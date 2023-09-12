The trade market is one way to improve your Fantasy football roster throughout the course of the season, but it's easy to second-guess whether you're getting appropriate value when you make a Fantasy football trade. Buying low and selling high is the name of the game and after a rough performance in Week 1, now might be the time to strike on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After signing the richest AAV contract in league history this offseason, Burrow went 14-for-31 for 82 yards in a 24-3 loss to the Browns last week.

However, Burrow has been one of the league's best Fantasy football quarterbacks in recent seasons, so can you convince another manager to let go of Burrow for an RB2? Having Fantasy football advice that can help you make Fantasy football trades can give you a leg-up on the competition. So before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 2 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 2 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Fresh off his first career 1,000-yard season, Aiyuk was being drafted between rounds five and seven in most Fantasy football leagues, but his upside is clear coming off a strong Week 1 performance.

Aiyuk was targeted eight times against the Steelers on Sunday and caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Aiyuk has looked like the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco since the start of 2022 and now that Brock Purdy is healthy, he's benefiting from improved overall target quality. Kaylor says you should consider moving a TE1, high-end RB3, or WR2 for Aiyuk.

He's also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is coming off a 63-yard performance in Week 1. He's still a potentially dominant force, but Kaylor foresees issues in Tennessee's offense.

"I still believe Henry has what it takes to be an elite fantasy football running back, but he's simply in a bad situation in Tennessee. The Titans' offensive line is a major cause for concern, as is the the play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill," Kaylor told SportsLine. "In my eyes, the time is now to sell Henry. Given his history and big-name brand value, I see fair return value for Henry as a RB2 combined with a high-end WR2 or TE1." For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 2 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 2 Fantasy football trade targets

