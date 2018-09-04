Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 1: Top players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire entering Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former "Pro Football Weekly" editor and writer for more than a decade, Fitzmaurice has also written for SI.com, 4for4.com and other publications.

More important: He finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series. People who have listened to his advice has dominated their leagues.



Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available Fantasy free agents heading into Week 1 and is releasing his top pickups only over at SportsLine. One we'll give away: Fitzmaurice says you need to get Browns QB Tyrod Taylor if he's on your league's waiver wire.



"Over the last three seasons, Taylor has finished as the QB16, QB8 and QB16 in fantasy scoring, and that was with a sketchy supporting cast in Buffalo," Fitzmaurice said. "Now he has Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon, David Njoku and Duke Johnson as targets. Rushing stats are a big part of the attraction here, of course, and there's a nice stretch of schedule ahead in Weeks 3-4, when Taylor faces the Jets and Raiders."



Another free agent he's all over: Eagles WR Mike Wallace.



"With Alshon Jeffery likely to be on the shelf for at least two weeks, maybe more, while he recovers from rotator cuff surgery, Wallace could be a key cog in the Philadelphia passing game early on," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "There might be longer-term value, too. Wallace still has dangerous speed, he managed to produce a 1,000-yard season in a bad Ravens offense two years ago, and he's now part of a much more powerful attack."



