Fantasy Football: Week 11 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59 Melvin Gordon, LAC 50 53 Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50 Alvin Kamara, NO 46 51 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 45 48 Saquon Barkley, NYG 45 48 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 37 41 James Conner, PIT 36 39 Joe Mixon, CIN 33 36 David Johnson, ARI 31 34 Nick Chubb, CLE 29 31 Leonard Fournette, JAC 28 30 Aaron Jones, GB 26 28 Dalvin Cook, MIN 25 28 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 19 21 James White, NE 18 21 Sony Michel, NE 18 19 Kerryon Johnson, DET 17 19 Marlon Mack, IND 17 19 Tevin Coleman, ATL 15 17 Mark Ingram, NO 15 17 Matt Breida, SF 15 17 Dion Lewis, TEN 15 17 Tarik Cohen, CHI 14 17 Jordan Howard, CHI 12 13 Adrian Peterson, WAS 12 13 LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13 Chris Carson, SEA 11 12 Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11 Alex Collins, BAL 8 9 Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 9 Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Doug Martin, OAK 6 7 Josh Adams, PHI 6 7 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7 Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7 Ito Smith, ATL 5 6 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6 Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 6 Latavius Murray, MIN 5 6 Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 6 Peyton Barber, TB 5 6 Spencer Ware, KC 5 5 Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43 Antonio Brown, PIT 38 42 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 37 41 Michael Thomas, NO 37 41 Julio Jones, ATL 36 40 Odell Beckham, NYG 36 40 Davante Adams, GB 35 39 Tyreek Hill, KC 26 29 Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28 A.J. Green, CIN 23 26 T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25 Stefon Diggs, MIN 22 25 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 22 25 Mike Evans, TB 21 23 Keenan Allen, LAC 20 23 Robert Woods, LAR 17 20 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 20 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19 Julian Edelman, NE 15 19 Tyler Boyd, CIN 15 18 Amari Cooper, DAL 15 18 Josh Gordon, NE 15 18 Kenny Golladay, DET 14 16 Corey Davis, TEN 10 13 Marvin Jones, DET 9 12 Sammy Watkins, KC 9 11 Calvin Ridley, ATL 8 10 Jarvis Landry, CLE 8 10 Tyler Lockett, SEA 8 10 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 7 10 Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10 Golden Tate, PHI 7 10 Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9 Courtland Sutton, DEN 7 9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 7 9 Demaryius Thomas, HOU 7 9 John Brown, BAL 6 8 Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8 DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8 Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 26 30 Zach Ertz, PHI 25 29 George Kittle, SF 20 24 Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18 Greg Olsen, CAR 12 15 Jimmy Graham, GB 10 13 Eric Ebron, IND 10 13 O.J. Howard, TB 10 13 Trey Burton, CHI 8 10 David Njoku, CLE 8 10 Jack Doyle, IND 7 10

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 23 46 Andrew Luck, IND 19 38 Drew Brees, NO 19 38 Matt Ryan, ATL 18 36 Cam Newton, CAR 18 36 Aaron Rodgers, GB 18 36 Jared Goff, LAR 17 34 Carson Wentz, PHI 17 34 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32 Russell Wilson, SEA 15 30 Tom Brady, NE 14 28 Deshaun Watson, HOU 13 26 Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 10 20 Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14 Marcus Mariota, TEN 6 12

