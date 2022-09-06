With Week 1 officially here, you might be wondering what kind of coverage you can expect from the Fantasy Football Today crew. Here's what we'll have coming for you every week this season:

And, of course, I'll have the newsletter here in your inbox every morning, Sunday through Friday, with an additional Sunday night version with a quick recap of the day's actions plus an early look at the waiver wire.

The sprint to the end of the season has already begun, and today's edition of the newsletter is here to continue to help you get ready for Week 1. If you've still got a draft coming up in the final few days before the season kicks off, make sure to head to our Draft Day Cheat Sheet, where you can find all of our rankings, position previews, sleepers/breakouts/busts, and more, including my top-200 rankings to get ready for your draft.

Here's what else today's newsletter has in store:

Jamey Eisenberg's Week 1 Waiver-Wire Targets

Week 1's Toughest Rankings❓

Injuries, News, and Notes🚑

If you've got any questions about your Week 1 lineups or any early trades you're trying to make, send them to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT", as always, for tomorrow's mailbag!

Jamey's top waiver-wire targets for Week 1 also doubles as a late-round sleeper target list for those of you still drafting, so definitely head here to see what he's got to say about the 45 players he's looking for in either scenario. Here are his top picks at each position:

Week 1's Toughest Players to Rank

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons signals against the Las Vegas Raiders during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

These are the 10 players I'm having the most trouble pinning down heading into Week 1:

The Packers enter the NFL season with a ton of question marks about their receiving hierarchy, and there's a chance we won't learn as much about it as we would like in Week 1. Because, while coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he is hopeful Christian Watson will be able to play after missing the preseason coming off knee surgery, Allen Lazard's status suddenly seems to be up in the air.

Lazard missed last week of practice for "undisclosed reasons," per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday, and LaFleur didn't commit to Lazard being available for Week 1 against the Vikings. At this point, that's all we know, but the nice thing about being out of training camp and into the regular season is, by Tuesday, the Packers have to list Lazard on their practice report, so we'll get some more details then, at least.

I'm treating the Packers like they don't have a real No. 1 receiver, which isn't necessarily how most people have been drafting Lazard, who tends to be drafted about five rounds or more before the likes of Watson or Romeo Doubs, let alone presumed starters Sammy Watkins or Randall Cobb. Which is to say, I haven't drafted Lazard this year, though I do have Doubs and Watson on a few teams as upside bets late. It would be frustrating if Lazard didn't play in Week 1 simply because it would delay getting real information on the hierarchy here, so we'll certainly have to keep an eye on this one throughout the week. But I wouldn't plan on starting Lazard this week at this point.

We got a lot of other wide receiver news Monday, and most of it was good news. Here's a quick recap of some of the other WR notes before we move on to the rest of the news from around the league

Jaylen Waddle (leg) returned to practice – Waddle has been dealing with an unspecified lower leg injury for a few weeks, but coach Mike McDaniel had been pretty consistent in his belief that Waddle would be able to play in Week 1 against the Patriots. That's a tough matchup, but Waddle is still worth viewing as a WR2 for the opener.

Drake London (knee) returned to practice – London suffered the injury during the Falcons' preseason opener and this is the first time he's been able to practice. The Falcons are being cautious with their prized first-round pick, but missing those key practice and preseason reps makes it tough to trust London as a Fantasy starter even if he is cleared to play in Week 1 against the Saints. That's a tough enough matchup that you probably want to steer clear either way.

Tee Higgins (shoulder) returned to practice – Higgins underwent surgery in the offseason but there has been little concern about it in Fantasy circles, as he's a borderline WR1. He's been limited throughout camp at practice but looks on track to play in Week 1 against the Steelers, as expected.

Here's the rest of the news and notes from Monday you need to know about, starting with mixed news on one high-profile WR: