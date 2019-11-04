Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Best players to add include Ronald Jones, Zach Pascal

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 9 with Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffering a knee injury against the Steelers that caused him to miss the rest of the game. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had scored four touchdowns in his last four games, aggravated his hamstring injury against the Chiefs and now appears iffy for Minnesota's game against the Cowboys. Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who made his first appearance for Philadelphia since Week 2, made just one catch for five yards before exiting the game with an abdominal injury. With so many Fantasy football injuries happening to key players, the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire is sure to see plenty of action. And before you determine which players you should target this week, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 10. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

Jones is coming off an impressive showing against the Seahawks that saw him record 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Jones has now received double-digit carries in four of his last six outings and appears ready to cement himself as the lead back in Tampa Bay. Jones' Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Arizona's defense is giving up an average of 407.6 yards per game to opposing offenses. Plus, the Cardinals have been torched by Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Latavius Murray (21-102-1) and Saquon Barkley (18-72-1) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 10: Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal.

Pascal appeared to build a solid rapport with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer after Brissett exited the game with a knee injury. In fact, the second-year wide receiver led the team in targets, receptions and yards on Sunday. He finished with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, and with T.Y. Hilton (calf) expected to remain sidelined this week, Pascal is expected to remain heavily involved in Indianapolis' passing attack against the Dolphins, who are giving up 32.0 points per game.

