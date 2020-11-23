Watch Now: Fantasy Takeaways: Chiefs Top Raiders ( 3:30 )

The bye weeks are almost done, and building quality depth for the Fantasy playoffs now becomes a priority as we look ahead to the upcoming week of free agency. Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (ACL) may finally return in time for your postseason push. Should Penny be considered a prime pick among your Week 12 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Denzel Mims averaged nearly 24 yards per catch in Week 11. Should he be one of your top Week 12 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets? Which players on Fantasy football waivers are worth grabbing this week? Before determining your Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 94-55-1 in his seasonal Fantasy football leagues after 10 weeks. This season, he was all over Justin Herbert, Mike Davis and Tim Patrick as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough performances. He also tipped Fantasy players off to Carlos Hyde as an emergency option.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 12

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 12 waiver wire: San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed. He went widely overlooked this past week because the 49ers were on a bye. Now that he is set to return to action, Reed becomes one of the most important adds in Fantasy football for the hordes of players who are struggling to find a quality option at tight end.

Only seven tight ends have averaged over 11 Fantasy points per game this season, and many of them struggle to reach that threshold in any given week. Reed can be a problem-solver for those who have been desperate to find a respectable regular starter. He had a two-TD outing early this season and caught five passes for 62 yards in his most recent outing. With George Kittle (foot) out, Reed should be the starter at a key position in the San Francisco passing game for the foreseeable future.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 12: Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. He is still available in many leagues, and could instantly become a quality starting option in an instant during the Fantasy playoffs. Dalvin Cook is one of the elite running backs in Fantasy football, but his injury history is well-documented. Mattison could be asked to start for Minnesota at any time in the upcoming weeks, so he should be on your bench in case he gets the call.

Cook already missed a game this season with a groin injury, and has never played a full season in his career so far. It is very important to have players on your roster that can step in and start for you during the Fantasy postseason. Mattison is a prime example. He rushed for 112 yards in relief of Cook in the second half of the Vikings' Week 5 game, and is one of the better No. 2 running backs in the NFL.

How to set your Week 12 waiver wire claims

