We're three weeks into the Fantasy season and finding reliable running back production has become difficult. There have been just 35 instances where a running back has at least 15 PPR points so far; last year, that number was 46 through three weeks. And it feels like things could be getting worse with backfields changing in Miami, New Orleans and New York (with the Jets) on top of the backfields already disappointing in Cleveland, Seattle and Tennessee.

If you're in dire need of running back help, perhaps to the point where you spent a chunk of your FAB on Ollie Gordon, the time has come to consider making a trade. With that in mind, here's a list I've compiled of running back trade targets, from the expensive buy-lows to the cheapest cheapies who can at least give you a fighting chance at 10 PPR/8 half-PPR/6 non-PPR points in a given week.

Once you've made your moves, you'll still have to figure out which running backs belong in your lineup. Be sure to check out my Week 4 Fantasy football rankings to help with those tough start, sit and flex decisions as you sort through an increasingly complicated position.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown CIN • RB • #30 Att 49 Yds 197 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

There's no question that he's underwhelmed through three weeks, but he's the unquestioned lead back in a strong Cincinnati offense. Coupled with an improved Bengals defense, Brown should see a favorable game script every single week. He's the most expensive player to acquire in a deal but a manager sour on what Brown's delivered so far may jump at the chance at moving on from him. You will pay at least second-round value for Brown, if not first.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 34 Yds 174 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Another very expensive player to trade for, Barkley still looks good with the ball. The problem is he's not getting it enough and still has no shot at goal-line carries as long as Jalen Hurts is playing. The Philadelphia offense has not taken off as nicely as we had hoped when the season began, so the chances of Barkley being relied upon to help shoulder the workload are increasing every week. Expect to give up at least second-round value for Barkley in a deal.

Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason MIN • RB • #27 Att 15 Yds 59 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 52 Yds 203 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Go look at the Vikings schedule and try to find their tough matchups the rest of the season. Think about their offensive line, and then think about how much it's going to cost you to acquire Aaron Jones and/or Jordan Mason in a trade.

Mason is currently on the shelf, and Jones' value is sitting pretty high relative to where you drafted him. However, it is still a great deal to try and get one or both of those running backs and lock up a backfield playing behind a good offensive line. If you can pair them up on your roster, you secure a reliable starter pretty much every week moving forward. If you can't pair them both, Mason is the one to get since he should handle the majority of touches once he's healed from his thumb injury suffered in Week 1.

You probably won't pay even a sixth-round value for either back.

Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 51 Yds 163 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Braelon Allen NYJ • RB Att 19 Yds 61 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Targeting the Jets backfield is going to be costlier because no one is going to offer a massive discount on Breece Hall. Hall had two very good games to start the year, and there is every reason to believe he can keep it up and even average more than 15 PPR points for the season. Expect to pay a second-round value on Hall.

While the Jets face some tough defensive matchups the rest of the way, including during the fantasy playoff weeks, that is a bridge you can deal with later. The raw volume and talent make Hall worth pursuing, and Allen can at least get you by in the near term. Allen will cost in the neighborhood of a seventh-round value before Week 4 starts.

Travis Etienne and Kendre Miller, Saints

Travis Etienne NO • RB • #3 Att 30 Yds 128 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Travis Etienne's trade value is not going to get much lower than it is right now because he's dealing with an injury. For managers needing immediate flexibility, you might actually be able to squeeze by with Kendre Miller and Etienne as cheaper alternatives to Alvin Kamara. People still see value in Kamara and will ask for a lot for him, versus a bench player for Miller and what might amount to a fifth-round value for an injured Etienne.

Kamara has zero snaps inside the 10-yard line this year and has recorded just one third-down snap all season. Capitalizing on Etienne's injury discount gives you high-upside backfield access at a fraction of the usual cost.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Quinshon Judkins CLE • RB • #10 Att 42 Yds 124 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Judkins faces a tough schedule ahead, but the critical factor is that he is getting work. He is logging 17 touches or more per game on a competitive team.

Even though his two best fantasy outings so far sit at 9.8 and 9.9 PPR points, the workload guarantees he will break through eventually. Once he starts finding the end zone, he will comfortably jump into that 15-PPR point range. He'll cost at worst fifth-round value.

Cheaper RBs to target in trades

If you whiffed on waiver wire options or find yourself desperate for running back depth, these three cheap targets won't cost much in a trade. They aren't going to average 15-plus PPR points per week or single-handedly win your league, but they will give you a usable RB2-ish option in your starting lineup.

RJ Harvey, Broncos

This is a unique situation because Harvey won't be the near-term primary feature back for Denver unless JK Dobbins gets hurt. However, he is already averaging more PPR points per game than Dobbins. He gets key target numbers even though he isn't getting goal-line touches, and Denver's remaining schedule looks very favorable. If you missed out on the top waiver targets, you shouldn't have to give up much to acquire Harvey -- even running back-needy managers might be willing to part with him because he's been banged up so far. He'd be worth a good bench player.

Woody Marks, Texans

While David Montgomery grabbed headlines with three touchdowns in Week 1, he has managed just 6.8 or fewer PPR points in Weeks 2 and 3. Meanwhile, Woody Marks has posted back-to-back performances of 8.5 and 9.1 PPR points. Marks is another cheap buy who logged a goal-line touchdown in the two-minute offense last week, making him a solid depth piece despite some tough schedules ahead. He can be had for a good bench player.

Keaton Mitchell, Chargers

I'm ending with my favorite buy-low running back of them all. The Chargers' offense has been a total quagmire, and nobody is excited about them right now. But Keaton Mitchell has already and should continue to provide a spark of lightning to this offense. He is noticeably more explosive than Omarion Hampton, and we saw him get a play inside the 5-yard line last week. Mitchell could gradually make inroads on Hampton's touches as soon as Week 4. Mike McDaniel showed in Miami that he isn't afraid to lean heavily on an undersized back like De'Von Achane -- who put up huge numbers in that system -- and Mitchell might be able to follow suit. You might find Mitchell on your waiver wire, but if he's rostered, then a bench player can probably land him in a deal.