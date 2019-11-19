Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 12: Best players to add include Deebo Samuel, Jonathan Williams

The Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. Redskins running back Derrius Guice (knee) played in his first game since Week 1 and scored on a 45-yard touchdown reception against New York, marking the first touchdown of his NFL career. Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (collarbone) returned to the field for Jacksonville and completed 33-of-47 pass attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts.

Injuries to key players will also drive owners to the Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire, as Marlon Mack (hand), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) are among the Fantasy-relevant players who were sent to the sidelines early. Will Mack's injury dilute the value of quarterback Jacoby Brissett moving forward? These are the types of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 12 Fantasy football picks. Before you determine which Fantasy football waiver claims to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 12. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is coming off an impressive showing against the Cardinals that saw him record eight receptions for 134 yards. Samuel has now eclipsed the century mark in his last two outings and appears ready to take over as one of Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets with George Kittle (knee) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) dealing with injuries. Samuel's Week 12 matchup against the Packers is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as Green Bay's defense is giving up an average of 257.8 yards per game through the air. Plus, the Packers have been torched by receivers like Amari Cooper (11-226-1), Michael Gallup (7-113-1) and D.J. Moore (9-120-0) already this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 12: Colts running back Jonathan Williams.

With Mack (hand) having already been ruled out of Indianapolis' matchup against the Texans on Thursday Night Football, Williams is in line for a big role. Last week against the Jaguars, he led the team in rushing, finishing with 116 yards on 13 carries. He averaged 8.9 yards per carry against Jacksonville and will now look to take advantage of Houston's porous defense. In fact, the Texans are giving up 374.4 yards per game to opposing offenses and were torched by Baltimore's running backs last week. Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns and recorded 85 all-purpose yards, while Gus Edwards ran for 112 yards and a score as well.

Smith is also all-in on a shocking running back who has massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football roster moving forward. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 12? And which shocking running back could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 12, all from the Fantasy expert named one of the most accurate in the nation.