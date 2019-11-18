Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: Best players to add include Deebo Samuel, Bo Scarbrough

The Fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 11 with Colts running back Marlon Mack suffering a right hand fracture against the Jaguars that will cause him to miss Thursday's matchup against the Texans. Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who's found the end zone in two of his last four outings, suffered a head injury against the Eagles and his status for New England's showdown against the Cowboys remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's thrown three or more touchdowns in each of his last three outings, missed his second straight game due to a back injury. With so many injuries happening to key players across the Fantasy football landscape, the Week 12 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you absolutely need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 12. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 12 waiver wire: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is coming off an impressive showing against the Cardinals that saw him record eight receptions for 134 yards. Samuel has now eclipsed the century mark in each of his last two outings and appears ready to takeover as one of Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets with George Kittle (knee) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) dealing with injuries. Samuel's Week 12 matchup against the Packers is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Green Bay's defense is giving up an average of 257.8 yards per game through the air. Plus, the Packers have been torched by Amari Cooper (11-226-1), Michael Gallup (7-113-1) and D.J. Moore (9-120-0) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 12: Lions running back Bo Scarbrough.

Scarbrough made an instant impact in his Lions debut, carrying the ball 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry against Dallas, and he's expected to remain heavily involved in Detroit's rushing attack with Kerryon Johnson (knee) sidelined for the remainder of the season. In Week 12, Scarbrough and the Lions have a mouthwatering matchup against a Redskins defense that's giving up 133.9 yards per game on the ground, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

