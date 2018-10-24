Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 8: Model makes call on Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Peyton Barber

With the trade deadline just around the corner in many Fantasy Football leagues, now is the time to make a big move to upgrade your roster. And before you make any kind of deal before Week 8, you need to see the latest Fantasy Football trade chart from SportsLine. This chart assigns a value to the top Fantasy Football players in PPR and non-PPR leagues. It's like having a virtual general manager that will find the best Fantasy Football trade targets all season long and make sure you always get the right value.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

One thing we can tell you entering Week 8: Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made a huge jump, moving from outside the top 100 all the way to No. 25 overall in non-PPR leagues.

He's set to see extended action the rest of the season after the Browns traded Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars last week. And the early returns were promising, as he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Buccaneers in Week 7. He's now worth more than running backs such as Tarik Cohen, Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram, so be sure you get the right return in any kind of trade involving him.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest Fantasy football trade chart: Bucs running back Peyton Barber, who has fallen from No. 64 to No. 86.

Barber followed a promising Week 6 campaign against the Falcons with a dud in Week 7, rushing for just 30 yards on 11 carries against the Browns. He also suffered an injury in overtime against Cleveland, and his prognosis going forward is unknown. Whether he's healthy or not, his value is sinking as rookie Ronald Jones is set to see an expanded role in Tampa Bay's offense.

The trade chart has also moved one huge name out of the top five, and made the call on Amari Cooper's value now that he's with the Cowboys. Getting the right deal for a player like this could be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing.

What are the trade values for all the top players in PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football leagues? And which big name is sinking like a rock?