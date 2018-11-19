Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 12: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 12. One we'll give away: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"That was certainly an interesting starting debut," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Jackson ran 27 times for 117 yards Sunday against the Bengals. No quarterback had carried the ball that many times in an NFL game since the Steelers' Joe Geri in 1950. It's Jackson's rushing ability that makes him such a potentially valuable Fantasy contributor the rest of the way. With apologies to Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham, Jackson might just be the best pure runner at quarterback the league has ever seen. He also happens to have a fabulous schedule over the next four weeks: Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs, Buccaneers."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 12: Jets tight end Chris Herndon.

"Over his past five games, Herndon has 14 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He has a juicy-looking matchup against the Patriots this week and is available in a lot of leagues after being dropped during his Week 11 bye."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a shocking quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

