If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom.

A whole offseason of planning and a season of strategizing has led us here. Myself, I'm still alive and playing for a championship in three of my 14 leagues, including two where I'm gunning for a repeat championship. I'll be a nervous wreck all day Sunday, as I'm sure many of you will be, but until then, I'm going to make sure you've got everything you need to lock in a winning lineup.

Send your questions my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. We'll have all of our typical weekly preview content for you all week long right here, and then next week we'll start to turn our attention to 2023 -- though we'll still have some rankings for you Week 18 championship game folks.

For now, here's what we've got coming up today:

➕Top Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

📈Week 17 Rankings First Look📉

If you're looking to make pickups on waivers in Week 17, make sure they're going to fill a hole in your lineup -- nothing else matters at this point. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 17:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (67%) -- Allgeier has looked pretty solid for most of his rookie season, and that's held true deep into the schedule with a bigger workload over the past few weeks. He has 213 yards on 35 carries over the past two weeks, and even earned five targets in Week 16, which could help him unlock some solid upside with Desmond Ridder in at QB. Allgeier gets the Cardinals in Week 17, and he's a top-24 RB in my rankings below. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams (67%) -- Higbee had a monster Week 16, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a Broncos defense that had previously been one of the toughest in the league. It's tough to trust that Higbee will do that again, seeing as he had just eight catches for 52 yards over his previous four games, but if you need a TE streamer, there aren't many (any?) who have shown as much as Higbee. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (45%) -- Injuries derailed what could have been a very strong rookie season for Dotson, but he's making up for lost time of late, with 15 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns over his past three games. He's proven to be a viable big-play threat for the Commanders and has been solid in the red zone, and might actually benefit if Carson Wentz starts -- Wentz has been less likely to lock onto Terry McLaurin than Taylor Heinicke this season. Mike White, QB, Jets (45%) -- White has been cleared to return to the starting lineup for the Jets, who are fighting for their playoff lives against the Seahawks this week. Seattle allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and White has attempted 129 passes in his three starts, so there's real upside here if he can keep the mistakes to a minimum. Gardner Minshew, QB, Jaguars (43%) -- Of course, if Minshew starts for the Eagles this week, I'd rather use him than White, even with a tougher matchup against the Saints on the way. I would only prioritize White because we just don't know if Jalen Hurts is going to be good to go this week or not -- if he doesn't play, Minshew is a top-10 QB for me.

📈Week 17 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 17 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Top-125 Flex Rankings