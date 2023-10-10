The Fantasy football landscape can change dramatically and managers who don't adapt to the changing times often find themselves chasing their rivals. However, if you're willing to make decisive Fantasy football trades, you can build a championship roster. Working the trade market is critical and now that we're in the meat of the season, it's time to start considering your Fantasy football trade values.

Raheem Mostert's usage has tailed off in recent weeks with De'Von Achane emerging, but he's still managed to score a league-leading eight touchdowns on the year. With news that Achane is being evaluated for a knee injury and could land on IR, how might Mostert's value be impacted and who are the buy-low/sell-high candidates you need to be aware of?

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top sell-high candidates is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. The Memphis product was drafted to back up Ezekiel Elliott but over the years, he earned a larger and larger role in Dallas' offense. After putting up his first 1,000-yard season and making his first Pro Bowl in 2022, Pollard was handed the starting role in 2023 and managed 312 scrimmage yards and two scores in his first three games.

However, he hasn't scored since the first week of the season and has only produced 124 scrimmage yards on 26 touches in his last two games. His 0.74 Fantasy points per opportunity ranks 35th among running backs and with early signs of fatigue in his first season as the top option, Kaylor is advising moving on while the perceived value is still high. If you can find a trade partner willing to send you a WR1, QB1, or high-end RB2, jump on it.

He also thinks it's the perfect time to make a move for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who got the contract extension he was looking for and made his 2023 debut in Week 5. After holding out for the first four weeks of the season, Taylor signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension and wound up playing 10 snaps in his season debut.

"Taylor played second fiddle to Zack Moss in Indianapolis' Week 5 win over Tennessee, but the Colts will have a hard time keeping Taylor off the field once he gets completely healthy and into game shape. The time is now to make a play for Taylor, who I see as a guy who won't reach his peak until the second half of the fantasy football season," Kaylor told SportsLine. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 6 Fantasy football trade targets

