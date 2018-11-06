Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 10 from advanced computer model: Dion Lewis, Stefon Diggs big movers

The Fantasy Football trade deadline is just around the corner in many leagues, and now is the time to make a big move to upgrade your roster to make a final push for the playoffs. But before you make any kind of deal leading up to Week 10, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football trade chart from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right value.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

Entering Week 10, we can tell you that Titans running back Dion Lewis is one of the biggest movers, moving all the way into the top 50 in non-PPR leagues after being 80th last week.

The Titans have continued to increase his workload as Derrick Henry has struggled, and that has created a clear shift in value in Tennessee's backfield in favor of Lewis, who had 23 touches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." He's now worth more than backs like Mark Ingram and Lamar Miller, so be sure to get the right return in any kind of trade involving him.

We can also tell you the trade chart is fading Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who fell out of the top 50 in value in non-PPR leagues this week. He was inactive in Week 9 as he battles an injury to his ribs.

He has only scored one touchdown since Week 2 and recorded just 33 yards in Week 6 and Week 7. He showed he still has value in Week 8 when he made 10 catches for 119 yards against the Saints, but don't give up too much for him in any Fantasy Football trade before the deadline.

The trade chart has also updated the value of Le'Veon Bell as the deadline for him to return looms, and has made the call on how valuable Golden Tate is ahead of his debut with the Eagles in Week 10. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football leagues? And how much should you expect back in a deal for Le'Veon Bell?