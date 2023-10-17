Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is a former NFL rushing champion who has proven that he can carry a Fantasy football team. After missing the first four weeks of the season because of an ankle injury and a contract dispute, Taylor returned to the field in Week 5, but only played 10 snaps and finished with 34 scrimmage yards on seven touches. In Week 6, he saw his workload increased to 33 snaps and produced 65 yards. He appears well on his way to being the workhorse running back in Indianapolis, so is there a chance that you can get Taylor in a Fantasy football trade for less than market value?

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football buy-low, sell-high candidates

One of Kaylor's top sell-high candidates is Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. After five seasons in Carolina in which he produced three 1,000-yard campaigns, Moore was included with a package of picks in a trade with Chicago that netted the Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Through six games, Moore has put himself on pace for a career year with 32 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

However, after years of inconsistent quarterback play plaguing him in Carolina, Moore might be facing target-quality issues once again. Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb in Week 6 and is doubtful for Week 7. Those uncertainties could last for weeks and that's a big reason why Kaylor is advocating moving Moore now while you could still get a top QB, WR or RB, or even a WR2/TE1 combination.

He also thinks it's the perfect time to make a move for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne missed his entire rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but returned to action in 2022 and immediately stepped into a starring role in the offense, rushing for 1,125 yards and catching 35 passes for 316 yards while scoring five total touchdowns.

However, Jacksonville has increased his overall involvement in 2023 and he enters Week 7 leading the NFL with 134 touches. Etienne has scored four touchdowns over the last two weeks but Kaylor still thinks it's worth attempting to pry him away for WR1 or a RB2/WR3 combo. For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 7 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

How to identify top Week 7 Fantasy football trade targets

