Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is in his 30s and after missing four weeks with a soft-tissue injury (hamstring) to start the season, it is understandable that some Fantasy managers decided to move on. However, if you sell at the bottom of players' Fantasy football trade values, you're making a mistake. Kupp has been back for two weeks and has 15 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. Trading for Kupp when patience was wearing thin could wind up being a league-winning move, so who else might be able to offer a similar return the rest of the way? Before you offer any Fantasy football trades, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football trade targets from SportsLine Fantasy and DFS expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top sell-high candidates is Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. After years of target quality issue in Carolina, Moore appeared to develop a strong rapport with Chicago quarterback Justin Fields that has put him on track for a career year. He's caught 32 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns over the first six games and already has three 100-yard efforts.

However, target quality might be rearing its ugly head again with Fields suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand in Week 6. Fields could sit out in Week 7 and with his grip strength impacted, this could easily be an injury that spans several weeks. For that reason, Kaylor is advising moving Moore for more stable production and thinks you might still be able to get a QB1, RB1 or WR1 from a manager intrigued by his upside.

He also thinks it's the perfect time to make a move for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star and first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, but returned to rush for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 316 yards in 2022. Now, he enters Week 7 leading the NFL in touches (134) and has produced 623 scrimmage yards and five scores over the first six weeks of the season.

"With his recent production, this is likely the last week fantasy owners can find value in trading-low for Etienne, but it's worth a shot if you can swing it," Kaylor told SportsLine. "The volume is clearly going to be there for Etienne, who I project to be a solid RB1 going forward. If you can find someone to take a low-end WR1, or a combination of something like a RB2 and WR3, I'd jump on it." For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

