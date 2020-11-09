Watch Now: Believe It Or Not: Mark Andrews Is Not a Must-Start TE ( 4:08 )

More surprising names appeared among the Week 9 NFL stat leaders, and will be on the radar of savvy Fantasy players as we look ahead to the upcoming week in Fantasy football. Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage was the fourth-highest scoring player at his position on Sunday. Should Ballage be among your prime Week 10 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Irv Smith Jr. was among the top five tight ends of Week 9. Should Smith be atop your listing of the best Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire targets? Before determining who you should prioritize on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel is 80-39-1 in his seasonal Fantasy football leagues after eight weeks. This season, he was all over Justin Herbert and DeeJay Dallas as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough outings.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 10

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 10 waiver wire: Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson. When starter David Johnson went out with a concussion in Sunday's game vs. Jacksonville, Duke Johnson took over and showed some promise in an expanded role. He totaled 73 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage, adding some needed spark and versatility to the position. He could be asked to start in Week 10 against the Browns.

David Johnson has not regained Fantasy prominence this season, as those who drafted him have hoped. Since the season opener, he has reached 14 Fantasy points in a game just once and has rushed for just two scores during that span. Duke Johnson is a more effective pass-catcher and can perform respectably as a runner if he gets more playing time. He is a top add in the short term, and in the longer term, it is possible for him to carve out a larger role in the Houston backfield.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 10: Seahawks wide receiver David Moore. Widely overlooked and rarely regarded by most Fantasy players, Moore has been producing quality Fantasy totals recently. He had 17.1 points in Week 9 and has scored in each of the past two weeks. The Seahawks have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, and they are proving that they can support more than two relevant Fantasy wide receivers.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have made the headlines out of Seattle this season. That has left Moore more unnoticed. Russell Wilson has taken advantage when opponents focusing elsewhere, and so should you. Pick up Moore for those instances when you are searching deeper for a streamer. With byes and injuries being constant issues, he is an upside lineup filler.

