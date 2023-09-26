Working the Fantasy football trade market is an essential part of building a Fantasy football roster capable of winning a championship. However, knowing when to buy low and when to sell high is a challenge for all Fantasy football managers, and trying to sort out what is real and what is an illusion is another obstacle at this stage of the season. If you didn't manage to land Browns running back Jerome Ford on the waiver wire and you lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending MCL tear, then you're probably still in the market for running back help.

Even though he was the second-highest scoring running back on his team this week, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has already piled up seven touchdowns and having as much exposure to Miami's lightning-in-a-bottle offense as possible is probably in your best interest.

Jimmie Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL fantasy football season and locked in Week 4 Fantasy football trade targets. Head to SportsLine now to see the top Fantasy football buy-low and sell-high candidates for Week 4.

Top Week 4 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. It's easy to get lost in the embarrassing 70-20 loss Denver suffered at the hands of the Dolphins last week but Wilson has actually thrown for 300 yards in back-to-back weeks and he has six touchdowns against two interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes this season.

Wilson also had a 56-yard rushing game two weeks ago against the Commanders and threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He's the No. 6 Fantasy football quarterback through the first three weeks of the season and with a matchup against the pitiful Bears on tap for this weekend, now is the time to strike on the nine-time Pro Bowler. Kaylor is recommending either a QB2 swap or even giving up a high-end RB3 or WR3 to snag the veteran.

Kaylor is also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The eight-time Pro Bowler has been TE1 or TE2 for the last seven years in a row and he currently ranks second in Fantasy points per game in CBS PPR leagues. However, he's only averaging 8.6 yards per catch this season and this Kansas City offense hasn't quite fired on all cylinders yet this year except against a bad Bears defense last week.

"I believe his most productive fantasy football days are behind him. At 33-years-old, injuries are a concern, and Kansas City is still finding its way as an offensive unit. Kelce is still my top ranked fantasy tight end (by a fairly substantial margin), but his fantasy owners can likely get massive return on the trade market," Kaylor said.

