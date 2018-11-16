Fantasy Football: Week 11 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. 

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59
Melvin Gordon, LAC 50 53
Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50
Alvin Kamara, NO 46 51
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 45 48
Saquon Barkley, NYG 45 48
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 37 41
James Conner, PIT 36 39
Joe Mixon, CIN 33 36
David Johnson, ARI 31 34
Nick Chubb, CLE 29 31
Leonard Fournette, JAC 28 30
Aaron Jones, GB 26 28
Dalvin Cook, MIN 25 28
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 19 21
James White, NE 18 21
Sony Michel, NE 18 19
Kerryon Johnson, DET 17 19
Marlon Mack, IND 17 19
Tevin Coleman, ATL 15 17
Mark Ingram, NO 15 17
Matt Breida, SF 15 17
Dion Lewis, TEN 15 17
Tarik Cohen, CHI 14 17
Jordan Howard, CHI 12 13
Adrian Peterson, WAS 12 13
LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13
Chris Carson, SEA 11 12
Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11
Alex Collins, BAL 8 9
Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 9
Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Doug Martin, OAK 6 7
Josh Adams, PHI 6 7
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7
Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7
Ito Smith, ATL 5 6
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6
Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 6
Latavius Murray, MIN 5 6
Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 6
Peyton Barber, TB 5 6
Spencer Ware, KC 5 5
Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43
Antonio Brown, PIT 38 42
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 37 41
Michael Thomas, NO 37 41
Julio Jones, ATL 36 40
Odell Beckham, NYG 36 40
Davante Adams, GB 35 39
Tyreek Hill, KC 26 29
Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28
A.J. Green, CIN 23 26
T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25
Stefon Diggs, MIN 22 25
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 22 25
Mike Evans, TB 21 23
Keenan Allen, LAC 20 23
Robert Woods, LAR 17 20
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 20
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19
Julian Edelman, NE 15 19
Tyler Boyd, CIN 15 18
Amari Cooper, DAL 15 18
Josh Gordon, NE 15 18
Kenny Golladay, DET 14 16
Corey Davis, TEN 10 13
Marvin Jones, DET 9 12
Sammy Watkins, KC 9 11
Calvin Ridley, ATL 8 10
Jarvis Landry, CLE 8 10
Tyler Lockett, SEA 8 10
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 7 10
Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10
Golden Tate, PHI 7 10
Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9
Courtland Sutton, DEN 7 9
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 7 9
Demaryius Thomas, HOU 7 9
John Brown, BAL 6 8
Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8
DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8
Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 26 30
Zach Ertz, PHI 25 29
George Kittle, SF 20 24
Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18
Greg Olsen, CAR 12 15
Jimmy Graham, GB 10 13
Eric Ebron, IND 10 13
O.J. Howard, TB 10 13
Trey Burton, CHI 8 10
David Njoku, CLE 8 10
Jack Doyle, IND 7 10

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 23 46
Andrew Luck, IND 19 38
Drew Brees, NO 19 38
Matt Ryan, ATL 18 36
Cam Newton, CAR 18 36
Aaron Rodgers, GB 18 36
Jared Goff, LAR 17 34
Carson Wentz, PHI 17 34
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32
Russell Wilson, SEA 15 30
Tom Brady, NE 14 28
Deshaun Watson, HOU 13 26
Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 10 20
Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14
Marcus Mariota, TEN 6 12

