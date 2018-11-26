Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 13: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 13 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 13. One we'll give away: Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries.

"As loaded as the Buccaneers are at receiver, it's remarkable that Humphries keeps scoring touchdowns and logging respectable weekly catch totals," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "He scored again in Week 12 and has racked up four touchdown catches over his last four games, with 19 receptions for 249 yards over that stretch. He's been extremely efficient, catching 46 of 64 targets on the season while averaging a respectable 11.8 yards per catch. Humphries gets a decent matchup with the Panthers this week, then gets an attractive Week 14 draw against a Saints defense that has struggled to defend slot receivers all season."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 13: Lions running back LeGarrette Blount.

"With Kerryon Johnson sidelined by a sprained knee, the plodding Blount carried 19 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears, adding a 15-yard reception," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "If Johnson misses another game or two [a distinct possibility], Blount will remain a decent short-term play, though the yardage upside is limited and he's a little more TD-dependent than you'd like. A home matchup against the Rams this week isn't ideal, but it's not a skull-and-crossbones matchup either."

Fitzmaurice is also all-in on a shocking receiver who has extremely favorable matchups in the coming weeks. This player has a suggested bid below $10 and could be a huge boost to your roster for the stretch run before the Fantasy football playoffs.

