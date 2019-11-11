Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: Best players to add include Brian Hill, Darius Slayton

The playoffs are right around the corner and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 10, with Falcons running back Devonta Freeman suffering an ankle injury against the Saints that caused him to miss the rest of the game. Lions running back Ty Johnson, who was filling in for the injured Kerryon Johnson, suffered a concussion in Detroit's loss to the Bears and is iffy for the Lions' game against the Cowboys on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's thrown three or more touchdowns in each of his last three outings, missed his first game since the start of the 2011 season due to a back injury. With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week Fantasy football 11 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 11. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire: Falcons running back Brian Hill.

Hill is coming off an impressive showing against the Saints that saw him record 20 carries for 62 yards and a receiving touchdown. Hill has now scored a touchdown in each of his last two outings and appears ready to takeover as the lead back after Freeman (ankle) was unable to return to Atlanta's victory over New Orleans. Hill's Week 11 matchup against the Panthers is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Carolina's defense is giving up an average of 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, the Panthers have been torched by Aaron Jones (13-93-3), Tevin Coleman (11-105-3) and Leonard Fournette (23-108-1) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 11: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton is coming off his best performance as a professional. In Sunday's loss to the Jets, he recorded 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The 22-year-old has now scored four touchdowns in his last three games, and he's expected to remain heavily involved in New York's aerial attack as long as Sterling Shepard (concussion) remains sidelined.

