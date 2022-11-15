We're over half way through the 2022 NFL season and with the Fantasy football playoffs on the horizon, owners across the country are hoping to use the Fantasy football waiver wire to bolster their Fantasy football rosters in Week 11. Recent Fantasy football injuries to starters like Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Zach Ertz (knee) have left some pretty massive holes in Week 11 Fantasy football lineups and bye weeks for the Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Jaguars only further exacerbate issues. So who should you be targeting on the Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire?

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a surprisingly large role in his return from a knee injury despite San Francisco acquiring Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline. Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards against the Chargers in Week 10 and is available in a third of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, so might he be worth a waiver claim if available? Before determining who to target on the Week 11 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 11. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 11

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 11 waiver wire: Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former first-round pick was acquired at the trade deadline and he broke out with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown while also rushing twice for 33 yards in Week 10.

He's a dynamic playmaker in an offense that always gets its money's worth out of explosive athleticism and he's available in 34% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. The former Florida standout played in 44% of Kansas City's snaps in Week 10 after playing in just 9% of the snaps the prior week. Expect that workload to increase as he continues to prove himself within the offense and learn the playbook.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Packers wide receiver Christian Watson as a Week 11 waiver wire pickup. The second-round pick out of North Dakota State has battled injuries throughout his rookie season but he was healthy in Week 10 and played a big role with fellow rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) out.

Watson was targeted eight times on Sunday against the Cowboys and finished with four receptions for 107 yards while scoring three times. Watson did suffer an ankle injury in the process and wasn't able to practice on Monday with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Titans in store. However, even if he can't play this week, he's worth a speculative add for later in the season and is available in 84% of CBS leagues.

