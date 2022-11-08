Bears quarterback Justin Fields went from late-round pick in 2022 Fantasy football drafts to being widely available on the waiver wire after the first month of the season. However, his game has evolved rapidly in recent weeks and he's looking like a must-start coming off a Week 9 outing where he rushed for 178 yards and a score while throwing for three touchdowns. Scoring massive victories like that with a midseason roster addition can change the complexion of your season, so who should you be targeting on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire?

Jeff Wilson looked like a drop candidate prior to a trade from the 49ers to the Dolphins at the deadline but he managed to produce 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 touches in his Miami debut. He's still available in 20% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and could once again be a valuable asset after playing well for the 49ers prior to the Christian McCaffrey trade. Before determining who to target on the Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 10.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 10

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 10 waiver wire: free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler is currently without a team but he's been given a clean bill of health after tearing his ACL during Super Bowl 56 and there's expected to be plenty of interest in his services and could be worth an anticipatory waiver claim.

Beckham joined the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season and caught five touchdown passes in seven regular-season games before putting together an impressive postseason. Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the injury against the Bengals and similar productivity this season would certainly put him on the Fantasy radar. He's currently available in two-thirds of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich as a Week 10 waiver wire pickup. The third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury but the Broncos have made it clear how highly they think of him in the three games since.

He's played in 71%, 59% and 80% of the snaps since his return to action and has been targeted 17 times. He's hauled in 12 of those targets for 182 yards and a touchdown and at the thinnest position in Fantasy football, he's proven to be surprisingly valuable. However, he's still only owned in 50% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to set your Week 10 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on an overlooked wide receiver with a serious chance to shine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 10?