Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 6 from advanced computer model

With the trade deadline looming in many Fantasy Football leagues, now is the time to make a big move to upgrade your roster. And before you make any kind of deal before Week 6 of the Fantasy Football season, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football trade chart from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right value.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

One thing we can tell you entering Week 6: Saquon Barkley is a big mover, jumping from outside the top five all the way up to No. 2 overall in non-PPR leagues.

His rushing numbers haven't been eye-popping through six weeks, but he's producing big-time as a receiver out of the backfield. He needed just four receptions to record 81 yards of receiving and a pair of touchdowns in Week 5. Add that type of production to his standard workload of about 15 carries per game and Barkley is an elite Fantasy option at this point.

He's now worth more than other backs like Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson, so be sure you get the right return when making a deal involving the stud rookie out of Penn State.

One player going the opposite direction: Redskins running back Adrian Peterson. He was a top-10 value in non-PPR leagues in Week 5, but has fallen all the way out of the top 20 in the latest version of the trade chart.

He injured his shoulder in a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Saints, but even when he was on the field, he wasn't effective with just four carries for six yards. His 19-120-2 line in Week 3 against Green Bay showed that he still has value, but don't overpay for the veteran back in any kind of Fantasy deal.

The trade chart has also dropped one huge name out of the top five and made the call on how much value Le'Veon Bell and James Conner have as Bell's future remains up in the air in Pittsburgh. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and standard Fantasy Football leagues? And which huge star is no longer an elite value? Visit SportsLine now to get SportsLine's full 2018 Fantasy Football trade chart, all from an advanced computer that has simulated the season 10,000 times.