With Justin Jefferson heading to injured reserve with a hamstring injury, owners everywhere who thought they were title-contenders will scramble to beef up their Fantasy football lineups. Assessing Fantasy football trade values is one way to address any issues you're dealing with. James Conner (knee) and De'Von Achane (knee) are headed to IR, while Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler continue to battle ankle injuries. Dangling a running back to an owner of any of those players might help you fill your void or beef up at any other position of need. Before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top sell-high candidates is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Despite arriving in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott established as one of the league's true workhorse running backs, Pollard produced with every opportunity he was given and eventually took over as the lead back in Dallas last season, notching his first 1,000-yard campaign and a Pro Bowl selection. However, his productivity has been uneven now that he's the clear-cut No. 1 in Dallas.

"Part of his value in my eyes heading into the season was the fact that he was set to play behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines," Kaylor told SportsLine. "At this point in the season, the Dallas OL is beat up, and the Cowboys' face several stout defensive fronts in the coming weeks. I think Pollard still hold enough value to flip him for a package of players or get an upgrade at WR or QB. If you can find a trade partner willing to send you a WR1, QB1, or high-end RB2, I'd jump on it."

He also thinks it's the perfect time to make a move for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who got the contract extension he was looking for and made his 2023 debut in Week 5. He only played 10 snaps, but Indianapolis didn't give him $42 million over three years without clear plans of using him.

The 2021 NFL rushing champion battled injuries last season and also battled an ankle injury earlier in the season, but the most significant reason he wasn't playing was his contract. With that sorted out and his health improving, Kaylor is expecting him to be worked back into a starring role and advises giving up a WR2 or a low-end RB2 to unlock potential RB1 value down the road. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 6 Fantasy football trade targets

