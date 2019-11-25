Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: Best players to add include Benny Snell, Robby Anderson

It's the beginning of the playoffs in some leagues, so it's crucial to nail your Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire picks. Just last week, popular waiver wire adds like Jonathan Williams (104 rushing yards, TD) and Bo Scarbrough (98 rushing yards) provided immediate dividends for Fantasy owners.

Plenty of Fantasy regulars like James Conner (shoulder), Delanie Walker (ankle) and Devonta Freeman (foot) should show up on Week 13 NFL injury reports again, leaving intriguing options like Benny Snell Jr., Jonnu Smith and Brian Hill as potential waiver wire replacements who could make a quick impact. And with Chris Carson dealing with a fumbling issue for the Seahawks, is Rashaad Penny a must-add this week? Before making any Week 13 Fantasy football picks or waiver claims this week, be sure to see the latest Fantasy football advice from SportsLine's Jody Smith.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire: Snell. The rookie out of Kentucky had been largely forgotten in Pittsburgh's backfield after he missed multiple weeks with a knee injury, but he had a breakout performance in Week 12 with 105 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches. He was clearly the top option over Jaylen Samuels, who saw just five touches.

And with James Conner (shoulder) still up in the air for Week 13 and beyond, Snell is a must-add on the waiver wire as the Steelers take on the Browns this week. Cleveland ranks 25th in the NFL in rushing defense, and with Pittsburgh scheduled to take on Arizona in Week 14, a defense ranked No. 23 against the run, Snell could be a massive boost to Fantasy rosters with the playoffs approaching.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 13: Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. New York's offense is rolling, scoring over 30 points in three straight games. Anderson has been an important part of that resurgence with two touchdowns over the past two weeks and an impressive 4-86-1 receiving line in Week 12 against the Raiders. The schedule remains extremely favorable with the Bengals and Dolphins up next, so pick up Anderson now and look for huge returns in the coming weeks.

