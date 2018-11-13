Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 11 from advanced computer model: Rob Gronkowski, Corey Davis moving

The Fantasy Football trade deadline is this week in many leagues, so it's now or never if you want to make a big move to upgrade your roster for a final push to the playoffs. But before you make any kind of deal leading up to Week 11, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football trade chart from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right value.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

Entering Week 11, we can tell you that Titans receiver Corey Davis is one of the biggest movers, jumping about 20 spots in non-PPR leagues after posting a 7-125-1 line against the Patriots in Week 10.

The 2017 No. 5 overall pick has been inconsistent through two seasons, but is beginning to show signs of becoming a true No. 1 receiver. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has targeted him 20 times over the past two weeks and his 17.9 yards per reception last week showed his big-play capability. After a cold start, the Titans are heating up on offense, so don't be afraid to make an offer for Davis. He has similar value to players like Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon in non-PPR leagues heading into Week 11.

We can also tell you the trade chart is fading Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, putting him outside the top 80 in value in non-PPR leagues, over 30 spots down from last week.

Gronk sat out Week 10 against the Titans as he battles back and ankle injuries, and will again be worthless for Fantasy players in Week 11 with the Patriots on a bye. That time off could help his health improve, but he hasn't been the same dominant force this season, catching just 29 passes for 448 yards and one touchdown, which came in Week 1.

SportsLine's trade chart is higher on tight ends like O.J. Howard and Eric Ebron, so be sure to not give up too much in a late-season trade for Gronkowski.

The trade chart has also updated the value of James Conner now that the deadline for Le'Veon Bell to return has passed, and has moved a big-name running back into the top 10 in non-PPR leagues for the first time in over a month. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football leagues? And what running back has returned to being an elite value? Visit SportsLine now to get SportsLine's latest 2018 Fantasy Football trade chart, all from an advanced computer that has simulated the season 10,000 times.