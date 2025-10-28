Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Taylor IND 44 44.5 45 B. Robinson ATL 41 42 43 C. McCaffrey SF 37 39 41 J. Cook BUF 38 37 40 J. Gibbs DET 36 36.5 39 D. Achane MIA 34 36 38 J. Jacobs GB 32 32.5 33 S. Barkley PHI 30 30 30 J. Williams DAL 27 28 29 D. Henry BAL 23 23 23 K. Williams LAR 21 21 21 Q. Judkins CLE 20 20.5 21 D. Swift CHI 19 20 21 B. Hall NYJ 19 20 21 A. Jeanty LV 15 15.5 16 B. Irving TB 13 14 15 J. Dobbins DEN 12 12 12 C. Brown CIN 11 11.5 12 O. Hampton LAC 10 11 12 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 11 D. Montgomery DET 10 10.5 11 T. Etienne JAC 10 10.5 11 K. Vidal LAC 10 10.5 11 J. Warren PIT 9 10 11 W. Marks HOU 8 9 10 R. Dowdle CAR 8 8.5 9 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 7 8 9 J. Mason MIN 8 8 8 R. Stevenson NE 7 7.5 8 A. Kamara NO 7 7.5 8 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 7 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 R. Harvey DEN 6 6.5 7 R. White TB 5 6 7 T. Pollard TEN 6 6 6 T. Henderson NE 6 6 6 K. Hunt KC 6 6 6 T. Spears TEN 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 Z. Knight ARI 5 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Chase CIN 33 36.5 40 P. Nacua LAR 32 35.5 39 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 32 35.5 39 A. St. Brown DET 32 34.5 37 C. Lamb DAL 30 33 36 R. Rice KC 29 32 35 J. Jefferson MIN 24 26 28 D. London ATL 23 25 27 M. Pittman IND 20 22 24 R. Odunze CHI 19 21 23 L. McConkey LAC 18 20 22 E. Egbuka TB 18 20 22 N. Collins HOU 19 20 21 C. Sutton DEN 18 19.5 21 D. Adams LAR 17 18.5 20 G. Wilson NYJ 16 18 20 J. Waddle MIA 16 17.5 19 G. Pickens DAL 14 16.5 19 A. Brown PHI 14 15.5 17 T. McLaurin WAS 14 15 16 Z. Flowers BAL 14 15 16 D. Metcalf PIT 13 14.5 16 T. Higgins CIN 12 14 16 T. McMillan CAR 11 13.5 16 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 13 14 15 D. Smith PHI 12 13.5 15 J. Addison MIN 11 12.5 14 C. Olave NO 9 11.5 14 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 11 12 13 D. Samuel WAS 10 11.5 13 X. Worthy KC 8 9 10 T. Hunter JAC 8 9 10 R. Pearsall SF 7 8.5 10 K. Allen LAC 6 8 10 K. Shakir BUF 7 7.5 8 Q. Johnston LAC 7 7.5 8 S. Diggs NE 6 7 8 W. Robinson NYG 6 7 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 8 K. Boutte NE 5 5.5 6 M. Golden GB 5 5.5 6 T. Franklin DEN 5 5.5 6 J. Williams DET 5 5 5 J. Downs IND -- -- 5 T. Tucker LV -- -- 5 D. Moore CHI -- -- 5 J. Meyers LV -- -- 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 14 16 18 B. Bowers LV 14 15.5 17 T. Warren IND 13 14.5 16 J. Ferguson DAL 13 14.5 16 G. Kittle SF 13 14.5 16 T. Kraft GB 11 12 13 T. Kelce KC 8 9.5 11 S. LaPorta DET 7 8 9 O. Gadsden LAC 7 8 9 D. Kincaid BUF 7 7.5 8 D. Goedert PHI 7 7.5 8 H. Fannin CLE 7 7.5 8 K. Pitts ATL 6 7 8 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 8 M. Taylor NYJ 5 6 7 Z. Ertz WAS 5 5 5

Quarterback