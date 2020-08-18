Watch Now: DeAndre Hopkins Held Out Of Practice For 'Precautionary' Hamstring Tightness ( 2:57 )

If you made it through Monday without getting hurt, you did better than some of the biggest names in the NFL. Luckily, we've managed to avoid any serious injuries in the early going, but the first few days of training camp have predictably led to some injuries we'll need to keep an eye on. There's plenty else to catch up on from around the NFL this morning, so here's what we focused on today in the Fantasy Football Today newsletter:

Early injuries to watch

The first few days of camp have mostly been absent of significant injuries for big Fantasy names, but there were a few we'll need to keep an eye on:

DeAndre Hopkins missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury. He has yet to get in a full practice with Kyler Murray.

He has yet to get in a full practice with Kyler Murray. Nick Chubb was evaluated for a concussion. He was tackled awkwardly up around the neck, and the results of testing are not yet known.

He was tackled awkwardly up around the neck, and the results of testing are not yet known. A.J. Green left practice with a hamstring injury. His absence was apparently just a precaution, but after Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury suffered during the first practice session, it's definitely a concern.

In each instance, the issue doesn't seem to be significant, though Chubb's concussion is probably the biggest concern, given the unpredictable nature of those injuries. For all three players, however, it's the knock-on affects you worry most about right now: Hopkins switched teams this offseason and has to develop rapport with Murray; Chubb has a new coach and offensive coordinator to mesh with; Green has a rookie QB and has never played (or even really practiced much) under second-year coach Zac Taylor.

Given the context of these changes and an offseason without many opportunities to get work in, the concern isn't just about them being healthy for Week 1 — it's also about whether they'll be up to full speed when Week 1 gets here.

Of course, let T.Y. Hilton serve as the positive side of the coin, as he hasn't looked any worse for the wear in early practices after dealing with his own hamstring issue. As Stephen Holder of the Athletic put it, "if you had any concerns about his physical state after missing six games last season, don't waste your time worrying."

🔈We talked about these injuries on Tuesday's episode of Fantasy Football Today, where the guys also talked about their favorite sleepers for the 2020 season.

Jamey Eisenberg took a look at the latest trends in CBS Fantasy ADP data, focusing on who has seen the biggest changes in value over the past week. Here are some of the biggest changes so far:

Risers

I'll buy each of these players at their current price, though Conner is the one I'm most wary of. It's entirely possible that offense just isn't all that good, and if the Steelers opt to use a backfield committee -- something they've barely ever done in the past -- Conner could be just a fringe-y option.

Fuller probably needs to rise another 20 picks before I'll consider him a bad buy. Fuller's teammate Brandin Cooks has an ADP of 99th overall, and I'll buy him at that price too. Both could be a solid No. 2 WR this season.

Fallers

I'm on record as being very skeptical of this Bills offense for 2020 — I think Allen follows in Mitchel Trubisky's footsteps in 2020 — and I think it makes sense that he's falling. That being said, he probably shouldn't go much further than this — the QBs being drafted right after him are Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan, all within the next round. None has Allen's rushing abilities, and you shouldn't be paying up for quarterbacks who can't run.

I'm certainly wary of Hooper's role in a crowded Cleveland offense, but at some point he becomes a value, and TE12 might be that point. Looking at the tight ends going off the board behind him, I'd rather just pay up for Hooper than draft Noah Fant (123rd) or Jonnu Smith (144).

Settling some rankings disputes

We've got everyone's rankings updated for the real start of training camp, so it's time to see where Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch disagree. I'll help you figure out who is right.

Biggest RB rankings disputes

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Consensus RB6)

Everyone vs. Heath (RB10)

I side with: Everyone. I'm not even particularly convinced Edwards-Helaire is all that good — he had one great season in college and he's undersized. But it doesn't matter, he's the lead back in Andy Reid's offense. You don't fade that.

Austin Ekeler (Consensus RB10)

Everyone vs. Heath (RB6)

I side with: I'll make it up to Heath here. We know what the upside is here because Ekeler was one of the best backs in football with Melvin Gordon out last season. Even if he doesn't see that same role, Ekeler is going to be the primary option here, and we know how valuable his all-around game is.

Jonathan Taylor (Consensus RB23)

Everyone vs. Ben (RB15)

I side with: Both sides? On the one hand, I think it's sort of unlikely Taylor finishes the season as the 15th-best running back when he won't even start at the beginning of the season. However, it goes without saying there is significant upside here, and there will be long stretches of this season where Taylor is a must-start back.

Biggest WR rankings disputes

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Consensus WR8)

Dave (WR17) vs. Jamey (WR8)

I side with: Jamey. Of course I do, Smith-Schuster is arguably my favorite breakout pick for 2020. He's a No. 1 Fantasy WR, and you should be thrilled if you can get him as a No. 2.

Mike Evans (Consensus WR 13)

Ben (WR8) vs. Heath (WR16)

I side with: I'm somewhere in the middle, but I guess I'm more on Heath's side if I have to pick one, given my concerns about the Buccaneers offense as a whole. Evans is someone I haven't drafted yet in 2020.

Adam Thielen (Consensus WR10)

Jamey (WR10) vs. Ben (WR20)

I side with: Ben for sure. The Vikings probably have to throw the ball more than they did last season, so I'm certainly expecting Thielen to top 100 targets, something nobody else on this offense managed. However, he's a 30-year-old coming off a season ruined by a hamstring injury, so there's just too much risk here to invest so heavily in a low-volume offense.

Training camp notes

More quick notes from around the NFL

