Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire entering Week 11, you'll want to see what Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 11. One we'll give away: Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

"Mariota's elbow seems to be healthy again, and as a result he's become Fantasy-relevant again," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He threw for fewer than 130 yards in four of his first five starts and was dumped in leagues across the land, but Mariota has thrown for at least 228 yards in his last three starts, with five TD passes over that stretch. He's also one of the best running quarterbacks in the league, with 238 rushing yards and two TD runs for the season. Mariota has a plus draw against the Colts this week and another one against the Texans in Week 12."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 11: Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman.

"When we last saw Heuerman before the Broncos' Week 10 bye, he caught 10 passes for 83 yards against the Texans," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "It was Heuerman's most prolific output of the season by far. In fact, he had only exceeded 23 receiving yards in one other game. But Heuerman has played 76 percent of Denver's snaps so far this season and there are extra targets to go around following the trade that sent Demaryius Thomas to Houston."

