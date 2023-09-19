We're already two weeks into the 2023 NFL season and if you're off to an 0-2 start or you've suffered losses from Fantasy football injuries like Saquon Barkley (ankle) or Nick Chubb (knee), chances are you're scrambling to upgrade your Fantasy football lineups. The Fantasy football trade market is always one of the quickest ways to plug holes in your Fantasy football lineups, but there are inherent risks. Give up too much and you'll leave yourself hamstrung while empowering a rival, but fail to put together a competitive offer and you might alienate potential trade partners.

Eagles running back D'Andre Swift put up 175 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, so should you target him in trades? Before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 3 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 3 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Bills running back James Cook. The younger brother of former Vikings and current Jets running back Dalvin Cook was a change-of-pace back in his rookie season, rushing for 507 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 180 yards and a score.

However, the Bills allowed Devin Singletary to walk in free agency during the offseason and Cook has emerged as the new No. 1 back. In Week 2, Cook carried the ball 17 times for 123 yards while also catching four passes for 36 yards. He played 59% of the offensive snaps the first two weeks and his 37 touches this season are nearly double that of the next two running backs (Latavius Murray and Damien Harris) on the roster combined.

Kaylor is also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP bounced back from a somewhat lackluster performance by throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against the Jaguars. He's also rushed for 75 yards in two games, which would put him on pace for a new career-high in rushing yards.

However, Mahomes ranks fifth among Fantasy football quarterbacks in CBS scoring so far this year and his receivers outside of Travis Kelce have struggled. He's still a top option at the position, but the gap has certainly narrowed and Kaylor thinks there is more value to be found in the WR1 or RB1 that you could get in return for him.

How to identify top Week 3 Fantasy football trade targets

