Fantasy Football Trade Reaction: Corey Coleman gets second chance with Bills

Draft Prep Position Previews: TE Preview | QB Preview | RB Preview

We're starting wide receiver week on CBS Sports, and the Browns and Bills decided to help us out with something of note to talk about. Late Sunday night, the Browns traded third-year receiver Corey Coleman to the Bills for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

You have to like this move for Coleman and the Bills. Buffalo had arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL prior to the trade, and Coleman should come in as a starter opposite Kelvin Benjamin.

Coleman's not a difference maker, at least not through two injury-prone seasons to date. But he is an upgrade over Zay Jones, and hopefully this trade will resurrect the career of the former 2016 first-round NFL Draft pick from Baylor.

View Profile Corey Coleman CLE • WR • 19 2017 stats - 9 games TAR 58 REC 23 YDS 305 TD 2

In Cleveland, Coleman was expected to play behind Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry, assuming Gordon is ready for Week 1. But the Browns also have a promising rookie in Antonio Callaway, and there's still the chance they could sign free agent Dez Bryant. More on that in a minute.

Coleman now enters late-round flier range for Fantasy owners, especially in deeper leagues. He was dealing with a hamstring injury prior to the trade, so we'll have to keep an eye on his health. And health has been a big problem for Coleman throughout his career.

He's played in just 19 out of 32 games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a non-PPR only five times. He still has plenty to prove, but hopefully entering his third season will help his growth.

Now, he has to learn a new offense and get accustomed to a new quarterback on the fly, and the Bills still have to decide on a starter out of A.J. McCarron, Josh Allen and potentially Nathan Peterman (we hope it's Allen). But this is all about opportunity for Coleman, and targets should be there for him in Buffalo.

He should take some production away from Kelvin Benjamin, who goes from a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver to now more of a No. 4 option. Charles Clay will also take a hit, and he remains a No. 2 Fantasy tight end. And Jones is not worth drafting in any format since he falls to No. 3 on the depth chart at best, although he might be behind Jeremy Kerley.

For the Browns, nothing has changed with the Fantasy value for Gordon and Landry, who are both No. 2 receivers in the majority of leagues as long as Gordon returns to the team soon. There's a report that Gordon could arrive in Cleveland as early as Tuesday, although nothing is guaranteed until he shows up.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns made this move to open up a spot for Bryant, and there was a report that Cleveland reached out to the former Cowboys star in late July. While Bryant signing with the Browns would not be a good Fantasy move given his limited role and the impact on Gordon and Landry, it would definitely give us something to talk about.

So hopefully that news also happens during receiver week. Stay tuned.