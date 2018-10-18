Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 7 from advanced computer model

With the trade deadline looming within the next few weeks in many Fantasy Football leagues, now is the time to make a big move to upgrade your roster. And before you make any kind of deal before Week 7 of the Fantasy Football season, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football trade chart from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right value.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

One thing we can tell you entering Week 7: Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate is one of the biggest movers, jumping from outside the top 25 into the top 20 in non-PPR leagues. He scored twice two weeks ago and has seen at least seven targets every week, and the model says he's the same as A.J. Green, and more than Adam Thielen, Emmanuel Sanders and Brandin Cooks, so be sure you get the right value any kind of deal involving him.

One player going the opposite direction in the Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart: Bears running back Jordan Howard, who is now out of the top 50 in non-PPR leagues after starting the year in top 30.

That's because Tarik Cohen has become the most valuable player in Chicago's backfield after scoring a touchdown in the last two games and piling up almost 300 yards of total offense during that span. Howard, meanwhile, has been held under 100 combined yards the last two weeks and has just one touchdown all season.

The trade chart has Howard below Cohen, Phillip Lindsay, Kerryon Johnson and Carlos Hyde, so be sure to not give up too much for him in a Fantasy Football trade.

The trade chart has also moved one huge name into the top three, and made the call on how much value Le'Veon Bell and James Conner have as Bell's future remains up in the air in Pittsburgh. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and standard Fantasy Football leagues? And who is now an elite value? Visit SportsLine now to get SportsLine's full 2018 Fantasy Football trade chart, all from an advanced computer that has simulated the season 10,000 times.