On the one hand, it's nice not to have a Thursday night game. For one thing, you don't have to make any tough lineup decisions -- or any lineup decisions at all! -- without knowing what the injury report for Sunday (or Monday) (or Tuesday's) games will hold. Plus, you don't have to deal with the bitter pill of a Thursday night stinker putting your lineup in the hole.

On the other hand … no football! I hardly know what I'm supposed to do with a free Thursday night during football season at this point. Plus, no football Thursday means all of your tough decisions have to be made Sunday morning, which brings its own special brand of stress -- I don't know about you, but I'm much more likely to agonize over and second-guess my decisions Sunday when I have to lock the whole lineup. Maybe I'm just a bit too high-strung -- I probably should've taken the opportunity to relax last night, huh?

Instead, I went through every game on the Week 13 schedule, highlighting the toughest lineup decisions and injuries you need to know about for each one, plus a key storyline to keep an eye on from all 15, too. And any other help you need can be found with all of our Week 13 content here: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | Starts & Sits, Sleepers & Busts | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | RB Preview | QB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Trade Values Chart | FFT Newsletter Waiver Wire | Panic About Struggling Stars? | Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not

Week 13 Game Previews



All lines from William Hill Sportsbook. For more game-by-game Fantasy advice, check out Dave Richard's Week 13 preview. "The line wants us to believe" analysis from Dave.

On bye: Buccaneers, Panthers

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: IND -3.5, o/u 51.0

IND -3.5, o/u 51.0 Implied totals: IND 27.25, HOU 23.75

IND 27.25, HOU 23.75 The line wants us to believe: Philip Rivers won't be a liability -- like he was last week. He threw the ball last week like his arm was 50 years old, he has a banged up toe and a beat-up offensive line. I know the matchup is cake, but Rivers cannot be considered a safe passer. If the Colts defensive line is without DeForest Buckner again, it's a big-time trap to take them even if the Texans are minus field-stretching receiver Will Fuller .

He threw the ball last week like his arm was 50 years old, he has a banged up toe and a beat-up offensive line. I know the matchup is cake, but Rivers cannot be considered a safe passer. If the Colts defensive line is without DeForest Buckner again, it's a big-time trap to take them even if the Texans are minus field-stretching receiver . What to watch for: What will Deshaun Watson and the Texans offense look like without Fuller? This is going to be the first time we see Watson without Fuller or DeAndre Hopkins , and while I think he's absolutely one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, there's only so much he can do with Brandin Cooks and a dream. I hope we'll see more of David Johnson and Duke Johnson as receivers, and tight end Jordan Akins could see a larger role. Whether Keke Coutee, Isaiah Coulter or someone else can step up among the wide receivers is the bigger question, and one we'll be looking for the answer to all game.

What will and the Texans offense look like without Fuller? This is going to be the first time we see Watson without Fuller or , and while I think he's absolutely one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, there's only so much he can do with and a dream. I hope we'll see more of and as receivers, and tight end could see a larger role. Whether Keke Coutee, Isaiah Coulter or someone else can step up among the wide receivers is the bigger question, and one we'll be looking for the answer to all game. Toughest lineup dilemma: Jonathan Taylor -- Start. I still think Taylor is going to have to prove himself early on, because that's how the Colts have handled their running backs the past month or so. If he messed up early on, Taylor could find himself looking at a diminished role, something we've seen a few times. However, Taylor is coming off his most impressive performance of the season in Week 10 -- he missed Week 11 as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case -- and should be able to take advantage of this matchup. If he does, you'll feel a lot better about him with the Raiders and a rematch against these Texans up the next two weeks.

-- Start. I still think Taylor is going to have to prove himself early on, because that's how the Colts have handled their running backs the past month or so. If he messed up early on, Taylor could find himself looking at a diminished role, something we've seen a few times. However, Taylor is coming off his most impressive performance of the season in Week 10 -- he missed Week 11 as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case -- and should be able to take advantage of this matchup. If he does, you'll feel a lot better about him with the Raiders and a rematch against these Texans up the next two weeks. Injuries: David Johnson (concussion) -- Johnson has been designated to return from IR, and has been practicing this week, so it sure sounds like he'll be back for this one. He should return to his normal role if he does, though look for both he and Duke Johnson to split out wide more and be more involved in the passing game. That could give them more upside, but handle David Johnson as if he's still a low-end No. 2 RB until we see it.

We talk about the key injuries and Sunday starts & sits on the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: NO -2.5, o/u 45.5

NO -2.5, o/u 45.5 Implied totals: NO 24.0, ATL 21.5

NO 24.0, ATL 21.5 The line wants us to believe: Despite what happened two weeks ago in New Orleans, the Falcons will keep things close. This is a tricky game to project because the Falcons looked outstanding on defense last week and because they've digested two weeks of film on Taysom Hill. But the line seems set to attract people to take on the Saints. Who wouldn't take them after they annihilated the Falcons literally 14 days ago?! That's what the oddsmakers want you to do! This fishy line makes me want to actually, wittingly, knowingly put my faith in the Falcons. It feels gross, but I'm following the signs.

This is a tricky game to project because the Falcons looked outstanding on defense last week and because they've digested two weeks of film on Taysom Hill. But the line seems set to attract people to take on the Saints. Who wouldn't take them after they annihilated the Falcons literally 14 days ago?! That's what the oddsmakers want you to do! This fishy line makes me want to actually, wittingly, knowingly put my faith in the Falcons. It feels gross, but I'm following the signs. What to watch for: Can the Falcons keep this game close? They just dominated the Raiders in Week 12 after being dominated by these Saints the previous week. If they can compete, that will give the Saints their first real test with Taysom Hill at QB, and I'm not terribly optimistic about their chances of passing that test. I think the Falcons have a pretty good chance to win this game outright, and I could see the Saints offense melting down if it can't just lean on the run over. I am not convinced Hill can be an NFL-caliber passer -- though I'll still start him as a low-end No. 1 QB this week. The power of rushing yards.

Can the Falcons keep this game close? They just dominated the Raiders in Week 12 after being dominated by these Saints the previous week. If they can compete, that will give the Saints their first real test with Taysom Hill at QB, and I'm not terribly optimistic about their chances of passing that test. I think the Falcons have a pretty good chance to win this game outright, and I could see the Saints offense melting down if it can't just lean on the run over. I am not convinced Hill can be an NFL-caliber passer -- though I'll still start him as a low-end No. 1 QB this week. The power of rushing yards. Toughest lineup dilemma: Alvin Kamara -- Start. I've spent enough time talking about Kamara this week, but to repeat myself: I'm not convinced his reduced role in the past two games is something to be worried about. I am worried about the offense as a whole and Kamara's targets in particular, but you have to imagine the Saints will include him more if the game is more competitive, as I expect it to be. I'm just not willing to sit a player of Kamara's caliber unless I have truly excellent alternatives.

-- Start. I've spent enough time talking about Kamara this week, but to repeat myself: I'm not convinced his reduced role in the past two games is something to be worried about. I am worried about the offense as a whole and Kamara's targets in particular, but you have to imagine the Saints will include him more if the game is more competitive, as I expect it to be. I'm just not willing to sit a player of Kamara's caliber unless I have truly excellent alternatives. Injuries: Julio Jones (hamstring) -- Downgraded and missed practice Thursday, putting his availability very much in question for Sunday. He can play without practicing, as Raheem Morris has said numerous times, but at this point you can't feel good about his chances … Todd Gurley (knee) -- Gurley was expected to return earlier in the week, but not practicing Thursday potentially throws a wrench in those plans. It could just be a rest day to see how he responded to returning Wednesday, but prepare as if Gurley won't play. He's just a low-end, touchdown-dependent No. 2 RB if he does play, while Brian Hill and Ito Smith are just low-end starters if he doesn't, given the tough matchup.

Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: LV -8.0, o/u 47.0

LV -8.0, o/u 47.0 Implied totals: LV 27.5, NYJ 20.5

LV 27.5, NYJ 20.5 The line wants us to believe: It's Derrick Henry season! The public might be more dialed in to Henry, but it's not like the Browns have a bad run game, either. And both defenses struggle defending the run. I think the line is designed to get people to take the Titans, so I like the Browns' side, but here's the hang-up: Every Browns loss has been by seven-plus points, and each of the Titans' past five wins have been by -- you guessed it -- six or more points.

The public might be more dialed in to Henry, but it's not like the Browns have a bad run game, either. And both defenses struggle defending the run. I think the line is designed to get people to take the Titans, so I like the Browns' side, but here's the hang-up: Every Browns loss has been by seven-plus points, and each of the Titans' past five wins have been by -- you guessed it -- six or more points. What to watch for: Can Sam Darnold find a spark down the stretch? He has struggled through his worst season yet, and though the surroundings and his ongoing shoulder issues offer a pretty good excuse, at some point that stops mattering. The Jets actually have some interesting Fantasy WR in Jamison Crowder and (increasingly) Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. Those guys could be Fantasy starters if Darnold can even approach competence.

Can find a spark down the stretch? He has struggled through his worst season yet, and though the surroundings and his ongoing shoulder issues offer a pretty good excuse, at some point that stops mattering. The Jets actually have some interesting Fantasy WR in Jamison Crowder and (increasingly) Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. Those guys could be Fantasy starters if Darnold can even approach competence. Toughest lineup dilemma: Devontae Booker -- Start. If Booker is out there in your league, go fix that. If Josh Jacobs is out, Booker's a near must-start running back for this week, and he'll work in a pinch against this matchup even if Jacobs is active. DeAndre Washington averaged 18 carries and 6.3 targets per game in three starts for the Raiders last season, and I think something similar is a reasonable expectation for Booker if Jacobs is out.

-- Start. If Booker is out there in your league, go fix that. If Josh Jacobs is out, Booker's a near must-start running back for this week, and he'll work in a pinch against this matchup even if Jacobs is active. averaged 18 carries and 6.3 targets per game in three starts for the Raiders last season, and I think something similar is a reasonable expectation for Booker if Jacobs is out. Injuries: Josh Jacobs (ankle) -- Has not practiced this week, putting his status very much in question. He could still get out there Friday and play, but you should be planning as if he won't as of right now … Nelson Agholor (ankle) -- Has yet to practice this week, so he's also in doubt. The Raiders made a point of getting Henry Ruggs more involved in Week 12, and if Agholor is out, that could lead to even more opportunities Sunday. He's a sleeper with upside if Agholor is out.

Browns at Titans, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: TEN -6, o/u 53.5

TEN -6, o/u 53.5 Implied totals: CLE 23.75, TEN 29.75

CLE 23.75, TEN 29.75 The line wants us to believe: It's Derrick Henry season! The public might be more dialed in to Henry, but it's not like the Browns have a bad run game, either. And both defenses struggle defending the run. I think the line is designed to get people to take the Titans, so I like the Browns' side, but here's the hang-up: Every Browns loss has been by seven-plus points, and each of the Titans' past five wins have been by -- you guessed it -- six or more points.

The public might be more dialed in to Henry, but it's not like the Browns have a bad run game, either. And both defenses struggle defending the run. I think the line is designed to get people to take the Titans, so I like the Browns' side, but here's the hang-up: Every Browns loss has been by seven-plus points, and each of the Titans' past five wins have been by -- you guessed it -- six or more points. What to watch for: Neither of these two teams is likely to have an identity crisis anytime soon, which doesn't give us much to watch out for. In an ideal game on both sides, they run the ball 30 times and get a big game from their No. 1 WR, without asking the QB to do too much. Your expectations for both teams should track that.

Neither of these two teams is likely to have an identity crisis anytime soon, which doesn't give us much to watch out for. In an ideal game on both sides, they run the ball 30 times and get a big game from their No. 1 WR, without asking the QB to do too much. Your expectations for both teams should track that. Toughest lineup dilemma: Jarvis Landry -- Start. We got quite a few questions about whether you should start Landry on our Twitch stream Thursday, and unless you've got overwhelming options -- like, three top-15 WR -- I'm going to go with Landry. He has a massive target share of nearly 29% since Odell Beckham's injury, but poor weather in several games have kept him from taking advantage. Landry should be good for seven to 10 targets most weeks, and that makes him a solid No. 2 WR in my eyes.

-- Start. We got quite a few questions about whether you should start Landry on our Twitch stream Thursday, and unless you've got overwhelming options -- like, three top-15 WR -- I'm going to go with Landry. He has a massive target share of nearly 29% since Odell Beckham's injury, but poor weather in several games have kept him from taking advantage. Landry should be good for seven to 10 targets most weeks, and that makes him a solid No. 2 WR in my eyes. Injuries: A.J. Brown (hip) -- We've gotten used to Smith taking Thursdays off from time to time this season, but this hip injury is something new, which means it's something to be concerned about -- at least potentially. Friday will tell us more, especially since the Titans didn't seem to offer any details about Brown's absence Wednesday. Start making a contingency plan, just in case … Jonnu Smith (knee) -- That's two days of no practice for Smith, which pushes this officially into "concerning" territory. Smith hasn't reached 40 yards in a game since Week 5, and you're probably best off finding another tight end to rely on -- for Week 13 and beyond, perhaps ... Adam Humphries (concussion) -- It seems like Humphries is trending toward a return. He practiced in full last Wednesday before being limited Thursday and Friday, but he's been a full participant each day so far.

Jaguars at Vikings, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: MIN -10.5, o/u 52.5

MIN -10.5, o/u 52.5 Implied totals: JAC 21.0, MIN 31.5

JAC 21.0, MIN 31.5 The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville just isn't any good. This is wild: The Jaguars are bigger underdogs against the Vikings than they were last week against the Browns, and they hung with the Browns! If Minnesota were the kind of squad that was willing to outscore their opponents by running up 30-plus points per week, then this line would make sense. But they're a little more conservative than that. They have one win this year by 10-plus points. It almost feels like a trap to take the Jaguars, but I'm thinking they can score two or three touchdowns, which their 21-point implied total suggests.

This is wild: The Jaguars are bigger underdogs against the Vikings than they were last week against the Browns, and they hung with the Browns! If Minnesota were the kind of squad that was willing to outscore their opponents by running up 30-plus points per week, then this line would make sense. But they're a little more conservative than that. They have one win this year by 10-plus points. It almost feels like a trap to take the Jaguars, but I'm thinking they can score two or three touchdowns, which their 21-point implied total suggests. What to watch for: Dalvin Cook took exception with being asked Wednesday if he's worried about wearing down given his workload, but it seems like a fair question to me. He's had a few injury scares already, including a missed game with a groin injury and then an ankle injury last week he was able to play through. Cook is averaging 29 touches in five weeks since returning from that bye, and I wonder if they'll start to conserve him a bit. If there was ever a game they should be able get away with limiting his exposure just a bit, this would be it. I'm not suggesting Cook will be anything less than an elite Fantasy option, but his current workload isn't sustainable, and I'd bet the Vikings know it, too.

took exception with being asked Wednesday if he's worried about wearing down given his workload, but it seems like a fair question to me. He's had a few injury scares already, including a missed game with a groin injury and then an ankle injury last week he was able to play through. Cook is averaging 29 touches in five weeks since returning from that bye, and I wonder if they'll start to conserve him a bit. If there was ever a game they should be able get away with limiting his exposure just a bit, this would be it. I'm not suggesting Cook will be anything less than an elite Fantasy option, but his current workload isn't sustainable, and I'd bet the Vikings know it, too. Toughest lineup dilemma: DJ Chark -- Start. This one depends on health because Chark missed last week with a rib injury and has been limited in practice this week. However, if he does play, I think it would be OK to start Chark. You may not feel great about it with Mike Glennon at QB, but you figure the Jaguars should continue to make Chark the focal point of the passing game -- he had 9.2 targets per game in the five before his injury. In a game where the Jaguars will likely be chasing points, Chark is always dangerous, and the Vikings allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, so you have to like the matchup.

DJ Chark -- Start. This one depends on health because Chark missed last week with a rib injury and has been limited in practice this week. However, if he does play, I think it would be OK to start Chark. You may not feel great about it with at QB, but you figure the Jaguars should continue to make Chark the focal point of the passing game -- he had 9.2 targets per game in the five before his injury. In a game where the Jaguars will likely be chasing points, Chark is always dangerous, and the Vikings allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, so you have to like the matchup. Injuries: Dalvin Cook (ankle) -- Has been limited so far this week, but the expectation is that he'll play in Week 13 … D.J. Chark (ribs) -- Has been limited both days, which puts his status very much in the air. Hopefully Friday provides us some answers … Irv Smith (back) -- Has not practiced this week, so I would expect him out. That's good news for Kyle Rudolph, who is a good streamer in this matchup.

Bengals at Dolphins, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: MIA -11.5, o/u 42.0

MIA -11.5, o/u 42.0 Implied totals: CIN 15.25, MIA 26.75

CIN 15.25, MIA 26.75 The line wants us to believe: Even with Tua Tagovailoa starting, the Dolphins are massively better. Before you think that the Dolphins have a better chance to rack up points with Ryan Fitzpatrick, recognize that they scored at least 28 points in each of Tagovailoa's first three starts, all wins. And in none of them did they cover 11.5 points. However, the Bengals are every bit as bad as their 15.25 implied point total suggests. The oddsmakers had to make this line large just to try to get some action on the Bengals. It's not large enough.

Before you think that the Dolphins have a better chance to rack up points with Ryan Fitzpatrick, recognize that they scored at least 28 points in each of Tagovailoa's first three starts, all wins. And in none of them did they cover 11.5 points. However, the Bengals are every bit as bad as their 15.25 implied point total suggests. The oddsmakers had to make this line large just to try to get some action on the Bengals. It's not large enough. What to watch for: OK, so week one for Brandon Allen went about as well as his limited opportunities in 2019 did. The Dolphins have a strong defense that has done a good job of pressuring quarterbacks and forcing mistakes, so this is a tough follow-up for Allen. I'd prefer to avoid the Bengals offense entirely, so he's got to prove me wrong this week before I'll feel comfortable trusting Tyler Boyd , Tee Higgins or Giovani Bernard .

OK, so week one for Brandon Allen went about as well as his limited opportunities in 2019 did. The Dolphins have a strong defense that has done a good job of pressuring quarterbacks and forcing mistakes, so this is a tough follow-up for Allen. I'd prefer to avoid the Bengals offense entirely, so he's got to prove me wrong this week before I'll feel comfortable trusting , or . Toughest lineup dilemma: DeVante Parker -- Start. It's an easier call if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts, but I'm willing to trust Parker in this one. Since returning to his full-time role in Week 9, he is averaging 9.3 targets per game, and I can't bring myself to sit Parker when he's getting that kind of work. I've been disappointed by his play so far this season, but I still think there's room for a big finish.

-- Start. It's an easier call if starts, but I'm willing to trust Parker in this one. Since returning to his full-time role in Week 9, he is averaging 9.3 targets per game, and I can't bring myself to sit Parker when he's getting that kind of work. I've been disappointed by his play so far this season, but I still think there's room for a big finish. Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) -- Tagovailoa has been limited both days of practice so far, and the Dolphins haven't given much sign either way about his chances of playing. Reports indicate they may not make the call until Sunday morning because you need all the subterfuge you can muster to beat this Bengals team. If Ryan Fitzpatrick starts, he's a top 12 Fantasy QB; Tagovailoa is a bit fringe-ier if he's the guy ... Myles Gaskin (knee) -- The issue here is, because he isn't on the active roster right now, the Dolphins don't have to give updates on Gaskin's participation, and they aren't. Gaskin played extremely well and looked like a must-start Fantasy RB before the injury, and if he returns as Miami's lead back he'd be a solid starting option against this matchup. But we may not know until Sunday … Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) -- He's been limited at practice since last week, which makes it hard to tell where he's at. If Gaskin is inactive and Ahmed does play, he'd be a top-20 Fantasy RB for sure … DeAndre Washington (hamstring) -- Did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it sure looks like he'll be out …

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m, Sunday

Line: CHI -3.0, o/u 44.5

CHI -3.0, o/u 44.5 Implied totals: DET 20.75, CHI 23.75

DET 20.75, CHI 23.75 The line wants us to believe: Detroit can keep things close. One of my favorite stats from the year: The Lions have yet to lose a game by three or fewer points this season. Another favorite stat, because it's random: Mitchell Trubisky has three passing touchdowns in each of his past four against the Lions. Detroit's defense lost big DT Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant to injuries -- it's finally a win-able matchup for Chicago.

One of my favorite stats from the year: The Lions have yet to lose a game by three or fewer points this season. Another favorite stat, because it's random: Mitchell Trubisky has three passing touchdowns in each of his past four against the Lions. Detroit's defense lost big DT Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant to injuries -- it's finally a win-able matchup for Chicago. What to watch for: There are a lot of expectations on David Montgomery facing the worst defense in the NFL against opposing Fantasy running backs. He's a solid starting option at the very least -- and he's Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week -- but it's a lot to put on Mitchell Trubisky to lead a good offensive performance. The Bears have about as easy a schedule as any team possibly could over the next four weeks in terms of opposing defenses, but I'd feel better about them if I could see a good game from Trubisky.

There are a lot of expectations on facing the worst defense in the NFL against opposing Fantasy running backs. He's a solid starting option at the very least -- and he's Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week -- but it's a lot to put on to lead a good offensive performance. The Bears have about as easy a schedule as any team possibly could over the next four weeks in terms of opposing defenses, but I'd feel better about them if I could see a good game from Trubisky. Toughest lineup dilemma: Marvin Jones -- Sit. Opportunity hasn't been the issue for Jones, who had 12 targets in Week 12 and 28 over the past three games. However, he has just two games with more than 60 receiving yards this season and is generally having a down season. There's upside every week with Jones, but he's seeing fewer down field throws than the previous two years, which makes it harder to hit on those big plays. Against this matchup, I wouldn't take the risk.

-- Sit. Opportunity hasn't been the issue for Jones, who had 12 targets in Week 12 and 28 over the past three games. However, he has just two games with more than 60 receiving yards this season and is generally having a down season. There's upside every week with Jones, but he's seeing fewer down field throws than the previous two years, which makes it harder to hit on those big plays. Against this matchup, I wouldn't take the risk. Injuries: Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Has not practiced this week, seems likely to miss another game, and it's fair to wonder if he'll even come back at this point, with the Lions having fired their head coach. It would be real nice to see some progress Friday, even if he doesn't play … D'Andre Swift (illness) -- Swift was cleared from the concussion protocol Thursday but was held out of practice due to an illness. You figure if he was cleared he's likely going to play this week, and you'll want to start him, though there is some risk involved.

Giants at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m, Sunday

Line: SEA -10, o/u 46.5

SEA -10, o/u 46.5 Implied totals: NYG 18.25, SEA 28.25

NYG 18.25, SEA 28.25 The line wants us to believe: Daniel Jones' injury will lead to another embarrassing Giants loss. While I suspect the Giants offense will be hindered with Colt McCoy under center, I also think their defense isn't that bad. Seattle, meanwhile, seems to be pulling the reins in on Russell Wilson. It feels like it might take a defensive touchdown or multiple turnovers from the Seahawks defense for the offense to win comfortably. I don't think the Seattle defense is quite good enough to count on that. The Giants should cover.

While I suspect the Giants offense will be hindered with Colt McCoy under center, I also think their defense isn't that bad. Seattle, meanwhile, seems to be pulling the reins in on Russell Wilson. It feels like it might take a defensive touchdown or multiple turnovers from the Seahawks defense for the offense to win comfortably. I don't think the Seattle defense is quite good enough to count on that. The Giants should cover. What to watch for: Can the Giants offense do anything with Colt McCoy at QB? It's not like they were blowing the doors off teams with Daniel Jones, who might not be a great passer but is at least a good playmaker who is willing to take risks. McCoy is a 34-year-old who hasn't had more touchdowns than interceptions in a start since November, 2014. It could get ugly.

Can the Giants offense do anything with Colt McCoy at QB? It's not like they were blowing the doors off teams with Daniel Jones, who might not be a great passer but is at least a good playmaker who is willing to take risks. McCoy is a 34-year-old who hasn't had more touchdowns than interceptions in a start since November, 2014. It could get ugly. Toughest lineup dilemma: Anyone on the Giants … I guess you should start Evan Engram just because there aren't many tight ends who get as many opportunities as he does. I would try to avoid everyone in this one, especially with the Seahawks defense playing better recently.

Anyone on the Giants … I guess you should start just because there aren't many tight ends who get as many opportunities as he does. I would try to avoid everyone in this one, especially with the Seahawks defense playing better recently. Injuries: Chris Carson (foot) -- Pete Carroll has told reporters he expects Carson to play this week, and it seems like they might just be limiting his reps. However, his reps were also limited in Week 12, and there's no guarantee that won't happen again this week. Though it does help that the Seahawks have other injuries at the position … Carlos Hyde (toe) -- Did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. That's usually not a good sign, and it might mean the Seahawks are down another back this week … Daniel Jones (hamstring) -- Did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, and it looks like Jones is going to end up missing at least one game.

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m, Sunday

Line: LA -3, o/u 48.5

LA -3, o/u 48.5 Implied totals: LAR 25.75, ARI 22.75

LAR 25.75, ARI 22.75 The line wants us to believe: The Rams loss last week was a mirage. Maybe it was, but there are no mirages over what's happened to the Cardinals offense since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. They simply aren't attacking downfield as much and they're leaning on their running backs more. That makes the matchup easier for the Rams defense to deal with. That's the side I'd like to be on.

Maybe it was, but there are no mirages over what's happened to the Cardinals offense since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. They simply aren't attacking downfield as much and they're leaning on their running backs more. That makes the matchup easier for the Rams defense to deal with. That's the side I'd like to be on. What to watch for: All eyes are on Kyler Murray's shoulder, which has clearly been an issue the past two weeks. The biggest factor is that he has rushed just 10 times combined in two games, compared to an average of 10 per game coming in. You're not sitting Murray, but he relies on his rushing for Fantasy production more than any quarterback except Taysom Hill, I guess, so you have to be concerned. Especially against such a tough, aggressive defense. It'll be a challenge.

All eyes are on shoulder, which has clearly been an issue the past two weeks. The biggest factor is that he has rushed just 10 times combined in two games, compared to an average of 10 per game coming in. You're not sitting Murray, but he relies on his rushing for Fantasy production more than any quarterback except Taysom Hill, I guess, so you have to be concerned. Especially against such a tough, aggressive defense. It'll be a challenge. Toughest lineup dilemma: Cam Akers -- Sit. I think Akers has a ton of upside and I hope you added him on waivers this week, but you can't trust him yet. No Rams running back has more than 10 carries in a game since Week 7, and this is still a legitimate three-way split. Akers has the talent to break out of that, but I need to see it first before I buy in.

-- Sit. I think Akers has a ton of upside and I hope you added him on waivers this week, but you can't trust him yet. No Rams running back has more than 10 carries in a game since Week 7, and this is still a legitimate three-way split. Akers has the talent to break out of that, but I need to see it first before I buy in. Injuries: Kyler Murray (shoulder) -- Some good news -- Murray practiced without limitations Thursday. That doesn't necessarily mean all that much, because it's not like quarterbacks are getting hit during practice much anyway, but it's still a good sign.

Patriots at Chargers, 4:25 p.m, Sunday

Line: PK, o/u 47.5

PK, o/u 47.5 Implied totals: NE 23.75, LAC 23.75

NE 23.75, LAC 23.75 The line wants us to believe: The Chargers have a chance. So the team with the greatest coach of this era is on an even playing field with a team that has coached its way out of multiple wins this year?! Candidly, the line is an indictment of just how underwhelming the Patriots have played on both sides of the ball, and if you haven't seen them play then you wouldn't know it and you'd bet on the Patriots. You shouldn't.

So the team with the greatest coach of this era is on an even playing field with a team that has coached its way out of multiple wins this year?! Candidly, the line is an indictment of just how underwhelming the Patriots have played on both sides of the ball, and if you haven't seen them play then you wouldn't know it and you'd bet on the Patriots. You shouldn't. What to watch for: It was probably just one bad game for Justin Herbert … right? His streak of multi-touchdown games came to an end at seven in Week 12, and while it's just one week, Herbert has been a pretty prime regression candidate for much of the season, given how much better he's playing than nearly any rookie QB in history. Herbert could very well just be a generational quarterback, but you typically don't want to bet on that. I'm still starting him, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little worried about Herbert hitting the rookie wall against a defense that ranks eighth in pressure rate and second in hurry rate for opposing quarterbacks.

It was probably just one bad game for … right? His streak of multi-touchdown games came to an end at seven in Week 12, and while it's just one week, Herbert has been a pretty prime regression candidate for much of the season, given how much better he's playing than nearly any rookie QB in history. Herbert could very well just be a generational quarterback, but you typically don't want to bet on that. I'm still starting him, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little worried about Herbert hitting the rookie wall against a defense that ranks eighth in pressure rate and second in hurry rate for opposing quarterbacks. Toughest lineup dilemma: Cam Newton -- Sit. As with any running quarterback who is a threat in the red zone, Newton always has a chance to be a solid starting Fantasy option, but it's hard to ignore how poorly he's performing as a passer, especially when he's been below 20 attempts in two of the past three games. He just doesn't have enough help.

-- Sit. As with any running quarterback who is a threat in the red zone, Newton always has a chance to be a solid starting Fantasy option, but it's hard to ignore how poorly he's performing as a passer, especially when he's been below 20 attempts in two of the past three games. He just doesn't have enough help. Injuries: Cam Newton (abdomen) -- Newton told reporters he's fine, and it doesn't sound like this is much of a concern. At this point in the season, you know the Patriots are going to take it easy during practice … Kalen Ballage (ankle) -- If Ballage can get in a full practice Friday, he's worth a look as a low-end RB option in deeper leagues as he'll likely take over for Joshua Kelley in splitting work with Austin Ekeler.

Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m, Sunday

Line: GB -8.5, o/u 47.0

GB -8.5, o/u 47.0 Implied totals: PHI 19.25, GB 27.75

PHI 19.25, GB 27.75 The line wants us to believe: The Eagles are just as bad as the Bears were last week. The Packers are favored by 8.5 for the second week in a row. Philadelphia is in a major rut -- three straight losses -- but only one was by more than eight points, though one could argue it should have been two. It's hard to believe anyone would take the Eagles if they were given fewer points, so the oddsmakers are probably putting out a fair line. Six of the Packers' eight wins this season have been by nine-plus points. That's the side I'll be on.

The Packers are favored by 8.5 for the second week in a row. Philadelphia is in a major rut -- three straight losses -- but only one was by more than eight points, though one could argue it should have been two. It's hard to believe anyone would take the Eagles if they were given fewer points, so the oddsmakers are probably putting out a fair line. Six of the Packers' eight wins this season have been by nine-plus points. That's the side I'll be on. What to watch for: You want a hot take? On Friday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast, I bet Adam Aizer that Carson Wentz will outscore Taysom Hill. I've been as critical as anyone of Wentz's play this season, but I also don't think he's doomed to play this poorly forever, and I actually like the opportunity for a bit of a get-right game here. The Packers are a great team, but they have just a so-so defense, especially in the pass rush, and that's been Wentz's biggest issue. He is, if nothing else, a sneaky-good contrarian DFS play.

You want a hot take? On Friday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today in 5 podcast, I bet Adam Aizer that will outscore I've been as critical as anyone of Wentz's play this season, but I also don't think he's doomed to play this poorly forever, and I actually like the opportunity for a bit of a get-right game here. The Packers are a great team, but they have just a so-so defense, especially in the pass rush, and that's been Wentz's biggest issue. He is, if nothing else, a sneaky-good contrarian DFS play. Toughest lineup dilemma: Miles Sanders -- Start. I don't actually think this is a particularly tough one, but we got quite a few questions about it on our Twitch Q&A Thursday afternoon, so I figure I'll address it: Start Sanders. Yes, Week 12 was bad, but he still has a super-valuable role, and he and Wentz have gotta connect on one of those downfield throws at some point, right? They're 0 for 3 on targets 15-plus yards down the field. The upside is too high here to sit.

-- Start. I don't actually think this is a particularly tough one, but we got quite a few questions about it on our Twitch Q&A Thursday afternoon, so I figure I'll address it: Start Sanders. Yes, Week 12 was bad, but he still has a super-valuable role, and he and Wentz have gotta connect on one of those downfield throws at some point, right? They're 0 for 3 on targets 15-plus yards down the field. The upside is too high here to sit. Injuries: Zach Ertz (ankle) -- He's been activated from IR, and despite being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Ertz should play in Week 13. After all, the Eagles didn't have to activate him yet, so you figure that means he's going to make his return. I wouldn't start Ertz, but it would be great to see him actively involved this week -- as long as he doesn't take away from Dallas Goedert.

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m, Sunday

Line: KC -14, o/u 51.0

KC -14, o/u 51.0 Implied totals: DEN 18.5, KC 32.5

DEN 18.5, KC 32.5 The line wants us to believe: Uh, that the Chiefs can't win by three scores? What am I supposed to say here? Denver is an interesting team that shouldn't be penalized by anything that came out of last week's quarterback-less game. But they stunk up the joint against the Chiefs earlier this year and figure to do so again. So why isn't the spread 17 or 20 points? Forget I asked and just take the Chiefs.

What am I supposed to say here? Denver is an interesting team that shouldn't be penalized by anything that came out of last week's quarterback-less game. But they stunk up the joint against the Chiefs earlier this year and figure to do so again. So why isn't the spread 17 or 20 points? Forget I asked and just take the Chiefs. What to watch for: The Broncos suffered through a humiliating Week 12 without any of their quarterbacks, so I want to see how Drew Lock responds. This hasn't been a great second season from the 2019 second-rounder, who has admirably shown a lot of confidence in his ability to make plays without actually, you know, making many plays. Maybe the week off will be a blessing in disguise as he had been playing through a rib injury, but this is Lock's first opportunity to close the season out strong, and there's a lot of potential Fantasy contributors on this offense who could be elevated if he plays well.

The Broncos suffered through a humiliating Week 12 without any of their quarterbacks, so I want to see how responds. This hasn't been a great second season from the 2019 second-rounder, who has admirably shown a lot of confidence in his ability to make plays without actually, you know, making many plays. Maybe the week off will be a blessing in disguise as he had been playing through a rib injury, but this is Lock's first opportunity to close the season out strong, and there's a lot of potential Fantasy contributors on this offense who could be elevated if he plays well. Toughest lineup dilemma: Jerry Jeudy -- Sit. I so badly want to be able to say "start" here, but this is a tough matchup and I just don't trust Lock to rise to the occasion. Jeudy is a great talent who very well could close out the season strong, but I just can't trust him until I can trust Lock.

-- Sit. I so badly want to be able to say "start" here, but this is a tough matchup and I just don't trust Lock to rise to the occasion. Jeudy is a great talent who very well could close out the season strong, but I just can't trust him until I can trust Lock. Injuries: Phillip Lindsay (knee) -- Lindsay was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, a definite sign of improvement. Friday will tell us more, but for now, it does look like he has a chance … Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) -- Did not practice Thursday. This probably isn't anything to be concerned about, but we'll note it as something to watch heading into the weekend.

Washington at Steelers, 5 p.m, Monday

Line: PIT -8.5 o/u 42.0

PIT -8.5 o/u 42.0 Implied totals: WAS 16.75, PIT 25.25

WAS 16.75, PIT 25.25 The line wants us to believe: Washington is a crummy team. In each of their past six games, Ron Rivera's crew has either lost within a three-point margin or won. And on five days of rest and without pass rusher Bud Dupree (and maybe without center Maurkice Pouncey), the Steelers are ripe for a let-down game. Washington's defense has managed to play well and actually sets up nicely to contain the Steelers passing game. Taking the points feels safer.

In each of their past six games, Ron Rivera's crew has either lost within a three-point margin or won. And on five days of rest and without pass rusher Bud Dupree (and maybe without center Maurkice Pouncey), the Steelers are ripe for a let-down game. Washington's defense has managed to play well and actually sets up nicely to contain the Steelers passing game. Taking the points feels safer. What to watch for: This Steelers offense is getting kind of tough to watch. It's mostly been good for Fantasy in spite of it, but how long can that sustain? Washington has a better defense than you realize, and if the Steelers own defense doesn't create a bunch of short fields, it could be a problem. Let's see if Roethlisberger can push the ball down the field a little better this week.

This Steelers offense is getting kind of tough to watch. It's mostly been good for Fantasy in spite of it, but how long can that sustain? Washington has a better defense than you realize, and if the Steelers own defense doesn't create a bunch of short fields, it could be a problem. Let's see if Roethlisberger can push the ball down the field a little better this week. Toughest lineup dilemma: JuJu Smith-Schuster -- Start … I guess. This isn't the only tepid start I'm handing out, but it's very fitting for Smith-Schuster, who has put together another couple of subpar games after looking like he was pulling out of it. Here's the problem: Because Roethlisberger almost never looks for Smith-Schuster down the field, Smith-Schuster either has to accumulate, as he did in Week 12, or break off a big play on his own. It's tough to bet on that, but you can't ignore seven-plus targets in five of his past six games.

-- Start … I guess. This isn't the only tepid start I'm handing out, but it's very fitting for Smith-Schuster, who has put together another couple of subpar games after looking like he was pulling out of it. Here's the problem: Because Roethlisberger almost never looks for Smith-Schuster down the field, Smith-Schuster either has to accumulate, as he did in Week 12, or break off a big play on his own. It's tough to bet on that, but you can't ignore seven-plus targets in five of his past six games. Injuries: No injuries worth reporting at this time.

Bills at 49ers, 8:15 p.m, Monday

Line: BUF -1, o/u 48.0

BUF -1, o/u 48.0 Implied totals: BUF 24.5, SF 23.5

BUF 24.5, SF 23.5 The line wants us to believe: The Niners' win last week was legit. It helps that San Francisco is getting healthy on both sides of the ball. The team also got great play from its front seven. We're starting to see Josh Allen struggle as the leader of the Bills offense, and I doubt the run game can be much of a counter-punch. I've touted Buffalo's lines as unfair for much of the year, but this one is begging you to take them as road faves. Don't do it.

It helps that San Francisco is getting healthy on both sides of the ball. The team also got great play from its front seven. We're starting to see Josh Allen struggle as the leader of the Bills offense, and I doubt the run game can be much of a counter-punch. I've touted Buffalo's lines as unfair for much of the year, but this one is begging you to take them as road faves. Don't do it. What to watch for: Assuming Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are healthy, I want to watch closely to see how they use them. There should be enough room for both to thrive in this offense since Samuel does so much of his work near the line of scrimmage while Aiyuk does his damage further down the field. But will Nick Mullens be able to do enough to keep both involved?

Assuming and are healthy, I want to watch closely to see how they use them. There should be enough room for both to thrive in this offense since Samuel does so much of his work near the line of scrimmage while Aiyuk does his damage further down the field. But will Nick Mullens be able to do enough to keep both involved? Toughest lineup dilemma: Deebo Samuel -- Start. Assuming he's healthy -- see below -- Samuel may not be able to get 100-plus yards every week, but he should see 10 touches in his role as an extension of the passing game and primary short-area target.

-- Start. Assuming he's healthy -- see below -- Samuel may not be able to get 100-plus yards every week, but he should see 10 touches in his role as an extension of the passing game and primary short-area target. Injuries: Deebo Samuel (hamstring) -- Did not practice Thursday. Kyle Shanahan downplayed his absences, noting it was not a setback, but that he was still sore from Week 12. Well, OK, I'll take his word for it for now, but I need to see Samuel get out there Friday or Saturday … Josh Allen (knee/ankle) -- Allen left Week 12 briefly as a result of this injury, but he was a full participant Thursday, so it doesn't seem to be much of a concern.

Cowboys at Ravens, 8:05 p.m, Tuesday

No line as of Thursday evening.

The line wants us to believe: Dallas is toast. The line (BAL -6.5) is based on Lamar Jackson starting for the Ravens, but who else is available? If the defense gets Matt Judon, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell back then this game is gonna get ugly. If not, it could still get ugly because Dallas' O-line is ugly. Seriously, who would take the Cowboys here?! It's not enough points. Hmm, maybe that makes it a sucker line, but all but one of the Ravens' wins have been by at least seven points. I'd trust them.

The line (BAL -6.5) is based on Lamar Jackson starting for the Ravens, but who else is available? If the defense gets Matt Judon, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell back then this game is gonna get ugly. If not, it could still get ugly because Dallas' O-line is ugly. Seriously, who would take the Cowboys here?! It's not enough points. Hmm, maybe that makes it a sucker line, but all but one of the Ravens' wins have been by at least seven points. I'd trust them. What to watch for: Well, first of all: Will the Ravens be so short handed again? We simply couldn't learn much from their game Wednesday, but they will hopefully have Lamar Jackson , J.K. Dobbins , Mark Ingram , and Mark Andrews back. If so, we'll want to see how the Ravens use Dobbins -- it sure looked like they were finally turning things over to him, as had 15 carries and played 63% of the snaps in Week 11. Hopefully he gets back there.

Well, first of all: Will the Ravens be so short handed again? We simply couldn't learn much from their game Wednesday, but they will hopefully have , , , and back. If so, we'll want to see how the Ravens use Dobbins -- it sure looked like they were finally turning things over to him, as had 15 carries and played 63% of the snaps in Week 11. Hopefully he gets back there. Toughest lineup dilemma: Ezekiel Elliott -- Start … I guess … You can't feel too confident about it, given the Cowboys offensive struggles and the tough matchup. But there aren't many players you can pretty much guarantee 15-plus touches for, so Elliott remains in the low-end No. 2 RB discussion this week -- I think I would start him over Dobbins, for one.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.