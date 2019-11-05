Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart for Week 10 and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
51
55
Dalvin Cook
49
52
Saquon Barkley
46
50
Ezekiel Elliott
41
43
Leonard Fournette
33
36
Alvin Kamara
30
33
Nick Chubb
28
31
Aaron Jones
25
28
Chris Carson
25
27
Todd Gurley
25
27
Josh Jacobs
23
24
Le'Veon Bell
22
24
Derrick Henry
22
22
James Conner
21
23
Marlon Mack
20
21
Mark Ingram
19
20
David Johnson
18
21
Melvin Gordon
18
20
Tevin Coleman
16
17
Devonta Freeman
15
18
Phillip Lindsay
15
18
Devin Singletary
13
15
David Montgomery
13
14
Austin Ekeler
11
14
Royce Freeman
9
12
Sony Michel
9
9
Jordan Howard
9
9
Jamaal Williams
8
10
Miles Sanders
8
10
Damien Williams
8
10
Joe Mixon
8
9
James White
7
11
Kenyan Drake
7
8
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Ronald Jones
7
7
Matt Breida
6
8
Latavius Murray
6
8
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Adrian Peterson
5
5
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
32
36
Tyreek Hill
31
34
Mike Evans
30
34
DeAndre Hopkins
29
33
Amari Cooper
29
33
Cooper Kupp
28
32
Julio Jones
27
31
Chris Godwin
24
28
Davante Adams
22
25
Kenny Golladay
22
25
Tyler Lockett
21
24
Julian Edelman
19
23
Keenan Allen
17
21
Stefon Diggs
16
19
Allen Robinson
14
18
Adam Thielen
14
17
JuJu Smith-Schuster
14
17
Odell Beckham
13
16
Emmanuel Sanders
13
16
Courtland Sutton
13
15
A.J. Green
12
15
T.Y. Hilton
10
13
Michael Gallup
10
12
Robert Woods
9
12
Tyrell Williams
9
11
Calvin Ridley
9
11
John Brown
8
11
D.J. Moore
8
11
D.K. Metcalf
8
11
D.J. Chark
8
10
Tyler Boyd
7
10
Alshon Jeffery
7
10
Marvin Jones
7
9
Golden Tate
6
9
Marquise Brown
6
8
Mohamed Sanu
6
7
Curtis Samuel
5
7
Jarvis Landry
5
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
George Kittle
19
22
Austin Hooper
18
22
Travis Kelce
18
21
Evan Engram
15
18
Hunter Henry
15
18
Zach Ertz
15
18
Darren Waller
14
17
Mark Andrews
9
11
Gerald Everett
5
7
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
26
52
Russell Wilson
23
46
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Patrick Mahomes
22
44
Aaron Rodgers
16
32
Matthew Stafford
16
32
Drew Brees
15
30
Matt Ryan
15
30
Dak Prescott
15
30
Jared Goff
13
26
Jameis Winston
9
18
Tom Brady
8
14
Josh Allen
7
14
Kirk Cousins
7
14
Kyler Murray
6
12
DST
Player
Non
PPR
Patriots DST
7
7
49ers DST
6
6
