Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 10: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire entering Week 10, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say.

A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 10. One we'll give away: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

"Williams has had just one catch in each of his last three games, but two of those have gone for touchdowns," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He's scored four times this season and is averaging 18.8 yards per catch. The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams is the sort of talented young player who could catch fire quickly. He's a big (6-feet-4, 220 pound), strong boundary receiver who has a size advantage against pretty much everyone who tries to cover him. He gets a favorable draw this week against a broken Oakland defense that was completely embarrassed by quarterback Nick Mullens and the 49ers last Thursday."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 10: Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.

"A lot of Uzomah owners were forced to drop him when the Bengals went on bye in Week 9," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He comes back to a difficult matchup against the Saints, but Uzomah could get a short-term bump in targets now that the Bengals are expecting to be without A.J. Green for at least a week or two due to a toe injury."

Fitzmaurice is also all-in on a shocking quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. This player has a suggested bid less than $5 and could be a huge boost to for the stretch run.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire heading into Week 10? And which free agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 10, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.