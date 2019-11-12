Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: Best players to add include Brian Hill, J.D. McKissic

The Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) returned from a two-game hiatus and logged a strong game against the Titans. Mahomes completed 36-of-50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) also returned to the field and led Atlanta to a shocking upset over New Orleans. Injuries to key players will also drive owners to the Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire, as Matthew Stafford (back), Devonta Freeman (ankle) and Ty Johnson (concussion) are among the Fantasy-relevant players who suffered injuries last week or sat out. Will Stafford's injury dilute the value of Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire picks. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 11. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire: Falcons running back Brian Hill.

Hill is coming off an impressive showing against the Saints that saw him record 20 carries for 62 yards and a receiving touchdown. Hill has now scored a touchdown in each of his last two outings and appears ready to takeover as the lead back after Freeman (ankle) was unable to return to Atlanta's victory over New Orleans. Hill's Week 11 matchup against the Panthers is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Carolina's defense is giving up an average of 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, the Panthers have been torched by Aaron Jones (13-93-3), Tevin Coleman (11-105-3) and Leonard Fournette (23-108-1) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 11: Lions running back J.D. McKissic.

McKissic is quickly becoming the lead back in Detroit after Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve earlier this season. In fact, McKissic was Detroit's busiest running back with 10 carries on Sunday against the Bears and led the team with six receptions. In addition to McKissic's involvement, fellow running back Ty Johnson left Sunday's game with a concussion and his status for this week's matchup against the Cowboys remains in the air.

McKissic's pass-catching ability makes him an intriguing Fantasy football waiver wire pickup this week. That's because the Cowboys just gave up 183 all-purpose yards to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, which included seven catches for 86 yards. And with the Lions expected to play from behind in many of their contests, McKissic figures to continue to be a major factor in Detroit's weekly offensive game plan.

