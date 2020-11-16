Watch Now: Believe It Or Not: Both Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic Are Starters In PPR ( 3:24 )

Rookies are making a significant impact as we move into the stretch run, and Fantasy football players have to consider them as viable free agent adds ahead of Week 11. Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler caught six balls on 10 targets vs. Las Vegas, making him a potential Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire pick. Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for 85 yards and a TD as he was pressed into starting duty. Should Ahmed be one of your top Week 11 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame.

This season, he was all over Justin Herbert and Mike Davis as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough performances.

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 11 waiver wire: Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. He led the backfield in carries in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. Darrell Henderson has been the most productive running back for Los Angeles so far, and Malcom Brown has been an occasional contributor. But the Rams' lead running back role was always waiting for Akers, and he may take it over very soon.

While Los Angeles had other pressing needs, Sean McVay wanted a potential feature back in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Rams tabbed Akers with their top choice, which was in the second round. After he had to go through an unusual preseason as most rookies did, which has slowed the progress of many first-year players, Akers also dealt with separated rib cartilage.

He could be ready to display his better form in the near future and should be added now. It is unlikely that McVay will want to continue to employ a true committee approach, as the main running back seat was always going to be kept warm for Akers.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 11: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Much like Akers, Pittman had to overcome an abnormal training camp and preseason, and he missed time because of a groin problem. Yet he has started to come on recently, and delivered his best performance to date in Week 10, catching seven passes for 101 yards against the Titans.

Philip Rivers has seemingly lacked a true No. 1 pass-catcher in his first year with the Colts. He has not developed much of a rapport with veteran T.Y. Hilton, who has certainly seen better days. There is a void in the Colts passing game that needs to be filled. Pittman has the abilities to seize the opportunity.

He is a big target who can win on contested catches and also gain extra yards after a reception. Over the past two seasons, we have seen young wide receivers bust out quickly, and Pittman could be the next wideout to make a Fantasy splash.

