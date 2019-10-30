Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart for Week 9 and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 49 53 Dalvin Cook 49 52 Saquon Barkley 46 50 Ezekiel Elliott 39 41 Leonard Fournette 33 36 Nick Chubb 30 33 Alvin Kamara 30 33 Aaron Jones 26 29 Chris Carson 26 28 Todd Gurley 25 27 Le'Veon Bell 24 26 James Conner 23 25 Derrick Henry 21 21 Marlon Mack 22 23 Josh Jacobs 21 23 Mark Ingram 19 20 David Johnson 18 21 Tevin Coleman 18 19 Devonta Freeman 16 19 Phillip Lindsay 14 17 Melvin Gordon 13 15 Sony Michel 12 13 David Montgomery 12 13 Austin Ekeler 11 14 Royce Freeman 10 13 Jamaal Williams 8 10 Miles Sanders 8 10 Devin Singletary 8 10 Joe Mixon 8 9 Jordan Howard 8 8 James White 7 11 Matt Breida 7 9 Latavius Murray 7 9 Carlos Hyde 7 7 LeSean McCoy 6 8 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Ty Johnson 5 6 Kenyan Drake 5 5 Ronald Jones 5 5 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 31 35 DeAndre Hopkins 29 33 Cooper Kupp 28 32 Julio Jones 27 31 Tyreek Hill 27 30 Amari Cooper 26 30 Chris Godwin 25 29 Mike Evans 25 29 Davante Adams 24 27 T.Y. Hilton 20 23 Adam Thielen 21 24 Tyler Lockett 21 24 Kenny Golladay 20 23 Julian Edelman 19 23 Stefon Diggs 18 21 Keenan Allen 17 21 D.J. Chark 15 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster 15 18 Allen Robinson 14 18 Odell Beckham 13 16 A.J. Green 12 15 Courtland Sutton 11 14 Tyrell Williams 10 12 Robert Woods 9 12 Alshon Jeffery 9 12 John Brown 9 12 Michael Gallup 9 12 Calvin Ridley 9 11 Tyler Boyd 8 12 Terry McLaurin 8 10 Emmanuel Sanders 8 10 D.J. Moore 7 10 Brandin Cooks 7 9 Marquise Brown 7 9 Marvin Jones 7 9 Christian Kirk 6 9 Golden Tate 6 9 Curtis Samuel 5 7 Phillip Dorsett 5 7 Danny Amendola 5 7 Mohamed Sanu 5 6 D.K. Metcalf 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR George Kittle 19 22 Austin Hooper 18 22 Travis Kelce 18 21 Evan Engram 17 20 Hunter Henry 15 19 Darren Waller 14 18 Zach Ertz 13 16 Mark Andrews 12 15 Gerald Everett 5 7

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Deshaun Watson 23 46 Lamar Jackson 22 44 Patrick Mahomes 21 42 Russell Wilson 20 40 Aaron Rodgers 17 34 Matthew Stafford 16 32 Drew Brees 15 30 Matt Ryan 15 30 Dak Prescott 15 30 Tom Brady 14 28 Jared Goff 13 26 Josh Allen 8 16 Carson Wentz 6 12 Kyler Murray 6 12 Jacoby Brissett 5 10

DST

Player Value Patriots DST 8 49ers DST 7 Bills DST 6

