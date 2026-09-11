If you have someone who was an injury concern in the preseason, the odds are they are trending in the right direction for Week 1. Luther Burden III, Tyler Warren, D'Andre Swift, and Kyle Monangai are off the injury report. Ashton Jeanty, Malik Nabers, and Breece Hall were full participants. Jeremiyah Love, Alec Pierce, Jonathon Brooks, Zay Flowers, and Emeka Egbuka were limited, but their teams are optimistic they will play in Week 1. On Friday, Dan Quinn said Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been cleared to go as well. As of now, we project that all of them will play in Week 1, and most will receive their regular workload.

In this space, each week we will discuss how we are handling the most prominent injury concerns.

So what injuries are affecting Fantasy managers? We cover the latest on Brock Bowers, Tua Tagovailoa, and all of the latest injuries. Let's start with the biggest surprise of the week.

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday

Tua Tagovailoa ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2660 TD 20 INT 15 YD/Att 6.93 Sufferd oblique injury at practice Thursday View Profile

Cooper Rush will start Week 1 as Michael Penix is still not ready to play. I lowered the Falcons' pass rate, pass efficiency and touchdown projection. This is bad news for Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Rush played one full game for the Ravens last year and threw for 179 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. That being said, I am not sure you will want to actually make any lineup changes. Robinson is RB3 in my projections and still RB2 in my rankings. London fell from WR8 to WR15, but most teams won't have two receivers ranked higher than him. Pitts is the one who could be impacted. He fell from TE4 to TE8 in my projections, behind Isaiah Likely and Michael Mayer. But Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Dalton Schultz, and Harold Fannin Jr. are all close enough to Pitts in the projections that I understand if you would feel safer starting them.

Brock Bowers is out, pick up Michael Mayer

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 86 REC 64 REC YDs 680 REC TD 7 FL 0 Meniscus trim, out 1-2 games View Profile

The one certainty we have gotten from this week's injury reports is that Brock Bowers will not play in Week 1 and could miss Week 2 as well. The easy answer here is just pick up Michael Mayer. Mayer saw a 24% target share and averaged 10.6 PPR Fantasy points per game in four games without Bowers last year. As of Wednesday afternoon, he is still only rostered in 22% of leagues. I project Mayer for five catches for 45 yards on seven targets and would start him over Dallas Goedert, Juwan Johnson, Harold Fannin, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle in full PPR leagues. This is also a boost for Tre Tucker, who moves from a desperation flex to a boom/bust WR3. With Jeanty's full participation, he could also see a boost in targets and is a borderline RB1 against the Dolphins this week.

Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin boosted by Bucs' injury news

Running back Sean Tucker (hamstring): Doubtful

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee): Doubtful

On Friday afternoon, we found out that we probably won't see Tucker or McMillan suit up for Tampa Bay. You probably weren't starting them anyway, but this is important news to Bucky Irving and the other Tampa Bay pass catchers. Irving's touchdown odds shoot up without Tucker, who may have been the goalline back. He is now my RB17, ahead of MarShawn Lloyd, Javonte Williams, and Cam Skattebo. Chris Godwin also gets a boost up to WR25 in full PPR, just ahead of DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., and DJ Moore. This game has the highest over/under on the Week 1 slate, and you should want a piece of it. If you have an extra bench spot, you may want to pick up Ted Hurst. He should see more targets with McMillan out, and if he is productive, he could earn a more permanent role.

Keep expectations low for Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love ARI • RB • #4 Att 11 Yds 58 TD 0 FL 0 High ankle sprain, limited Wednesday View Profile

We are projecting Love to play this week, though we aren't projecting him for a workhorse role by any stretch. Allgeier is listed as the starter, which wouldn't mean nearly as much if Love wasn't coming off a high ankle sprain. Ideally, I don't want to start either Cardinals running back in a game where they have an implied total of 18.75 and are 9.5-point underdogs. If you have to, Love is the clear option because of what he could do in the passing game. I am projecting 14 touches for 63 yards for Love and 10 touches for 42 yards for Allgeier. Allgeier is likely to handle short-yardage duties.

Sorting out the Colts' passing game

Tight end Tyler Warren (groin): Off injury report

Wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel): Limited Thursday

Wide receiver Josh Downs (calf): Off injury report

Pierce, Warren and Downs all had injury concerns this preseason. As of Thursday, we are expecting all three to play in Week 1. I project Warren to lead the team with a 22% target share, with Downs at 21% and Pierce at 19%. This is at least partially because we don't know how limited Pierce will be in his first action. I would view Warren as a must-start tight end, while Downs and Pierce are both borderline WR3s. Downs has a higher floor, Pierce has more upside because of his downfield ability. The thorn in the side could be Keenan Allen, who has earned at least 120 targets each of the past two seasons in more talented receiving rooms.

Rome Odunze logs back-to-back limited sessions

Rome Odunze CHI • WR • #15 TAR 90 REC 44 REC YDs 661 REC TD 6 FL 0 Calf injury, limited Thursday View Profile

Odunze has a calf injury, and Friday's injury report will be key for him. As of now, we project Odunze to play, but like he has been all offseason, he is our fourth favorite Bear to start behind Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and D'Andre Swift. Odunze's status probably won't change any lineup decisions other than his own; we view the other three as starts with or without him. If Odunze gets a full practice in on Friday, he'll be a high-upside WR3 in my rankings. If he's a true gametime decision, then I will move him down into the mid-30s in the rankings and give Burden and Loveland a small target boost. Caleb Williams would be slightly less appealing, but still a start, if Odunze is out.

Jakobi Meyers still in non-contact jersey

Jakobi Meyers JAC • WR • #3 TAR 110 REC 75 REC YDs 835 REC TD 3 FL 1 Thumb injury, limited Thursday View Profile

Meyers is still not a full go for the Jaguars, and this could clear up a pretty crowded receiving room. As of now, we have Meyers projected to play, which makes Parker Washington a borderline WR2, Brian Thomas a boom/bust WR3, and Brenton Strange a bench tight end. If Meyer can't go this week, Washington would become a must-start option, and Thomas would become a borderline WR2. Travis Hunter could get some extra offensive run in this situation as well, but it would be hard to start him as anything other than an upside flex. Strange would be in the streaming conversation if Meyers can't play.