
  30. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  31. Devin Singletary @CIN
  32. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  33. Zack Moss @NYG
  34. Deon Jackson @NYG
  35. Raheem Mostert @NE
  36. Michael Carter @SEA
  37. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
  38. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  39. Jeff Wilson @NE
  40. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  41. Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
  42. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  43. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  44. James Cook @CIN
  45. Royce Freeman vs. JAX
  46. Kareem Hunt @WAS
  47. Dare Ogunbowale @LV
  48. Samaje Perine vs. BUF
  49. Khalil Herbert @DET
  50. Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
  51. Jordan Mason @LV
  52. Kyren Williams @LAC
  53. Alexander Mattison @GB
  54. Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
  55. Justin Jackson vs. CHI
  56. Jamycal Hasty @HOU
  57. Nyheim Hines @CIN
  58. Hassan Haskins vs. DAL
  59. Matt Breida vs. IND
  60. Kenneth Gainwell vs. NO

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  3. Tyreek Hill @NE
  4. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  6. Davante Adams vs. SF
  7. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  8. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  9. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  10. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  11. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  12. CeeDee Lamb @TEN
  13. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  14. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  15. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  16. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  17. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  18. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  19. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  20. Michael Pittman @NYG
  21. Christian Kirk @HOU
  22. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  23. Zay Jones @HOU
  24. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  25. DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
  26. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  27. Courtland Sutton @KC
  28. D.J. Moore @TB
  29. Drake London vs. ARI
  30. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  31. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  32. Amari Cooper @WAS
  33. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  34. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  35. Adam Thielen @GB
  36. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  37. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  38. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  39. Greg Dortch @ATL
  40. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  41. Gabe Davis @CIN
  42. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  43. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  44. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  45. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  46. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  47. Michael Gallup @TEN
  48. KJ Osborn @GB
  49. Elijah Moore @SEA
  50. Corey Davis @SEA
  51. Marquise Brown @ATL
  52. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  53. Richie James vs. IND
  54. George Pickens @BAL
  55. Rashid Shaheed @PHI
  56. Parris Campbell @NYG
  57. DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
  58. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  59. Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
  60. Marvin Jones @HOU

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  2. TJ Hockenson @GB
  3. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  4. George Kittle @LV
  5. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  6. Evan Engram @HOU
  7. Dalton Schultz @TEN
  8. Darren Waller vs. SF
  9. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  10. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  11. Cole Kmet @DET
  12. David Njoku @WAS
  13. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  14. Dawson Knox @CIN
  15. Greg Dulcich @KC
  16. Noah Fant vs. NYJ
  17. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  18. Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
  19. Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
  20. Tyler Conklin @SEA
  21. Taysom Hill @PHI
  22. Cameron Brate vs. CAR
  23. Trey McBride @ATL
  24. Cade Otton vs. CAR

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  6. Tyreek Hill @NE
  7. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  8. Derrick Henry vs. DAL
  9. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  10. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  11. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  12. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  13. Dalvin Cook @GB
  14. Davante Adams vs. SF
  15. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  16. Travis Etienne @HOU
  17. James Conner @ATL
  18. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  19. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  20. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  21. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  22. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  23. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  24. Najee Harris @BAL
  25. CeeDee Lamb @TEN
  26. Nick Chubb @WAS
  27. Tony Pollard @TEN
  28. David Montgomery @DET
  29. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  30. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  31. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  32. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  33. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  34. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  35. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  36. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  37. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  38. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  39. Ezekiel Elliott @TEN
  40. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  41. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  42. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  43. TJ Hockenson @GB
  44. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  45. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  46. Michael Pittman @NYG
  47. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  48. Latavius Murray @KC
  49. Christian Kirk @HOU
  50. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  51. Zay Jones @HOU
  52. DeAndre Hopkins @ATL
  53. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  54. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  55. Courtland Sutton @KC
  56. D.J. Moore @TB
  57. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  58. Drake London vs. ARI
  59. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  60. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  61. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  62. Amari Cooper @WAS
  63. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  64. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  65. Cam Akers @LAC
  66. George Kittle @LV
  67. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  68. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  69. Adam Thielen @GB
  70. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  71. Evan Engram @HOU
  72. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  73. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  74. Devin Singletary @CIN
  75. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  76. Zack Moss @NYG
  77. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  78. Deon Jackson @NYG
  79. Raheem Mostert @NE
  80. Greg Dortch @ATL
  81. Dalton Schultz @TEN
  82. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  83. Gabe Davis @CIN
  84. Darren Waller vs. SF
  85. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  86. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  87. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  88. Michael Carter @SEA
  89. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  90. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  91. Cole Kmet @DET
  92. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  93. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  94. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
  95. Michael Gallup @TEN
  96. David Njoku @WAS
  97. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  98. KJ Osborn @GB
  99. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  100. Dawson Knox @CIN
  101. Jeff Wilson @NE
  102. Elijah Moore @SEA
  103. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  104. Corey Davis @SEA
  105. Marquise Brown @ATL
  106. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  107. Greg Dulcich @KC
  108. Noah Fant vs. NYJ
  109. Antonio Gibson vs. CLE
  110. Richie James vs. IND
  111. George Pickens @BAL
  112. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  113. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  114. Rashid Shaheed @PHI
  115. Parris Campbell @NYG
  116. DeMarcus Robinson vs. PIT
  117. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  118. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  119. Hunter Renfrow vs. SF
  120. Marvin Jones @HOU
  121. James Cook @CIN
  122. Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
  123. Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
  124. Kendrick Bourne vs. MIA
  125. Royce Freeman vs. JAX