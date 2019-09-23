Fantasy Football: Trade, waiver-wire replacement options for Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley suffered a high-ankle sprain that will keep him out 4-to-8 weeks, and the Giants fear his return could be on the longer side of that timeline. That means Fantasy players need to consider the possibility they will be without Barkley through the team's Week 11 bye.

This obviously has significant ramifications for the Giants, as well as for Fantasy players. The Giants got a terrific performance from rookie Daniel Jones in his NFL debut Sunday, a win over the Buccaneers, but he'll now be without the team's best offensive player as he tries to build on that. Fantasy players, meanwhile, will need to replace their first-round pick for at least the next month, if not longer.

The Giants' offense could be in trouble without Barkley, although with Jones in place, Sterling Shepard healthy, Evan Engram making plays, and Golden Tate ready to return from his suspension in Week 5, they may not be a disaster. However, the loss of Barkley is obviously a huge one for Fantasy players, one you'll have a tough time making up for.

Your best bet isn't going to come on the waiver wire this week. There just isn't that kind of impact potential available right now. Wayne Gallman figures to replace Barkley for the Giants, but he's never shown the ability to be a difference maker, and this isn't the kind of offense that is going to elevate him much.

However, if you are limited to waiver-wire options, your top choice should probably be Rex Burkhead (47%). He took advantage of James White's absence to dominate playing time for the Patriots in Week 3, and while he won't see that kind of workload moving forward, he does have at least seven touches in each game, including 13-plus in two of three. With Sony Michel looking like a no-dimensional player so far, maybe Burkhead can carve out a role in both facets of the game that keeps him Fantasy relevant.

You could also consider Darrel Williams (2%), who played a significant role with Damien Williams sidelined in Week 3; Ronald Jones (46%), who has outplayed Peyton Barber in two of three games; or Alexander Mattison, who had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and should get some work whenever the Vikings are playing from ahead.

If Jones becomes the lead back and the Buccaneers keep clicking like they have the last two weeks, there's some upside there, and Mattison figures to be a potential stud if anything happens to Dalvin Cook. However, if you need an immediate starter, Burkhead looks like the best bet, albeit not one with a ton of upside on a team that doesn't figure to ever give him 15-plus touches.

(I would also consider Rashaad Penny, who missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but might have been one of Sunday's biggest winners, as Chris Carson continued to struggle with fumbles. Carson was out-snapped by C.J. Prosise Sunday, and Penny rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown in Week 2. If you are in one of the 22% of CBS Fantasy leagues where Penny is currently available, make him a priority, whether you lost Barkley or not.)

If you really want to find a potential difference maker, it's going to have to come through the trade route. And the perfect target is probably someone who came into the season with big expectations and hasn't lived up to them. Here are four potential targets to consider: